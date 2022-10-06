ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: NM in top 5 in U.S. for rental scams

New Mexico is among the top five in the United States for rental scams, according to a recent report. The state’s reported scams per 1 million people: 1.89. Here is the report from Stacker. You might be surprised at some of the states. Picture this: You’re hunting for an...
KRQE News 13

FBI data: New Mexico ranked 1st in nation for kidnapping

*Editor’s note: This post has been updated to clarify how FBI data should be interpreted (see end of article). ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation compiles data from police agencies across the nation. Wednesday, October 5, they released the data from 2021, which shows New Mexico had the nation’s second highest […]
krwg.org

AG Balderas is among 4 finalists for president of Northern New Mexico College

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is a finalist for president of Northern New Mexico College. He's one of four people being considered for the post, along with Dr. Patricia Trujillo, the deputy secretary of the state’s Higher Education Department. The other two finalists...
fox10phoenix.com

USPS worker in New Mexico helps missing Arizona man reunite with family

ANIMAS, N.M. - A USPS employee in New Mexico is being praised after she helped a missing Arizona man return home to his family back in September. Mary McCarty had just arrived to work at a post office in Animas, New Mexico on Sept. 3 when she found 68-year-old Glenn French wandering around the parking lot, according to USPS.
Kearney Hub

US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico

KIRTLAND, N.M. — The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work. At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in 4...
newmexicopbs.org

Military Impact on New Mexico

10.07.22 – The Line Opinion Panel talks through a new study from the University of New Mexico that quantifies the economic impact of the military in the state. Gene asks if environmental costs should have been factored into the data. Host: Gene Grant. Line Opinion Panelist(s):. Diane Snyder, fmr....
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline for New Mexico residents to claim $400 direct one-time payments is today

The deadline for low-income households in New Mexico to apply for a fourth economic stimulus check worth at least $400 is today. The stimulus check, being administered by the New Mexico Human Services Department, is accepting applications until 5 p.m. today through the YES New Mexico website. The fourth check is intended for low-income households, according to the state.
Mix 97.9 FM

2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico

We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
KOAT 7

New Mexico Chile farmers impacted by Monsoon aftermath

SOCORRO, N.M. — The aftermath of Monsoon season has impacted New Mexico Chile farmers. Glen Duggins of Cinco Estrella Chile Farms said the rush of flood waters and heavy rain from this year's monsoon has destroyed his crops over the past few months. "The rain just kept coming and...
rrobserver.com

NM ‘in a good place’ with COVID

More than 900 days since COVID-19 arrived in New Mexico, the state has hit a “valley” of cases and is armed with a variety of weapons to fight future surges, state health officials said Thursday. The state this week reported 1,604 new cases in the last seven days....
elpasoheraldpost.com

Southern New Mexico State Fair quick and dirty review

New Mexico has a State Fair up in Albuquerque, but we do things differently here in Southern New Mexico. So much so that we have our own version of the state fair. I was there on Saturday and it was pretty packed. Lots of entertainment, fair food, and rodeo stuff to take in.
KOAT 7

New Mexico COVID-19 cases begin to plateau

A summer surge in COVID-19 led to around 84,000 reported new cases in the last four months, but our state's Department of Health says cases are beginning to level off. Our state is entering a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. David Scrase said, "Hospitalizations and deaths are clearly...
KRQE News 13

Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
railfan.com

Santa Fe Semaphores Slated for Replacement in New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — If you want to see one of the last stretches of working semaphore signals in the United States, now is the time. More than two dozen former Santa Fe semaphore blades are expected to be replaced in northern New Mexico in the coming weeks on BNSF Railway’s Glorieta Subdivision and the State of New Mexico’s Albuquerque Subdivision.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that you should definitely try if you love good food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list and where you can find them.

