Atlanta, GA

The Georgia Sun

Two teens charged in slaying of 17-year-old at Sugarloaf Mills

The Scoop: Two teenage suspects have been charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Elijah Dewitt in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Wednesday night. The Arrest: The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 18-year-old Kemare Bryan, of Lawrenceville, and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, also of Lawrenceville, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the killing of Elijah Dewitt.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fire at Tin Lizzy’s last month ruled accidental, police say

ATLANTA — A fire that heavily damaged a popular Buckhead restaurant last month has been ruled accidental. APD says it determined the cause based on “the physical evidence examined, assessment of information obtained, witness statements, and the investigation conducted by fire investigators.”. Investigators determined the ignition source was...
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

