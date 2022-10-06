The Grand Rapids Fire Department Water Rescue Team was dispatched to the Grand River on Thursday following a report of a person in the water- downstream of the 6th Street dam. A city news release says the Initial report showed that a person was unconscious, and in the water. As GRFD personnel made their way there they were advised that bystanders were attempting to rescue the person. Upon their arrival, a fisherman had been brought to shore, and was being assisted by fellow anglers on the scene.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO