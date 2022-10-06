ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

One dead in Nelson County three vehicle crash

By Laura Peters, Staunton News Leader
 3 days ago
NELSON COUNTY — One person is dead after a tractor trailer hit two vehicles on Va. 151 Thursday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened at 10:14 a.m. Oct. 6 along Va. 151. A tractor trailer hit a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Va. 6 and Va. 151, the release said, resulting in the tractor trailer overturning and hitting a third vehicle with its tailgate.

There is one confirmed fatality, police said, but they are still in the process of notifying the next of kin and did not release a name.

The tractor trailer was loaded with gravel, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Laura Peters is the trending topics reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Or a good feature? You can reach reporter Laura Peters (she/her) at lpeters@newsleader.com. Follow her @peterslaura. Subscribe to The News Leader at newsleader.com.

