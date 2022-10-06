Read full article on original website
Abrams updates fundraising totals
Democrat Stacey Abrams continues to raise more money than incumbent Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor’s race. Abrams said Friday that her campaign and an associated committee raised more than $36 million in the three months ended Sept. 30. Kemp raised $28.7 million during the same quarter. Abrams has raised a total of $85 million in this campaign and had more than $11 million in cash remaining. Kemp has raised nearly $60 million and had more than $15 million left in the bank. The 2022 races show how pricey it’s gotten to compete in narrowly divided Georgia.
How one Florida hospital is handling a surge of patients after Hurricane Ian
A hospital on the southwest coast of Florida has seen a surge of patients in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. WUSF’s Stephanie Colombini traveled there to see how the health care system is coping. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
GA’s tax revenues increases by nearly 10% from last year
The Peach State is seeing green after collecting almost $3.1 billion in taxes in the month of September -- $279.2 million more than in September 2021. Rising inflation rates and consumer spending costs contributed to a 14.3% increase in sales tax revenue over the last year -- providing a major influx of revenue for state and local governments.
