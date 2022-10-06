Read full article on original website
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana football flirts with an all-time upset, lets it slip through the cracks
Plagued by injuries, hosting the fourth-ranked team in the country and fresh off a miserable loss to Nebraska, Indiana was primed to be embarrassed on homecoming day against Michigan — until it didn’t. The Hoosiers were down several key players — most notably their best player, senior linebacker...
Indiana’s Little Nashville is Actually a Whole Lot Like Gatlinburg-Here’s Why
Did you know Indiana has its own Nashville? Yep, it's true however the town is actually a whole lot like big ole' Gatlinburg on a much smaller scale and it's awesome. My husband and I love to find new places to visit so when I found out Indiana had a town just like Gatlinburg and only half the distance away from where we lived I was immediately sold on the idea.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball lets 2-1 lead slip away, loses 3-2 to Iowa
Indiana volleyball left Iowa City as a .500 team in disappointing fashion as it claimed two sets in Saturday’s match against Iowa but was unable to win a third set to complete the night. Without offensive help from senior middle blocker Kayley Rammelsberg and junior outside hitter Morgan Geddes,...
New display at Seymour airport museum honors Tuskegee Airmen
SEYMOUR, Ind. — Neighbors came out to Freeman Municipal Airport in Seymour Saturday to honor the Tuskegee Airmen who helped integrate the armed forces in World War II. "I don't think a lot of people know what led to the integration of the armed forces, and I think a lot of people in Indiana don't know that movement started right here," said Bryan Patrick Avery, whose grandfather flew with the Tuskegee Airmen and was stationed in Seymour during the war.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Indiana Daily Student
‘Creepy, Crawly, Mysterious:’ Drima Events premiers ‘Spellbound,’ an immersive theater event
Ingredients: Oil of Boil, Saliva of Newt, Dead Man’s Toes, Blood of an Owl, Tongue of Virgin and Red Herb. Visitors at the Drima Events “Spellbound” immersive theater show toasted glasses of the witchy potion as they celebrated all-things occult at this Friday’s premier event. “Spellbound,”...
Indiana Daily Student
David versus Goliath: The one sided history between Indiana and Michigan
This Saturday, Indiana football faces off against Michigan for the 71st time in program history. While both teams come into this game with winning records, the history between the two programs pits a college football juggernaut against a college football jester. Michigan leads all of college football — regardless of...
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
Indiana Daily Student
INSTANT RECAP: Indiana outlasted by No. 4 Michigan during Homecoming, 31-10
Indiana football was unable to keep up with No. 4 Michigan on homecoming weekend, losing, 31-10 Michigan’s offense got started early; within the first three minutes, Wolverines junior running back Blake Corum got into the endzone for a touchdown. Indiana managed to answer after a ten-play drive ended in the endzone. At the end of the first quarter, Michigan kicked a 44-yardfield goal to take a 10-7 lead. The single touchdown was Indiana’s highest-scoring first quarter of the season.
Indiana Daily Student
‘Welcome to The Matriarch’ empowers listeners to grow and look forward
Local band The Matriarch released their first EP, “Welcome to The Matriarch,” on Oct. 8. The indie pop and rock band will perform the EP’s five songs at Blockhouse Bar on Oct. 15 after Nic Siemer and The Croakes perform. Nic Siemer will open at 8:30 p.m.,...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana offense falls dormant in the second half, can’t pull off upset over No. 4 Michigan
It was a tale of two halves Saturday, starting with Indiana football hanging tough with the No. 4 Wolverines but ending with the dam that is Indiana’s offensive line breaking loose. For the second week in a row, the Hoosier’s offense went stagnant in the second half, losing 31-10.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer begins second half of Big Ten schedule with showdown against Rutgers
Entering the second half of its eight-match conference schedule, Indiana men’s soccer finds itself in desperate need of wins in pursuit of its 18th Big Ten regular season title. The Hoosiers posted a 1-1-2 record through their first four matches. After opening the Big Ten slate with a road...
WLKY.com
Woman missing from southern Indiana last seen in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sheriff's department in a southern Indiana county is asking for help finding a woman who could be in Louisville. Natalie Lake, 22, is missing from Lawrence County, Indiana, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Her last known location was in the Louisville area. She...
insidethehall.com
Hoosier Hysteria gives insight into what Indiana basketball can do with a home crowd
Pyrotechnics, half-court shots, dancing and drop-top Cadillacs. While the events in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall were certainly anything but normal, and most don’t provide anything to draw from for valid season predictions, something was clear Friday night. Indiana has the fans. The fans have Indiana. And together, the energy...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football fires offensive line coach Darren Hiller after six seasons
Indiana football announced it has fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Darren Hiller, according to a press release Sunday. “I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said in the press release Sunday. “He represented IU in a first-class manner, but I believe it is time for a new voice to lead the offensive line room.”
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football looks to fix mistakes ahead of No. 4 Michigan
On a two-game skid, Indiana football faces its biggest challenge yet, No. 4 Michigan. Ahead of their matchup Saturday, head coach Tom Allen discussed the Hoosiers’ keys to beating the Wolverines on homecoming weekend. It was a treacherous showing from the Hoosiers last Saturday against Nebraska, losing 35-21. The...
Indiana Daily Student
It may be time to brace yourselves Indiana football fans
Homecoming is always a time to be celebrated, and there are many ways to do that. Enjoying Indiana football play No. 4 Michigan may not be one of those ways. I’m not saying don’t go to the game; people should. Rather, I wouldn’t get my hopes up on the outcome of this game.
Indiana Daily Student
Middle Way House begins their ‘Wrapped in Love’ public art display
This October, trees in downtown Bloomington are wrapped in sweaters for Domestic Violence Awareness month. This project is put on by Middle Way House, a non-profit crisis intervention service provider serving the Bloomington community. MWH has operated in Bloomington since the 1970s and continues to show their support to survivors of domestic violence through this annual tradition.
cbs4indy.com
Warming up in Indiana to start the week!
INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the low to mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!. Temperatures dropped below freezing Sunday morning. After a frost advisory was in effect for Central Indiana Sunday morning, some locations saw temperatures below freezing! Terre...
