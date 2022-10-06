ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
MyWabashValley.com

In her own words: Justice Jackson speaks volumes from bench

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and its newest justice, said before the term began that she was “ready to work.” She made that clear during arguments in the opening cases. The tally: 4,568 words spoken over nearly six...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

A personal reckoning, and the truth comes out of the closet

I crouched onto the damp grass and picked at the weeds sprouting around my dad’s headstone. I struggled for the words — and the courage — to tell him what I couldn’t in his living years. I had flown thousands of miles to Sacramento to visit my dead father and reveal the secret I have held close for most of my 57 years.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy