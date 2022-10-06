Read full article on original website
michiganradio.org
Muskegon judge candidate charged with domestic violence
A West Michigan judicial candidate is accused of beating his girlfriend in front of witnesses. He also reportedly has a history of court records showing abusive behavior toward women and children. Lawyer Jason Kolkema is running for Circuit Court judge in Muskegon. He finished first in the primary race. But...
Judge candidate wants no-contact order lifted so alleged victim can campaign
The Muskegon County judge candidate accused of beating his girlfriend with a belt has filed a motion to lift the no-contact order so the alleged victim can campaign with him.
Recall launched against Grand Haven mayor cites attempt to unseat council member
GRAND HAVEN, MI – An effort to recall the mayor that has been launched in Grand Haven cites her unsuccessful attempt to remove a city council member. Wording on the recall petition, approved last week, cites Mayor Catherine McNally’s attempt to remove “an elected council member.”. That...
oceanacountypress.com
79th District Court arraignments, Oct. 6, 2022
HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. – Jacob Bengermaine Casanova-Gleason. Of 8878 N. Water Wonderland Crt., Branch; Oceana County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO); first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC). Probable cause hearing: Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. Bail: $25,000/cash/surety. – Elias Bernard...
insideedition.com
Michigan Judicial Candidate Charged With Using Belt to Assault Girlfriend Remains on Ballot, Creating Controversy
A Michigan lawyer and judicial candidate has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly being caught on video beating his girlfriend with a belt, generating controversy over the upcoming November election. Jason Kolkema, 51, remains on the ballot in the upcoming contest for a judge's seat on Muskegon County’s 14th...
Petition aims to remove Grand Haven mayor from office
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The mayor of Grand Haven could be removed from office if a new citizen-initiated recall petition receives sufficient signatures. Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Cummins confirmed the language for a recall petition had been approved by the county. It seeks to remove Mayor Catherine McNally, who was sworn into office in November 2021 after defeating the incumbent.
Cold case suspect’s journal: ‘Murder,’ ‘ritual,’ ‘master’
A long-haul trucker will stand trial on charges in the murder of a woman in metro Grand Rapids in 1996.
Kent Co. audit confirms election worker's poll book tampering had no effect on vote outcome
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County clerk wrapped up a post-election audit of a Gaines Township precinct after a man was accused of stealing voter information, and confirmed the tampering did not affect the outcome of the August primary vote. James Donald Holkeboer was a township election worker...
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Lowell was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly crashing into a tree in Boston Township. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a protection order violation near the intersection of Conklin and Peck Lake roads just after 7 p.m. Authorities said deputies located the suspect, who fled in a 1996 Toyota Camry.
montanarightnow.com
FBI gives evidence to tie militia to Gov. Whitmer plotters
Jurors in Michigan heard secretly recorded audio as prosecutors tried to show how a paramilitary group was connected to a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The audio played during testimony Friday features contemptuous talk about police and politicians in the basement of a Grand Rapids vacuum shop where Adam Fox was living. Fox was recently convicted of conspiring to abduct Whitmer as a step toward kicking off a U.S. civil war. Joe Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico were members of a group called the Wolverine Watchmen. They're charged with providing material support to Fox and others, though they’re not accused of directly participating in the Whitmer kidnapping plot.
Fox17
Holland DPS names Reserve Office of the Year
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety has named its Reserve Office of the Year!. Reserve Officer Jason Bannatyne’s peers nominated him for the award in recognition of his dedication and relations with the community, according to the city of Holland. We’re told Bannatyne began his...
wmuk.org
The LodgeHouse opens in Kalamazoo
In Kalamazoo, dozens of people who were homeless will have permanent housing at the LodgeHouse. The apartment complex with 60 efficiency units opened this week. “The first time I saw this was Wednesday,” said resident Norwida Sweder. It was the day she moved into her new apartment. On Tuesday...
Battle Creek police, fire help get pickup out of river
Firefighters used an engine and a boat to help get a truck out of the Battle Creek River after it swerved to miss a deer Saturday morning.
See inside old Michigan firehouse converted in multi-unit residence
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Sitting in the shadows of downtown sits a beautifully restored firehouse that recently landed on the market. The unique property that once housed the Grand Rapids Fire Department Engine No. 8 back in the early 1900s, has been transformed into a multi-unit residence.
wgvunews.org
A fisherman is safe thanks to help from a fellow angler
The Grand Rapids Fire Department Water Rescue Team was dispatched to the Grand River on Thursday following a report of a person in the water- downstream of the 6th Street dam. A city news release says the Initial report showed that a person was unconscious, and in the water. As GRFD personnel made their way there they were advised that bystanders were attempting to rescue the person. Upon their arrival, a fisherman had been brought to shore, and was being assisted by fellow anglers on the scene.
WOOD
Students positively impacting community through Ionia ISD
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Local student leaders are coming together to create positive change throughout the community, thanks to the Ionia County ISD and State Farm. Click the video above to see how local students are making an impact.
Muskegon nonprofit to take in shelter dogs stranded by Hurricane Ian
Bringing the dogs north not only helps the pets find forever homes, but it helps the shelters dealing with a decimated community.
Former Muskegon County commissioner switches parties to run against outspoken incumbent
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A former Muskegon County commissioner has switched parties again in his quest to regain a seat on the board by running against an outspoken incumbent. Democrat Gary Foster is challenging Republican Incumbent Zach Lahring for a two-year term representing District 2 on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. The election is Nov. 8.
Bar security guard who fatally shot man cleared by Kent County prosecutor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Grand Rapids bar security guard will not face charges for fatally shooting a man who had been kicked out of the business but aggressively returned. Kent Count Prosecutor Chris Becker ruled Friday, Oct. 7 that the security guard acted in self-defense when he shot 31-year-old Jose Garcia Rivas about 1:20 a.m. Sept. 4.
WWMT
Shots fired near Gull Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired Thursday around 9 p.m. near the area of Gull Road and Heatherdown Lane, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are currently on scene in the area. Stay with Newschannel 3 for any new developments.
