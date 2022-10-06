Read full article on original website
Osceola County updates community on Hurricane Ian response, meets with Governor Ron DeSantis
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis met with local, state and federal officials at the South Florida Water Management District’s Osceola County field station Friday to hear about response to Hurricane Ian before touring one of the areas threatened by flood waters. Officials remained optimistic about the continued status of lakes...
Governor DeSantis surveys Hurricane Ian damage in Osceola County, sits with local leaders to discuss flooding solutions
Governor Ron DeSantis visited Osceola County on Friday to get a first-hand look at some of the damage and flooding that Hurricane Ian brought to the community, and to discuss with local officials possible solutions that might help reduce or prevent flooding in the future. The Governor met officials from...
Health Officials in Osceola County Issue Blue-green Algae Bloom Alert for Lake Marian
The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Marian, near the pavilion. This is in response to water samples taken on 10/4/2022. The public should exercise caution in and around Lake Marian. Residents and visitors...
Osceola County Shares Hurricane Ian Update, Says Local Lakes are Cresting
State water managers shared with Osceola officials on Thursday that East Lake Tohopekaliga appears to have peaked. During Thursday meetings with South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), it was reported that rising levels have stalled with an indication of gradual recession in East Lake Toho. Additionally, the rise of Lake Tohopekaliga appears to be slowing down. In the coming days, SFWMD will monitor levels closely to determine when the western lake has reached its peak.
One-Stop-Shop Disaster Recovery Center Opens Today in Kissimmee
A federal Disaster Recovery Center will open today(Sunday) at the Hart Memorial Library in downtown Kissimmee as a one-stop-shop for individuals and businesses recovering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. In partnership with FEMA, state and county agencies, the DRC services as a key resource. The DRC, located at...
Hagerty’s Defense Shuts Down Longhorns, 24-3
The undefeated Hagerty Huskies (5-0) dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage on Friday night, handing Harmony (3-2) its second loss of the season, 24-3. Hagerty’s defense held the Longhorns to less than 100 yards of total offense and just six first downs in the game. The Longhorns longest play of the night was 12 yards and its only points of the game came off a turnover. Harmony gained just 23 yard on 16 first downs, constantly playing behind the chains.
