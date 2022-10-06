Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
County residents need to brace for assessment hikes
Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
Pen City Current
Third-Parties Charging for Military Records
FORT MADISON: The Iowa County Recorders Association wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. Please review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. Please remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records.
Pen City Current
Graber, Bowker square on off in District 100 debate
DONNELLSON - The party lines were stark in contrast as the two candidates for House District 100 squared off in the Pilot Grove Community Room Thursday night. The event, sponsored by Mississippi Valley Publishing and monitored by Lee County Economic Development Group's Emily Benjamin, took Republican incumbent Martin Graber (R-Fort Madison) and Democratic challenger Rebecca Bowker (D-Fort Madison) through the gauntlet of public education, transgender recognition, abortion, and workers' rights.
kciiradio.com
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBUR
Des Moines County Recorder warns of scam targeting veterans
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Recorder’s Office and the Iowa County Recorder’s Association are asking veterans to be aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks, it has been reported that a third party has been charging...
KMOV
Ralls County woman admits to stealing $1.2 million from job
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ralls County woman admitted Thursday to stealing more than $1.2 million from her job. Officials say, Stephanie D. Carper, 51, took advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business by writing at least 44 checks to herself from September 2013 to September 2019. She then wrote false explanations on bank deposit slips and the check registry to keep her thefts hidden.
muddyrivernews.com
Moving and shaking in downtown Quincy
There is quite a bit of activity in downtown Quincy right now. The old Quincy Paper Box building is being retro-fitted to house the new Quincy Children’s Museum. Derek Price has his lofts going up in the former MacDonald Stove building on Third Street. Remember that vacant building set...
khqa.com
FBI agents fired upon during operation in Warsaw
NEW BLOOMFIELD — FBI agents were shot at Friday morning during an operation just outside Warsaw on U.S. Highway 65. According to an FBI spokesperson, the FBI had a "lawful presence" regarding a federal investigation in the 30000 block of Highway 65. When they announced their presence, they were fired upon from the residence.
RELATED PEOPLE
KBUR
Lomax, Illinois woman arrested for domestic battery
Lomax, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax woman for domestic battery. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 5th, at 10:58 AM Henderson County Deputies responded to the village of Lomax to investigate a domestic battery complaint. After deputies spoke to...
khqa.com
Man stabbed after altercation outside Quincy nightclub
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One man was stabbed early Friday morning during an altercation that escalated outside of a Quincy nightclub. Police were called to the Gen Z nightclub, located in the 900 block of Hampshire St., after a fight broke out inside the club involving between 10-15. The...
KBUR
Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigating hit and run
Lee County, IA- Authorities in Lee County are asking the public for information regarding a hit and run involving a bicycle on Highway 27. According to a news release, Just after 7:30 PM Saturday, October 1st, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Highway 27, south of Argyle. The cyclist suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition.
Comments / 1