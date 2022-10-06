ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Culvert project coming to South Kitsap creeks in 2023, but DOT wants feedback on Sedgwick closure now

By Peiyu Lin, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8UMq_0iOtnQsp00

The Washington State Department of Transportation will remove culverts in Salmonberry Creek and Blackjack Creek in South Kitsap beginning in 2023, with work expected to last through 2025.

WSDOT will have to close a portion of Sedgwick Road in summer 2024 for construction, and it is seeking public comments on its proposals for doing so.

WSDOT will remove three culverts on Blackjack Creek under the interchange of Highway 16 and Sedgwick Road and replace them with new bridges. The construction, which will begin next summer, will also realign the creek to include more bends and curves to create better fish habitat, according to the agency.

WSDOT will remove an undersized culvert in Salmonberry Creek under Sedgwick Road and will build a new large concrete structure that allows fish to pass the roadway more easily. The construction on Salmonberry Creek will start in August 2024.

WSDOT expects to complete the whole project on the two creeks near Port Orchard by late 2025. The project will improve access to at least 16 miles of potential habitat for fish, rebuild the streambeds and support healthier fish lifecycles.

Closure of Sedgwick Road

Prior to designing the project, WSDOT is seeking comments from the public about its proposal to close a part of Sedgwick Road for the construction of Salmonberry Creek in August 2024.

"We know it's the height of the summer tourist season. People are out for the school year. But, we're confined to a very specific timeframe where we can work inside the water...and it's for environmental reasons," WSDOT spokesman Doug Adamson said.

"We can work in the water at a time when the fish are less likely to be there," he said.

The agency proposed two alternatives for the closure. Alternative A includes alternating one-way traffic controlled by a traffic light on a temporary roadway for 26 weeks. Vehicles traveling both directions on Sedgwick Road would need to take turns to pass through the work zone.

Alternative B would be a full closure of Sedgwick Road for six weeks between Blackberry Hill Lane SE and Long Lake Road SE. Drivers would detour around the construction site using existing roads.

The construction of the temporary road in Alternative A would disturb 23,000 square feet of sensitive wetlands, while Alternative B would affect 5,700 square feet of sensitive wetlands during the construction, according to WSDOT.

Most people who attended WSDOT's in-person open house event last week preferred the 6-week plan, Adamson said. Some said the 24-week alternative would be more difficult, considering people traveling to and from the ferry.

"We heard a pretty strong reception to, yes, hey, we liked the approach of Alternative B, instead of 26 weeks of working out there on a very busy central road," Adamson said.

Eleven people participated in the open house event, learned more about the project and provided their comments to the department at Port Orchard Eagles last Tuesday, Adamson said.

The agency is welcoming more people who commute or live in the area to provide their observations and suggestions on their alternatives, Adamson said.

"We've got a lot of construction and we want to hear from people who live in this area and still continue to hear, what do you think about this, before we come forward and finalize our plans," Adamson said.

Visit WSDOT's website at https://engage.wsdot.wa.gov/sedgwick/ for more information. Comments on the project can be submitted via the webpage until Oct. 23.

Currently, WSDOT has two fish passage barrier projects that are under construction in Kitsap County. One is on Chico Creek at the interchange of Chico Way and Highway 3 and the other one is for a culvert on Murden Creek under Highway 305 on Bainbridge Island.

In addition to Salmonberry Creek and Blackjack Creek project, WSDOT is planning to work on a project on Highway 305 on Sam Snyder Creek in Suquamish. Construction for that project is scheduled for 2023 and be completed in late 2024, Adamson said.

Reach breaking news reporter Peiyu Lin at pei-yu.lin@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter @peiyulintw.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to kitsapsun.com today.

