Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
Related
AJ Hinch explains decision to shake up Detroit Tigers coaching staff
What did AJ Hinch say about coaching changes?AJ Hinch’s goal is to enhance the Tigers’ coaching staff. 2022 did not go as planned for manager AJ Hinch and the Detroit Tigers. In fact, things went so poorly for the Tigers that Owner Chris Ilitch made the decision to...
CBS Sports
Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight
Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
Bob Nightengale doesn't expect Jose Abreu to return to White Sox
The future of first baseman Jose Abreu is one of the pressing matters the White Sox need to address this offseason as he enters free agency.
Time and price changes for Boston Red Sox 2023 season
Red Sox games at Fenway Park might start earlier next season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
Report: White Sox to Let José Abreu Sign Elsewhere in Free Agency
Report: White Sox, Abreu to part ways this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox could look very different next season. According to a report from Bob Nightengale, the team wants to change things in the clubhouse, and that includes moving on from former A.L. MVP José Abreu.
Pinstripe Alley
MLB Playoff Roundup: Castillo and Bieber dominate, Scherzer gets lit up
In the seventh inning of yesterday’s Seattle-Toronto matchup, ESPN commentator Tim Kurkjan, while discussing the state of offense in today’s game, remarked “I watch games every single night and I wonder ‘How does anyone get hit anymore?’”. The game Kurkjian was commentating on featured a starter working on a dazzling shutout outing. The pitcher, Luis Castillo, was one of six on the day to start a game and give up two or fewer runs.
Ramírez's 2-run homer sends Guardians past Rays in AL opener
The young Cleveland Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS
Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
Rangers Prospect Helps Team Win in AFL
Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.
15 facts about the Guardians' 15-inning win over the Rays, a scoreless marathon that ended with a walk-off blast
If you like pitching, the Cleveland Guardians' Game 2 wild-card series win to eliminate the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday was for you. As long as you had some time. The 15-inning marathon was scoreless until the very last moment, when rookie Oscar Gonzalez belted a walk-off homer into the left-field seats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gaslamp erupts with cheers as Padres win Wild Card series
Gaslamp erupted with cheers on Sunday night as the Padres won their Wild Card series, defeating the New York Mets 6-0.
Texas Rangers start process of bringing back key piece for 2023
Martin Perez proved that you can go home again in his reunion with the Texas Rangers. After spending the first seven years of his career in Texas, Perez had departed for greener pastures, pitching for the Twins and Red Sox. He returned in 2022, signing a one year deal worth $4 million as the Rangers looked to add pieces to a patchwork rotation.
Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman off ALDS roster, ‘he chose to be absent’
NEW YORK — Former Yankees closer and highly paid lefty Aroldis Chapman was left off the playoff roster after manager Aaron Boone said he had an unacceptable excuse for not attending Friday’s workout at Yankee Stadium. We’re continuing to update this post. Boone didn’t detail Chapman’s excuse,...
Aaron Judge creates his own legacy and burnishes the Roger Maris legend (Editorial)
This is a sports accomplishment everyone can celebrate. Yes, even Boston Red Sox fans. The Aaron Judge home run chase gave baseball what it desperately needed - some positive news - to excite fans as football season began and baseball purists lamented falling attendance and some less appealing aspects of their sport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Tigers shake up staff, dismiss hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh
DETROIT -- The Tigers are shaking up their coaching staff following the end of a 96-loss season and the beginning of Scott Harris’ tenure as president of baseball operations. Not surprisingly, that includes an overhaul on the hitting side for the Majors’ lowest-scoring offense. Hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh...
2022 MLB postseason: Which ex-Red Sox are playing in October?
The last-place Red Sox won’t be participating in this year’s postseason. But many former Red Sox players (and one former manager) have a chance to win this year’s World Series. Here are the old friends to look out for this October:. WILD CARD ROUND. RAYS vs. GUARDIANS.
Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Mason Englert
Mason Englert is a Texas product with a connection to one of the Rangers' former first-round draft picks.
Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch MLB playoffs
The second day of the MLB postseason finishes with Game 2 between the Phillies and Cardinals on Saturday evening. First pitch is set for 8:37 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Phillies will look to advance to the NLDS after winning Game 1, 6-3, on Friday. In...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0