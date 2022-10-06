One dead in Nelson County three vehicle crash

NELSON COUNTY — One person is dead after a tractor trailer hit two vehicles on Va. 151 Thursday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened at 10:14 a.m. Oct. 6 along Va. 151. A tractor trailer hit a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Va. 6 and Va. 151, the release said, resulting in the tractor trailer overturning and hitting a third vehicle with its tailgate.

There is one confirmed fatality, police said, but they are still in the process of notifying the next of kin and did not release a name.

The tractor trailer was loaded with gravel, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

