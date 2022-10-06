The undefeated Hagerty Huskies (5-0) dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage on Friday night, handing Harmony (3-2) its second loss of the season, 24-3. Hagerty’s defense held the Longhorns to less than 100 yards of total offense and just six first downs in the game. The Longhorns longest play of the night was 12 yards and its only points of the game came off a turnover. Harmony gained just 23 yard on 16 first downs, constantly playing behind the chains.

OVIEDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO