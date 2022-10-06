ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale business owner earns 'Under 40' honor for contributions

By Special to Independent Newsmedia
Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bm2uJ_0iOtq2dR00

A Glendale business owner has been inducted into the inaugural Next Gen All Stars 20 Under 40 awards by Plumbing & Mechanical Magazine (PM Magazine).

Audrey Monell, president of Forrest Anderson Plumbing and Air Conditioning Inc., a Glendale based, family-owned business serving the greater Phoenix metro area since 1961, earned recognition. With its inaugural, PM Magazine spotlights the top 20 individuals younger than 40 years old who are making a positive impact in the plumbing-heating-cooling-piping and pipe-valve-fitting industry.

“It is truly an honor to be among those recognized with the Next Gen All Star award,” Audrey Monell shared in a news release. “All of the inductees are incredible workers and are progressing our industry forward. It’s exciting to be a part of this award and have my team’s work recognized.”

Earlier this year, Monell was also inducted into the Sun Devil 100 Class of 2022, which recognizes successful Arizona State University alumni that have demonstrated innovation and growth in their communities.

“Having been inducted into two separate awards this year has been special,” she added. “We work very hard to make a positive impact on our community and we always strive to do the right thing. It is a blessing to have that work noticed and it inspires us to continue our efforts.”

As part of its community giving, Forrest Anderson holds its annual Military Hero Giveaway, an initiative that repairs or replaces an air conditioning unit for one of Arizona’s military veterans or active-duty service members at no cost to them. Voting for the Military Hero Giveaway begins Friday, Oct. 14.

Click here to vote for a local veteran or service member.

