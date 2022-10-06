ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

My 1053 WJLT

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball lets 2-1 lead slip away, loses 3-2 to Iowa

Indiana volleyball left Iowa City as a .500 team in disappointing fashion as it claimed two sets in Saturday’s match against Iowa but was unable to win a third set to complete the night. Without offensive help from senior middle blocker Kayley Rammelsberg and junior outside hitter Morgan Geddes,...
Indiana Entertainment
WTHR

New display at Seymour airport museum honors Tuskegee Airmen

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Neighbors came out to Freeman Municipal Airport in Seymour Saturday to honor the Tuskegee Airmen who helped integrate the armed forces in World War II. "I don't think a lot of people know what led to the integration of the armed forces, and I think a lot of people in Indiana don't know that movement started right here," said Bryan Patrick Avery, whose grandfather flew with the Tuskegee Airmen and was stationed in Seymour during the war.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Indiana Daily Student

David versus Goliath: The one sided history between Indiana and Michigan

This Saturday, Indiana football faces off against Michigan for the 71st time in program history. While both teams come into this game with winning records, the history between the two programs pits a college football juggernaut against a college football jester. Michigan leads all of college football — regardless of...
Haley Lu Richardson
John Cho
Indiana Daily Student

INSTANT RECAP: Indiana outlasted by No. 4 Michigan during Homecoming, 31-10

Indiana football was unable to keep up with No. 4 Michigan on homecoming weekend, losing, 31-10 Michigan’s offense got started early; within the first three minutes, Wolverines junior running back Blake Corum got into the endzone for a touchdown. Indiana managed to answer after a ten-play drive ended in the endzone. At the end of the first quarter, Michigan kicked a 44-yardfield goal to take a 10-7 lead. The single touchdown was Indiana’s highest-scoring first quarter of the season.
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football fires offensive line coach Darren Hiller after six seasons

Indiana football announced it has fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Darren Hiller, according to a press release Sunday. “I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said in the press release Sunday. “He represented IU in a first-class manner, but I believe it is time for a new voice to lead the offensive line room.”
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football looks to fix mistakes ahead of No. 4 Michigan

On a two-game skid, Indiana football faces its biggest challenge yet, No. 4 Michigan. Ahead of their matchup Saturday, head coach Tom Allen discussed the Hoosiers’ keys to beating the Wolverines on homecoming weekend. It was a treacherous showing from the Hoosiers last Saturday against Nebraska, losing 35-21. The...
Indiana Daily Student

It may be time to brace yourselves Indiana football fans

Homecoming is always a time to be celebrated, and there are many ways to do that. Enjoying Indiana football play No. 4 Michigan may not be one of those ways. I’m not saying don’t go to the game; people should. Rather, I wouldn’t get my hopes up on the outcome of this game.
Indiana Daily Student

Middle Way House begins their ‘Wrapped in Love’ public art display

This October, trees in downtown Bloomington are wrapped in sweaters for Domestic Violence Awareness month. This project is put on by Middle Way House, a non-profit crisis intervention service provider serving the Bloomington community. MWH has operated in Bloomington since the 1970s and continues to show their support to survivors of domestic violence through this annual tradition.
cbs4indy.com

Warming up in Indiana to start the week!

INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the low to mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!. Temperatures dropped below freezing Sunday morning. After a frost advisory was in effect for Central Indiana Sunday morning, some locations saw temperatures below freezing! Terre...
