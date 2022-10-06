Read full article on original website
Police warning of "fake" social media post circulating in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning the public Thursday of what they said is a false social media post circulating in regard to there being dead bodies found near the California Street footbridge in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department said via Facebook the social media post saying another dead body...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Assaults, Thefts, DUIs, and Drugs
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 22 criminal complaints this week, which is three more than last week and higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, five of those cases involved interpersonal violence. “One of those was a violation of...
NBCMontana
Dogs returned to owner, police seek to identify individuals
MISSOULA, MT — Update: The Missoula Police Department announces that the dogs were located yesterday around 3 p.m. and returned to their owner. Two dogs were stolen from Missoula Fresh Market on West Broadway around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident and are looking to identify...
Man sought after walking away from Missoula Pre-Release Center
Authorities are looking for 31-year-old Johnathan Linerud who walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Wednesday morning.
Missoula Fire Crews Practice Low Angle Rescue on Mount Jumbo
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula Fire Department personnel underwent special rescue training on Mount Jumbo Thursday morning. KGVO News spoke to Training Officer Michael Thurlow after the training was completed. “Today was part of our rescue team training,” said Thurlow. “We had a handful of off duty members that...
NBCMontana
Information wanted on person who damaged vehicle in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking people to identify a suspect in an ongoing investigation. Video footage from last Saturday shows a person in Woods Bay approaching a car. Authorities said the suspect threw rocks through the windshield and onto the hood of the vehicle.
Biden sends condolences to late Missoula mayor Engen's family
MISSOULA - President Joe Biden recently sent a letter to late Missoula mayor John Engen's family offering his sympathies. "Jill and I offer our heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved John," the letter read. "I know how painful it is to lose a loved one to cancer, and I am keeping you in my prayers during this difficult time."
How to Get Around Downtown Missoula on Monday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Monday’s dedication of the Beartracks Bridge will cause some traffic detours and closures to accommodate the ceremony that officially begins at 12:30 p.m. and will end up at Caras Park for a Powwow at the pavilion from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. KGVO News...
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
Beartracks Bridge dedication to close downtown Missoula roads
The official dedication of the Beartracks Bridge means there will be some changes for drivers making their way around downtown Missoula.
Chinook helicopter brings lesson to Missoula’s Sentinel High School
The rumbling of a large helicopter filled the skies over Missoula on Friday morning received a lot of attention — and that was the point.
Florida requests Missoula crew members prolong stay for hurricane recovery
The state of Florida has requested that a team of Missoula city and county emergency responders prolong their stay to continue helping in the recovery of Hurricane Ian.
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
Top 5 Missoula Themed Halloween Costumes. Don’t Hold Back
With Halloween right around the corner, why not ditch the classic costumes and go with something terrifying, like an out-of-state home buyer?. Halloween is one of my favorite holidays. Watching Missoula locals go all out on their costumes every year is on another level. This year, I thought, why not go with some newly terrifying Missoula-themed costumes? The city has seen some huge changes in the past few years, and a lot of them are not so positive. We might as well have a little fun with it, right? Here are my top 5 scary Missoula-themed Halloween costumes for this year.
Application Period Open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
Below is a news release from the Montana Master Hunter Program, an innovative approach to develop a network of highly skilled, ethical, safe hunters, and supported by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 – November 30, 2022, for the 2023...
Woman Leads Police on a High-Speed Chase on Busy Missoula Roads
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., multiple people called 911 to report that a Chevrolet Avalanche heading Northbound on Highway 93 South was speeding and driving very dangerously. One person said that the vehicle almost struck another vehicle head-on driving in the opposite direction on the highway.
More Info About the Machete Assault in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., multiple Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 221 Ryman Street for a report of a male attacking people with a machete. Just a few minutes later, multiple officers arrived on the scene and...
400 Miles on a Paddleboard? Missoula Man Floats Yellowstone River
Stand-up paddleboards or SUPS have been all the rage over the past few summers. It seems every year, you witness more and more people navigating area waters on these surfboard/kayak hybrids. According to Wikipedia. Standup paddleboarding (SUP), the act of propelling oneself on a floating platform with the help of...
Missoula Demon House – TRUE Story of a Local Demonic Haunting
Every year around this time, people show an elevated interest in the paranormal. Well, we have a special treat for you: the story behind one of the most haunted locations in Missoula. Our friends at Paranormal Montana have put together a great re-enactment of some of the reports that a local home may be haunted by a demon. The stories are true and TSI has evidence to prove it.
