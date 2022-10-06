ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat Stacey Abrams continues to raise more money than incumbent Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor’s race. Abrams said Friday that her campaign and an associated committee raised more than $36 million in the three months ended Sept. 30. Kemp raised $28.7 million during the same quarter. Abrams has raised a total of $85 million in this campaign and had more than $11 million in cash remaining. Kemp has raised nearly $60 million and had more than $15 million left in the bank. The 2022 races show how pricey it’s gotten to compete in narrowly divided Georgia.
The Peach State is seeing green after collecting almost $3.1 billion in taxes in the month of September -- $279.2 million more than in September 2021. Rising inflation rates and consumer spending costs contributed to a 14.3% increase in sales tax revenue over the last year -- providing a major influx of revenue for state and local governments.
