Atlanta Hawks Defeat Milwaukee Bucks 123-113

Game summary, stats, and interviews following the Atlanta Hawks preseason victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Summary

It is usually unwise to make sweeping judgments based on one NBA preseason game. However, there is no denying that the new-look Atlanta Hawks are markedly better than last season.

The Milwaukee Bucks had no answer for the two-headed monster in the Hawks backcourt. Dejounte Murray had an efficient 25 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists. Trae Young tallied 22 points and three assists despite a cold shooting night.

Head coach Nate McMillan followed through on his promise of giving the first eight players between 24-30 minutes of playing time. Thanks to the Hawks comfortable lead, McMillan was able to clear the bench late in the fourth quarter.

After a blistering start, the Bucks cooled off on offense. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 19 points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes. But Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer allocated far more minutes to his bench unit. The move makes sense, given the roster's familiarity and age.

The two teams face off again on Saturday at noon (eastern) before heading back to the United States.

Post-Game Interviews

After the game, McMillan said the team needed to do a better job of keeping their body in front of the opponent on defense. Specifically noting Antetokounpo's ability to get into the paint. It's been an area they have focused on with their "no paint" drill.

Additionally, McMillan said the team could not afford to give up 17 offensive rebounds again. However, he expressed confidence that his team would improve in both areas.

Overall, McMillan was pleased with the player's execution. "I like that we were able to get out and establish a tempo. Getting the ball up and down the floor. Offensively, I thought we had some pretty good ball movement."

McMillan continued, "We didn't shoot the three well, but we did a good job of getting to the free-throw line and taking care of the basketball. Only eight turnovers tonight for us. We had 28 free throws. That tells me that we were pretty aggressive tonight."

Fans were not the only ones impressed by the debut of the Hawks All-Star backcourt. McMillan said, "I thought it was a really good flow from our guards tonight. Again, with the number of guys we have handling the basketball tonight, to only have eight turnovers, that's a good sign."

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Dejounte Murray - 25 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST

Trae Young - 22 PTS, 3 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 17 PTS, 7 REB

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 19 PTS, 7 REB

Jevon Carter - 17 PTS, 3 REB

Serge Ibaka - 15 PTS, 7 REB

