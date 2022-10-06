Read full article on original website
Harrisburg School District bans ‘One Chip Challenge’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District announced on Wednesday, Oct 5, that they will be banning a social media challenge called the One Chip Challenge. According to a statement from the school district, the one-chip challenge consists of a person eating a potato chip made with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers, both of which are considered two of the world’s hottest pepper.
York County Regional Police investigating cloned EBT cards
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police Department is investigating multiple incidents where EBT cards have been cloned. According to police, thieves use skimming devices to read the information in the magnetic strip of the EBT card. That information is then transferred to another card or “cloned”.
Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
Concrete patching planned for Interstate 81 in Cumberland County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Cumberland County are advised that they may encounter nighttime lane restrictions starting next week on Interstate 81 near Carlisle. A contractor is scheduled to perform concrete patching northbound and southbound on the interstate between mile markers 49 and 52. The work is scheduled...
Lancaster County license suspension errors revealed because of DUI crash investigation
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An Akron man has been charged with vehicular homicide while DUI after a Lancaster County crash. Prosecutors learned that the man’s license should have been suspended due to a prior conviction; however, the suspension had not been imposed. A deeper investigation found that this was not the first time this kind of oversight occurred.
Vickie’s Angel Walk expands in two Midstate counties
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Vickie’s Angel Walk expanded on Saturday in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties. The first for Dauphin County, the walk took place at the Friendship YMCA In Lower Paxton Township. Vickie’s Angel Foundation non-profit that helps Midstate families fighting cancer who cannot pay their bills because...
Missing Lancaster County boy found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — West Hempfield police in Lancaster County are looking for a 1-year-old who police say may be at special risk of harm or injury. He was described as a Hispanic boy who is 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt with a dinosaur on the front, Pennsylvania State Police say.
Mifflin County fugitive wanted after escaping police vehicle
REEDSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man with an arrest warrant was able to escape police custody on Saturday evening in Mifflin County. According to the Mifflin County Regional Police, officers responded around 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 to the Minit Mart for a report that Richard Blystone was seen there. Police say Blystone has an active warrant for his arrest for failure to pay fines.
Spring Garden Township Police investigate car thefts
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles. According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.
Midstate Markers: Steelton Hygienic School
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — At the intersection of Frank S. Brown Boulevard and Bailey Street in Steelton sits a stone marker. It commemorates the Hygienic School for Colored Children, which at a time of segregated schools brought education to African American children. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
Chambersburg police investigating weekend robbery
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave. for a robbery. The victim reported to police that while walking...
Lancaster County man arrested for burglary
WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 6, 24-year-old Morgan Carloni of Akron, Pennsylvania was arrested for his alleged connection with a burglary in Lancaster County. According to West Earl Township Police, officers responded to a burglary in progress at around 4 a.m. on Oct. 6. Per a police report, Carloni allegedly entered a home through the first-floor window.
Route 22/322 lane restrictions planned in Dauphin County
REED TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Dauphin County are being advised to be prepared for lane restrictions on Tuesday, October 11 on both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Route 32/33 in Reed Township so the Route 11/15 bridge spanning the highway can be inspected. Weather permitting, the...
Steelton Police holds golf tournament to support K9 program
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Borough Police department held a golf tournament and fundraiser on Sunday to benefit its K9 program. Players gathered at Sunset Golf Course in Middletown, Dauphin County. The department said that no taxpayer money is spent on its K9 program, so the department has events...
Route 22/322 lane restrictions planned in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is advising motorists in Dauphin County that there will be lane restrictions on Wednesday, Oct. 12. According to a release, the lane restrictions will be on both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Harrisburg so the Route 39, or Linglestown Road bridge spanning the highway can be inspected.
Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Cumberland County
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery that specializes in Bundt cakes, will be making its appearance in Camp Hill early next year. According to representatives from Nothing Bundt Cakes, the bakery will be located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill, in close proximity to the Trader Joe’s and Texas Roadhouse by the Capital City Mall. The bakery is projected to open sometime in the company’s first quarter, which will be sometime early in 2023.
Lancaster hosts 185th McCaskey Day
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Oct. 7, is John Perisol McCaskey day, celebrating his birth anniversary in Lancaster County. This year’s celebration marks McCaskey’s 185th birthday. McCaskey worked as an educator and administrator at Lancaster Boys High School, which was later named after him, for 50 years.
Reported bomb threat at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to officials from the Central Dauphin School District, a bomb threat was reported at Landis Field, where Central Dauphin High School plays football, on the evening of Friday, Oct. 7. The school district reported that local law enforcement and K9 units thoroughly searched Landis...
John Fetterman makes campaign stop in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The race for Pennsylvania U.S. Senate is heating up. The polls are tightening between Republican candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman. Both have both been on the campaign trail and on Saturday Fetterman held a rally in York County. “Healthcare saved my...
PetSmart opening new Dauphin County location
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PetSmart will be opening a new store in Colonial Commons off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. According to Bennett Williams Real Estate agent Blake Shaffer, the store will be located next to Home Goods in the Colonial Commons shopping center, located off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. It is expected to open around PetSmart’s third quarter in 2023, which is roughly around mid-summer to early fall.
