5 takeaways from ‘Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold’ as Kansas football vs. TCU approaches

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
LAWRENCE — Kansas football coach Lance Leipold spoke Wednesday during another episode of “Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold.” Joining him were super-senior offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. and super-senior defensive lineman Caleb Sampson.

Leipold recapped his team’s win against Iowa State, which pushed the Jayhawks to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference. Bostick and Sampson shared their perspectives on the undefeated start to the year. And they all previewed a high-profile matchup for No. 17 Kansas against No. 18 TCU (4-0, 1-0 in Big 12), in a game that will be featured on ESPN’s “College GameDay” show.

Here are five takeaways from the Oct. 5 edition of “Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold”:

Lance Leipold highlights Malcolm Lee’s efforts

There were a number of Jayhawks Leipold could pick from to praise for what they did defensively this past weekend, and he named a bunch. From senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. to sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant to super-senior defensive end Zion DeBose, Leipold went through the various levels of the defense. But when Leipold got to super-senior defensive lineman Malcolm Lee, the praise for Lee’s play against Iowa State extended beyond just one game.

Lee had four tackles and a tackle for loss against the Cyclones. Both are season highs for him. And Leipold considered it to be Lee’s best game since Leipold took over the program last year.

Lance Leipold addresses Daniel Hishaw Jr.’s injury again

Hishaw, one of Kansas’ leading rushers, suffered an injury this past weekend against Iowa State. It’s something Leipold said earlier in the week will keep Hishaw out for an extended period of time. And Wednesday, Leipold reiterated that while also adding that the exact time frame will become more clear in the next week or so.

Until Hishaw’s return, the Jayhawks will miss his running style. Leipold indicated this could mean more carries for sophomore Devin Neal, the lead running back for Kansas who has split time more this year than he did a year ago. Leipold indicated redshirt sophomore running backs Sevion Morrison and Ky Thomas, both newcomers by way of transfers from other Power Five schools at the Division I level, could step up as well.

Lance Leipold understands the significance of “College GameDay” coming to Lawrence

A Kansas football release stated the show will set up “on The Hill, northeast of the Campanile with the stage facing southwest.” Television segments will start to be filmed there at 6:45 a.m., with the show going live at 8 a.m. Most of the show will air from its original spot, before it is moved inside the stadium for its last few segments ahead of kickoff.

Leipold said on “Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold” he was talking to someone from ESPN recently, and what stood out from that conversation was the individual called “College GameDay” a “three-hour infomercial for your program and university with 3 million people watching.” So Leipold considers this to be something that can provide a boost not just in the present but the future as well. It’s an opportunity he couldn’t have dreamed of even three or four weeks ago.

Caleb Sampson gives his take on his fellow defensive linemen

So far this season, Sampson has 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in five games. He’s been a part of the progress this defense, and especially its defensive line, has shown so far this season. And he gave a little insight into who’s best at what among his fellow defensive linemen.

Who’s the strongest? Sam Burt.

Who has the best technique and is the most explosive in getting around a pass-blocker? Eddie Wilson.

Who has the biggest mean streak? Eddie Wilson.

Who would you want to see run a fumble 80 yards back for a touchdown? Jereme Robinson.

Who’s the funniest? Tommy Dunn Jr.

Earl Bostick Jr. shares what it means to him to have “College GameDay” coming

Bostick considers it a blessing that “College GameDay” is coming to Lawrence. It’s something he never could have seen coming while playing for David Beaty or Les Miles, two head coaches who preceded Leipold. There was just so much losing going on, Bostick explained, prior to Leipold’s arrival.

But Leipold and his staff have put it all together, Bostick said. Bostick also noted guys like himself and junior quarterback Jalon Daniels have brought the locker room together. There’s a level of player leadership going on that wasn't there before in his time with the program.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

