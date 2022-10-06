ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford's transition team a diverse group of leaders from throughout the area

By Greg Bailey, The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago

Craig Ford has named a transition committee featuring business, education, government and nonprofit leaders from throughout Etowah County as he prepares for his inauguration as Gadsden’s mayor on Nov. 7.

The group was described in a news release as “a diverse coalition of advisors who will help him transition from citizen-businessman to chief executive officer of Etowah County’s largest municipality.”

Ford said in the release, “While my primary advisors will always be the citizens of Gadsden, I know being mayor involves managing a complex system of resources, information and goals which requires that I am both deliberate and prepared. So, I am looking to this dynamic team of experts to help make sure I have a thorough and thoughtful grasp on the most pressing needs and dreams for our city.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGBiG_0iOtnqdb00

The committee includes:

●      Melissa Juarez Battles — Accounting specialist; former accountant for the state Department of Education and Secretary of State’s Office

●      Kent Haney — Business consultant

●      Tim Heard, retired first sergeant, U.S. Army

●      The Rev. Z. Andre’ Huff — Newly elected Gadsden City Board of Education member from District 3; senior pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church

●      Brett Johnson — Executive director of Liberty Learning Foundation; adjunct Instructor of government at Jacksonville State University

●      Tena King — Owner of King’s Olive Oil Company

●      Larry Means — Mayor of Attalla; former State Senator from District 10

●      Ruth Moffatt — Executive director of United Way of Etowah County

●      John Moore — Local sales manager at Spectrum Reach; former Hokes Bluff City Council member

●     Dr.  Kathy Murphy — President of Gadsden State Community College

●      Tony Reddick — Superintendent of Gadsden City Schools

●      The Rev. Grady E. Robinson, Jr. — Owner-operator at West Gadsden Funeral Home; pastor of Mission Baptist Church of Gadsden

●      Joey Statum — Etowah County Commissioner for District 1; Realtor at Copperleaf Properties; used car director at Tameron Honda

●      Mandell Tillman — Manager of Tillman Consulting, LLC

●      Harold Weaver — Chairman and CEO of Stamped Products, Inc.

The committee will meet this month and again in November after Ford takes office, according to the release. Its priorities are setting and executing short-term goals; laying the groundwork for the new administration’s long-term goals; coordinating meetings and action items; and planning inaugural ceremonies.

Individually, the members will counsel Ford in their respective areas of expertise.

