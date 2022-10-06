A sore throat is starting to beat out fever and less of smell as the most common symptom of COVID-19, according to recent data from the U.K. The U.K.'s ZOE Health Study collects COVID-19 data through an app people use to track their symptoms. It started at the beginning of the pandemic and is run by Tim Spector, MD, professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London. Based on current data in the app, "COVID starts in two-thirds of people with a sore throat," Dr. Spector told The Independent in a report earlier this week. "Fever and loss of smell are really rare now — so many people may not think they've got COVID-19."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO