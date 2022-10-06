Read full article on original website
HHS spends $290M on drug for radiation sickness
HHS spent $290 million to secure supplies of medication used for injuries caused by radiation, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC News. The department said in a statement to NBC News that the purchase of the drug, called Nplate, is part of "long-standing, ongoing efforts by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to better prepare the U.S. for the potential health impacts of a wide range of threats to national security."
14 recent COVID-19-related research findings
Here are 14 COVID-19-related studies Becker's has covered since Sept. 12:. 1. New research from the National Institutes of Health casts doubt on the theory that rebounding COVID-19 symptoms are due to an impaired immune response. 2. Of the nearly 24 million patients in the U.S. suffering from long COVID-19,...
$2.8M grant to develop opioid overdose detection, response
The National Institutes of Health awarded a $2.8 million Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research grant to West Lafayette, Ind.-based Rescue Biomedical. Funding will be distributed over four years and will contribute to the development of technology that detects when a person is overdosing on an opioid and delivers naloxone to reverse the action, according to an Oct. 6 news release.
Longer Paxlovid course doesn't reduce risk of rebound, study finds
A small Oct. 6 study from the National Institutes of Health found that a longer course of Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment was not more effective than its recommended five-day regimen. Some health experts have questioned the length of Paxlovid courses, which is an FDA-approved pack of two drugs intended for people...
Risks are low for sharing patient data, study finds
The privacy risk of patients sharing their deidentified data for medical research is low, an Oct. 6 study in PLOS Digital Health found. Scientists use this type of data, which has been stripped of personal information, to develop artificial intelligence-based algorithms to diagnose diseases and predict their onset or progression.
Ro partners with National Institute on Aging to diversify clinical trial registration
Telehealth company Ro is partnering with the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, to use its telehealth platform to screen patients for Alzheimer's and dementia clinical studies. The Registry for Equal Access to Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's study will work to overcome barriers to recruiting...
3 physicians' concerns with California 'COVID misinformation' law
Physicians are speaking out against a new California law that could revoke their licenses for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation" during conversations with patients. Critics say the law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 30, could discourage physicians from talking with patients about the rapidly changing coronavirus. Mr. Newsom said the law...
BD recalls sterilization containers over infection risk
BD is recalling 17 types of metal containers that hospitals use when sterilizing surgical tools after learning some may be capable of spreading infectious pathogens, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 7. In a letter alerting customers of the recall, BD said some products failed a test that assesses whether...
BD, CISA warn of security flaw in cancer testing system
A hard-coded credential vulnerability in medical laboratory equipment used for cervical cancer screenings could allow an attacker to modify sensitive patient information, according to an Oct. 4 warning from BD and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Manufacturer BD and CISA said the flaw affects the BD Totalys MultiProcessor versions...
Over-the-counter hearing aids at Walgreens, Walmart by mid-October
Some of the nation's biggest pharmacy retailers said they will stock over-the-counter hearing aids on shelves by mid-October. In an Oct. 6 news release, Walgreens said it would sell Lexie Lumen hearing aids for $799, or $39 per month for two years, starting Oct. 17. "We believe hearing health should...
How 4 health systems are leveling up their remote patient monitoring program
Experts believe remote patient monitoring (RPM) and telehealth technologies are here to stay and that a new model of hybrid care is emerging that will enhance the experience for both patients and providers. During a September webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Biofourmis, five key opinion leaders...
U of Missouri researchers help nursing home staff transition to texting
Columbia-based University of Missouri researchers are using a $1 million federal grant to help nursing home staffers use texting for patient care instead of fax machines and voicemail, The Center Square reported Oct. 6. Researchers are examining how texting can reduce delays in patient care and reduce costs and transfers...
Nationwide Children's Denise Zabawski on the challenges — and advantages — of being a CIO at a children's hospital
Being the CIO of a children's hospital has challenges that an IT executive at a regular health system might not encounter. For one, health IT software is often developed with adult patients in mind, with kids as an afterthought, according to Denise Zabawski, CIO of Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. But that ends up giving leaders like her input on the design of pediatric programs.
70% of US physicians believe gun laws too lax: Medscape
Sixty-nine percent of physicians believe U.S. gun laws are not strict enough, according to a Medscape survey of more than 2,300 practicing physicians published Oct. 7. Between Jan. 22 and March 2, 2,341 physicians across 29 specialties completed Medscape's online survey that included questions on "10 controversial social issues." Sixty-two percent of respondents were men and 33 percent were women.
4 recent lawsuits involving pharmacists, pharmacies
From Medicare fraud schemes to distributing dangerous opioids, Becker's has reported on four lawsuits involving pharmacists and pharmacies since Sept. 13. 1. North Carolina pharmacy owner pleads guilty to billing fraud. A North Carolina pharmacy owner pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud Medicare, North Carolina Medicaid and private insurers, the...
Why hospitals won't keep universal masking around forever
Face masks have played a crucial role in reducing COVID-19 transmission in hospitals, but clinical and infection control experts are not convinced the pandemic has set a new precedent for widespread use of facial coverings in healthcare settings. "If it's going to set a precedent, it's probably going to set...
After CommonSpirit Health IT security incident, CISOs weigh in on how their size affects their cyber strategy
Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has been dealing with a large-scale IT security incident this week that has been shutting down EHRs and canceling patient appointments at its hospitals across the country. CommonSpirit is the nation's second-largest nonprofit health system, with more than 140 hospitals and 1,000 care sites across 21 states....
Overloaded nurses to management: 'You cannot fix it with a pizza day'
Nurse leaders are speaking out against unsafe patient ratios, according to an Oct. 7 article from nursing.com. As staffing shortages continue to plague the healthcare system, nurses are struggling under increased patient loads. California is the only state with maximum nurse-patient ratios, so many hospitals adjust for themselves, according to the article. However, overloading nurses can worsen care outcomes. A University of Pennsylvania study found that the odds of 30-day mortality increase by 16 percent for every patient added to a nurse's caseload, the article said.
Sore throat becoming most common COVID-19 symptom
A sore throat is starting to beat out fever and less of smell as the most common symptom of COVID-19, according to recent data from the U.K. The U.K.'s ZOE Health Study collects COVID-19 data through an app people use to track their symptoms. It started at the beginning of the pandemic and is run by Tim Spector, MD, professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London. Based on current data in the app, "COVID starts in two-thirds of people with a sore throat," Dr. Spector told The Independent in a report earlier this week. "Fever and loss of smell are really rare now — so many people may not think they've got COVID-19."
Mother’s ultra-processed food consumption linked to increased risk of obesity in her children
A mother’s consumption of ultra-processed foods is linked to an increased risk of obesity in her children, according to a new study.The research, published recently in the journal The BMJ, assessed data from about 20,000 children born to 14,553 mothers and found the link held true, even while accounting for other factors such as physical activity and diets.While the study is observational and does not prove cause and effect, researchers, including those from the Massachusetts General Hospital in the US, say mothers could benefit from limiting their intake of ultra-processed foods.Scientists also call for improving dietary recommendations, as well...
