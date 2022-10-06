Read full article on original website
Trump campaigns for Arizona election deniers in a state that will test his power in 2022 and beyond
There is perhaps nowhere in the country where former President Donald Trump had more success elevating his slate of "Make American Great Again" candidates into formidable 2022 contenders than Arizona.
In her own words: Justice Jackson speaks volumes from bench
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and its newest justice, said before the term began that she was “ready to work.” She made that clear during arguments in the opening cases. The tally: 4,568 words spoken over nearly six...
‘We’re positively BEGGING you’: how Republicans and Democrats demand money differently
Meticulously crafted campaign emails and text messages, with a heavy dose of guilt-tripping, reveal their parties’ worldviews
A personal reckoning, and the truth comes out of the closet
I crouched onto the damp grass and picked at the weeds sprouting around my dad’s headstone. I struggled for the words — and the courage — to tell him what I couldn’t in his living years. I had flown thousands of miles to Sacramento to visit my dead father and reveal the secret I have held close for most of my 57 years.
