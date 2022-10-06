Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HSDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Will the Real Martin Luther King Please Stand Up?Dr. Mozelle MartinAtlanta, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. James
APD: Woman bystander shot, injured as group of men fired shots
ATLANTA — A woman is recovering after being shot as a group of men fired shots nearby, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said the incident happened on Saturday, Oct.8 around 11:45 p.m. near 261 19th St.
Man critically injured in shooting at SW Atlanta laundromat
A man has been hospitalized after being critically injured in a shooting at a laundromat in southwest Atlanta’s West End...
Atlanta police are looking for second suspect in party shooting
Atlanta police are trying to track down a person they say crashed a party and started shooting when they were asked to leave. They say they already have one person in custody, but they're searching for a second.
Person stabbed at Five Points MARTA station, suspect arrested
ATLANTA — A person was stabbed at a MARTA station on the southwest side of the city, according to MARTA Police Department. It happened on Friday around 1:36 p.m., police said, at the Five Points Station. The department said they found a person on the eastbound train platform that'd...
Gwinnett County man charged with double shooting blocks from UGA campus
A Gwinnett County man has been charged in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks away from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
GBI identifies suspect who shot and killed K-9 officer before he was killed in SWAT standoff
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The man whom officials say killed a Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer and was later shot by officers has been identified, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday. The GBI identified the man as Dexton Bolden, a 33-year-old from Jonesboro. The K-9 officer, Figo,...
GBI: Man who shot police K-9 identified after fatal standoff in Clayton
A man suspected in a homicide was shot and killed by officers Friday after he fatally wounded a police K-9 during a standoff in Clayton County, officials confirmed.
1 arrested, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside Clayton County barbershop
One man has been arrested and police are looking for two more people they say were involved in a fatal shooting at a Clayton County business months ago.
Man found shot to death inside Clayton County home
A man was found dead Thursday afternoon inside a Clayton County home after being shot multiple times, police said.
1 dead after fight prompts shooting in Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — A fight between two people, who knew each other, led to a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities were called to a northwest Atlanta home at the 2400 block of Scottridge Drive around 3:10 p.m. The location is less than half a mile from Frederick Douglass High School, just off Ralph David Abernathy Freeway.
Police: Man wanted in connection to shooting death of woman at Stone Mountain construction site
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is previous reporting on the case. Gwinnett County Police Department released the name of the person suspected of shooting a woman to death at a construction site on Friday; photos were also shared. The department also gave the name of...
Suspect identified after woman is found dead in Gwinnett County construction site
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say they have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a woman who was found at a construction site in Gwinnett County. Police said on Friday, they found a woman dead in the driveway of a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near E. Park Place Blvd. just after 7 p.m.
Man shot, killed in broad daylight in Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead inside a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Officers say they were called to a home on Scottridge Drive NW just after 3 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
DeKalb pastor’s wife critically injured by stray bullet as she slept
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet as she was sleeping. The shooting happened on Wilkins Court in Decatur early Wednesday morning at the home of Mack Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries.
Notorious Jewelry Thief ‘Diamond Doris’ Tells Atlanta News Station Her Story
Doris Payne, notoriously known as “Diamond Doris”, recently spoke with Atlanta news station WSB-TV about her decades-long stint as a jewelry thief stealing millions of dollars’ worth of bling from around the world. The 91-year-old, who is the focus of documentaries and books detailing her life, says...
Two teens charged in slaying of 17-year-old at Sugarloaf Mills
The Scoop: Two teenage suspects have been charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Elijah Dewitt in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Wednesday night. The Arrest: The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 18-year-old Kemare Bryan, of Lawrenceville, and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, also of Lawrenceville, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the killing of Elijah Dewitt.
Fire at Tin Lizzy’s last month ruled accidental, police say
ATLANTA — A fire that heavily damaged a popular Buckhead restaurant last month has been ruled accidental. APD says it determined the cause based on “the physical evidence examined, assessment of information obtained, witness statements, and the investigation conducted by fire investigators.”. Investigators determined the ignition source was...
GSP K-9 officer, murder suspect both dead after officer-involved shooting in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty Friday morning after a chase led to a SWAT standoff with a murder suspect. The suspect was also shot and killed by police. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said police were conducting...
Cops: Man charged in fatal DeKalb auto shop shooting claims self-defense
A 60-year-old man charged with murder Tuesday says he shot another man at a DeKalb County business in self-defense, acco...
911 calls shed light on moments before shooting of high school football star outside Gwinnett mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Calls to 911 released on Friday to 11Alive give insight into the moments before a high school football star was shot and killed outside a Dave & Buster's in Gwinnett County on Wednesday night. The Jefferson community is in mourning after the incident this week,...
