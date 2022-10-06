ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intercession City, FL

Osceola County Shares Hurricane Ian Update, Says Local Lakes are Cresting

State water managers shared with Osceola officials on Thursday that East Lake Tohopekaliga appears to have peaked. During Thursday meetings with South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), it was reported that rising levels have stalled with an indication of gradual recession in East Lake Toho. Additionally, the rise of Lake Tohopekaliga appears to be slowing down. In the coming days, SFWMD will monitor levels closely to determine when the western lake has reached its peak.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
State
Florida State
One-Stop-Shop Disaster Recovery Center Opens Today in Kissimmee

A federal Disaster Recovery Center will open today(Sunday) at the Hart Memorial Library in downtown Kissimmee as a one-stop-shop for individuals and businesses recovering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. In partnership with FEMA, state and county agencies, the DRC services as a key resource. The DRC, located at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Universal Orlando to Celebrate the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Beginning Saturday November 12

Universal Orlando Resort guests will experience the merriment of the holidays this year when the Orlando theme park’s festive experiences kick off Saturday, November 12 and runs select dates through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration will feature an amazing collection of festivities that range from traditional...
ORLANDO, FL
Universal Orlando Resort Adds Two New Event Dates for Halloween Horror Nights, October 11 and October 24

Universal Orlando Resort has added two new event dates – Tuesday, October 11 and Monday, October 24 – for guests to experience all the horrors of the World’s Premier Halloween event. Tickets can be purchased at www.universalorlando.com/halloween. The new dates are also valid for Frequent Fear, Frequent Fear Plus and Ultimate Frequent Fear Passholders.
ORLANDO, FL
Hagerty’s Defense Shuts Down Longhorns, 24-3

The undefeated Hagerty Huskies (5-0) dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage on Friday night, handing Harmony (3-2) its second loss of the season, 24-3. Hagerty’s defense held the Longhorns to less than 100 yards of total offense and just six first downs in the game. The Longhorns longest play of the night was 12 yards and its only points of the game came off a turnover. Harmony gained just 23 yard on 16 first downs, constantly playing behind the chains.
OVIEDO, FL

