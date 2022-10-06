LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery that specializes in Bundt cakes, will be making its appearance in Camp Hill early next year. According to representatives from Nothing Bundt Cakes, the bakery will be located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill, in close proximity to the Trader Joe’s and Texas Roadhouse by the Capital City Mall. The bakery is projected to open sometime in the company’s first quarter, which will be sometime early in 2023.

CAMP HILL, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO