Ottawa County, MI

michiganradio.org

Muskegon judge candidate charged with domestic violence

A West Michigan judicial candidate is accused of beating his girlfriend in front of witnesses. He also reportedly has a history of court records showing abusive behavior toward women and children. Lawyer Jason Kolkema is running for Circuit Court judge in Muskegon. He finished first in the primary race. But...
MUSKEGON, MI
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court arraignments, Oct. 6, 2022

HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. – Jacob Bengermaine Casanova-Gleason. Of 8878 N. Water Wonderland Crt., Branch; Oceana County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO); first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC). Probable cause hearing: Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. Bail: $25,000/cash/surety. – Elias Bernard...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Petition aims to remove Grand Haven mayor from office

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The mayor of Grand Haven could be removed from office if a new citizen-initiated recall petition receives sufficient signatures. Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Cummins confirmed the language for a recall petition had been approved by the county. It seeks to remove Mayor Catherine McNally, who was sworn into office in November 2021 after defeating the incumbent.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Lowell was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly crashing into a tree in Boston Township. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a protection order violation near the intersection of Conklin and Peck Lake roads just after 7 p.m. Authorities said deputies located the suspect, who fled in a 1996 Toyota Camry.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
montanarightnow.com

FBI gives evidence to tie militia to Gov. Whitmer plotters

Jurors in Michigan heard secretly recorded audio as prosecutors tried to show how a paramilitary group was connected to a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The audio played during testimony Friday features contemptuous talk about police and politicians in the basement of a Grand Rapids vacuum shop where Adam Fox was living. Fox was recently convicted of conspiring to abduct Whitmer as a step toward kicking off a U.S. civil war. Joe Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico were members of a group called the Wolverine Watchmen. They're charged with providing material support to Fox and others, though they’re not accused of directly participating in the Whitmer kidnapping plot.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Holland DPS names Reserve Office of the Year

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety has named its Reserve Office of the Year!. Reserve Officer Jason Bannatyne’s peers nominated him for the award in recognition of his dedication and relations with the community, according to the city of Holland. We’re told Bannatyne began his...
HOLLAND, MI
wmuk.org

The LodgeHouse opens in Kalamazoo

In Kalamazoo, dozens of people who were homeless will have permanent housing at the LodgeHouse. The apartment complex with 60 efficiency units opened this week. “The first time I saw this was Wednesday,” said resident Norwida Sweder. It was the day she moved into her new apartment. On Tuesday...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wgvunews.org

A fisherman is safe thanks to help from a fellow angler

The Grand Rapids Fire Department Water Rescue Team was dispatched to the Grand River on Thursday following a report of a person in the water- downstream of the 6th Street dam. A city news release says the Initial report showed that a person was unconscious, and in the water. As GRFD personnel made their way there they were advised that bystanders were attempting to rescue the person. Upon their arrival, a fisherman had been brought to shore, and was being assisted by fellow anglers on the scene.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Shots fired near Gull Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired Thursday around 9 p.m. near the area of Gull Road and Heatherdown Lane, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are currently on scene in the area. Stay with Newschannel 3 for any new developments.
KALAMAZOO, MI

