iPhone 14 review: familiar design but now easier to repair
On the surface, the iPhone 14 looks like a very minor upgrade. But a redesigned inside makes it easier and cheaper to repair, marking a major shift in the right direction for Apple. Weak currency rates against the dollar mean the new iPhone is £70 (A$50) more expensive than its...
There's a Hidden Trackpad on Your iPhone. Here's How You Can Unlock It
Your iPhone and iPad are packed with a bunch of neat hidden features, including on iOS 16, which features the ability to connect your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and easily view and share all your saved Wi-Fi passwords from your settings. However, interesting hidden features have always been around on...
How to Scrub Your iPhone to Free Up Storage
Consider all those photos, GIFs, group chats, games and music libraries taking up space on your iPhone. It has likely become a storage hub for much more than just basic text messages. But that also means it can be easy to run out of space. Even though Apple increased the iPhone's default storage from to 128GB for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, that might not be enough for everyone.
iPhone 14 Reportedly Dialing 911 During Roller Coaster Rides
The iPhone 14's new Crash Detection feature, which is intended to automatically alert emergency personnel when it calculates that it's been in a car accident, is reportedly experiencing its own accident on roller coasters by unintentionally dialing 911. The feature, introduced at Apple's product event in early September, uses an...
Buying a Budget Laptop in 2022: A Simple (But Complete) Guide
As we start to gear up for the holiday shopping season, it's an ideal time to learn how to shop for a cheap laptop. I don't mean cheap in the pejorative sense: What I mean is an inexpensive laptop that performs well and offers good overall value, despite the low cost. Colloquially, people say "cheap," so let's roll with that.
Slow Wi-Fi? This Might Be the Problem
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving super slowly? It might be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
Become a Photoshop Whiz With This $25 Masterclass Bundle
Photoshop is great for everything from editing you photos to marketing your business to creating merchandise -- and so much more. But you won't be creating anything until you actually learn how to use the program. You could give yourself a headache sifting through free YouTube tutorials, or get everything...
Try These Quick iPhone Tips to Get Rid of Ads and Distractions in Safari
Unlike a book, reading anything in Safari can be a bit of a challenge on your iPhone. Not only is text size usually an issue, but distractions are widespread. Advertisements, banners and autoplaying videos, to name just a few, are commonplace, and they all make it difficult to concentrate. :...
Android App Permissions Can Be Invasive. How to Protect Your Data
Mobile apps are notorious for requesting permissions they have no need for. You've likely noticed some of your Android apps asking for permissions that are excessive and completely unrelated to what the app is supposedly designed to do -- like if a flashlight app requests access to your camera, microphone or location. When an app asks for permissions that are beyond the scope of what it needs to function, it's usually so the company behind the app can collect as much of your data as possible and sell it off to third parties like advertisers and data brokers.
Jump-Start Your Journey Into Coding With This $25 Premium Learn-to-Code Bundle
There is a wealth of new opportunities in IT and coding that have exploded over the last decade, and that trend is going to continue. With so many programming languages out there, it can be tough to know how to get started. But gaining these essential skills in technology doesn't have to take place at a brick-and-mortar institution anymore. You can learn everything you need online.
AT&T Plans to Support Remote Calls and Texts With Satellites, Too
T-Mobile announced back in August that it'll be teaming up with SpaceX to use its Starlink microsatellite network for emergency mobile network coverage. But AT&T is cooking up its own partnership, to use AST SpaceMobile's satellite network to provide coverage in hard-to-reach areas of the US. AT&T will use AST...
Robot Makers Vow Not to Weaponize Their Products
Boston Dynamics and five other robotics companies have signed a pledge promising not to weaponize their general-purpose products and asking other companies to make the same commitment. The companies signing the pledge, which also include Agility Robotics, ANYbotics, Clearpath Robotics, Open Robotics and Unitree, say that though robots have come...
