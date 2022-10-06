ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CBS Sports

Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight

Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

MLB Playoff Roundup: Castillo and Bieber dominate, Scherzer gets lit up

In the seventh inning of yesterday’s Seattle-Toronto matchup, ESPN commentator Tim Kurkjan, while discussing the state of offense in today’s game, remarked “I watch games every single night and I wonder ‘How does anyone get hit anymore?’”. The game Kurkjian was commentating on featured a starter working on a dazzling shutout outing. The pitcher, Luis Castillo, was one of six on the day to start a game and give up two or fewer runs.
MLB
theScore

Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS

Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS

NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Texas Rangers start process of bringing back key piece for 2023

Martin Perez proved that you can go home again in his reunion with the Texas Rangers. After spending the first seven years of his career in Texas, Perez had departed for greener pastures, pitching for the Twins and Red Sox. He returned in 2022, signing a one year deal worth $4 million as the Rangers looked to add pieces to a patchwork rotation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Tigers shake up staff, dismiss hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh

DETROIT -- The Tigers are shaking up their coaching staff following the end of a 96-loss season and the beginning of Scott Harris’ tenure as president of baseball operations. Not surprisingly, that includes an overhaul on the hitting side for the Majors’ lowest-scoring offense. Hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh...
DETROIT, MI
