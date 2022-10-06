Read full article on original website
Related
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frost overnight, warming up for the end of the weekend
Temperatures today were on the chilly side, with highs only reaching into the mid-60s for most. A blanket of thick cloud cover helped to keep us on the cool side today, but clouds will give way to clear skies overnight. Temperatures will still fall into the low 40s and upper...
KSNT
Frost this morning, pleasant by the afternoon
*FREEZE WARNING* – Saturday Morning – Brown, Marshall, Nemaha, and Washington counties. *FROST ADVISORY* – Saturday Morning – Anderson, Clay, Cloud, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. We’re off to a chilly start in northeast Kansas with many in the...
Pratt Tribune
Grab all the fish you want while they’re still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up
City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. On Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
Kansas bird hunting forecast shows heavy drought impact
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has released its 2022 Kansas Upland Bird Hunting Forecast. Breeding population data was gathered for the forecast on pheasants, quail and prairie chickens. This data was collected during late summer roadside surveys for pheasants and quail, which quantify both adults and chicks observed. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
Ogallala Aquifer on track to 70% depletion in 40-45 years
The Kansas Geological Survey (KGS) says current drought conditions are on par with what the state saw between 2011-2012, and this could mean significant decreases for parts of the Ogallala Aquifer, the biggest groundwater source for Southwest Kansas.
Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual Rail […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
adastraradio.com
Gov. Kelly Updates Drought Declarations for all Kansas Counties
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday updated drought declarations for all 105 Kansas counties in the wake of a continued lack of rainfall that for some places goes back to the latter part of 2021. 67 counties find themselves in drought emergency status, which locally includes all of...
Public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue,...
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kcur.org
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
WIBW
Study finds Kansas among states most impacted by natural disasters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - From wildfires to tornadoes to floods to blizzards, Kansas has seen it all and is one of the states most affected by natural disasters according to a new study. With about $57 billion in damage dealt to Florida and South Carolina during Hurricane Ian, WalletHub.com, the...
Salina woman scores big early-bird prize in lottery's holiday raffle
The Kansas Lottery’s annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle is in full swing, and while there are still a couple months to go until the Grand Finale drawing, there are already big winners claiming prizes. Mona Cramer of Salina has been playing the Holiday Millionaire Raffle since it first started and...
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Bird flu returns to Kansas, detected in 2 counties
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An illness targeting birds has returned to Kansas, bringing with it renewed warnings for poultry farmers from the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). According to the KDA, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, has made a comeback in Kansas. This week, positive cases were identified in […]
KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
fortscott.biz
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Returns to Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County. Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely...
Comments / 0