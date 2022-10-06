Read full article on original website
Betty Norris
Betty J. Norris, age 92, formerly of Shelby, passed away on October 6, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg, KY, with her daughters by her side. Born December 30, 1929, in Norwalk, to Lee and Lorena (Mitchell) Hunter, she had been a Shelby resident since 1945. Betty was a member of the First Lutheran Church. Betty had worked in retail for the Woolworth's Department Store and at Walmart, from which she retired in 2009. She also worked at the Whitehouse Restaurant and Coolridge Golf Course. She was a past President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, as well as a Life member of the VFW. Betty helped organize the annual Memorial Day Parades for over 40 years. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a lover of animals.
Frances Waines
Frances Waines, age 91, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Galion Pointe. Frances was born on August 30th, 1931, to Virgil and Mable (Vincie) Drummond in St. Petersburg, Florida, and graduated high school there in 1949. She received a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics from the University of Cincinnati.
Building Doctors will make rounds in Shelby on Oct. 10 & 11
SHELBY – The Historic Preservation Commission of the City of Shelby and the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office will hold a Building Doctor Clinic on Oct. 10 and 11. The clinic features Building Doctors Rachel Krause and Sarah Hanna of the State Historic Preservation Office. It...
Gallery: Madison Homecoming
Madison Comprehensive High School crowned their 2022 Homecoming Queen Friday night during half time of the Madison-Mt. Vernon football game at StarTek Stadium. (photos by Daniel Melograna)
Crestline Lions Club completes Fall Into Service project
CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Lions Club completed its second annual Fall Into Service project on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the town's Little League Complex. The project consisted of scraping and painting the concession stand and bathroom facility at the complex. Supplies for the project were donated by Holcker Hardware and Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home.
Madison Comprehensive blanks Mt. Vernon
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Madison Comprehensive's 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the...
Gooseggs: Carey hands Bucyrus a shutout
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Carey bottled Bucyrus 54-0 on October 7 in Ohio football. Carey pulled in front of Bucyrus 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
Columbian survives taut tilt with Bellevue
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Columbian passed in a 33-28 victory at Bellevue's expense in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The start wasn't the problem for Bellevue, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Columbian through the end of the first quarter.
Down but not out: Columbus Hamilton Township beats back Circleville
Columbus Hamilton Township, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Circleville 32-7 in Ohio high school football on October 7. Circleville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.
Davis, Tygers rough up Wooster
MANSFIELD — A change in position suited Mansfield Senior’s Amarr Davis. A junior safety-turned-cornerback, Davis picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown as the Tygers cruised to a 31-11 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over Wooster at Arlin Field on Friday night. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 31,...
A Shelby family fights a lifetime of Hepatitis B
SHELBY -- For Maria Uyoa’s entire 20 years, her father has been sick. Born with Hepatitis B, Victor Uyoa has no idea where the virus came from. He never knew his father and his mother didn’t play much of a role in his life.
Never a doubt: Mt. Gilead breezes past Northmor
Mt. Gilead dismissed Northmor by a 36-9 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The first quarter gave Mt. Gilead a 7-3 lead over Northmor.
Convincing fashion: Upper Arlington handles Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
Upper Arlington played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange during a 41-10 beating in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Upper Arlington drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange after the first quarter.
Falcons pound Waynedale to set up monster WCAL showdown
JEROMESVILLE -- The Hillsdale football team is on some kind of a roll. The Falcons have won four straight and have thrust themselves into a shot at the Wayne County Athletic League title.
DeVito's 4 TDs pace Shelby's pounding of River Valley
SHELBY -- A fast start and a fresh frosh powered Shelby to a convincing win over River Valley on Friday night in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference clash. The Whippets unleashed freshman quarterback Brayden DeVito, who threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to power his team to a 37-20 victory.
Colonel Crawford hammers Wynford to get back on winning track
BUCYRUS -- After two tough, tight losses, the Colonel Crawford football team regained its footing on Friday night. The Eagles spanked Wynford 49-7 to pick up a Northern 10 road win. Winning was a sight for sore eyes after losses to Carey (7-3) and Upper Sandusky (30-29) in back-to-back weeks.
Gibsonburg squeezes past Castalia Margaretta
Gibsonburg fans held their breath in an uneasy 29-26 victory over Castalia Margaretta for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. The start wasn't the problem for Castalia Margaretta, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Gibsonburg through the end of the first quarter.
Beginning was the end: Loudonville opens an early gap to jar Cardington-Lincoln
Loudonville stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 44-12 victory over Cardington-Lincoln on October 7 in Ohio football action. Loudonville jumped in front of Cardington-Lincoln 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Centerburg ekes out victory against Danville
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Centerburg chalked up in tripping Danville 16-11 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The Blue Devils took an 8-7 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.
Fostoria builds initial momentum to knock off Elmore Woodmore
Fostoria raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 34-28 win over Elmore Woodmore on October 7 in Ohio football. Fostoria moved in front of Elmore Woodmore 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
