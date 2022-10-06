Read full article on original website
Amazon Fresh in Elk Grove begins hiring process
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the company will be opening an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Elk Grove, however, details about the store are still few and far between. An opening date for the future store is still to be determined. Back in April, the...
goldcountrymedia.com
'Cheers for Charity' great for the community
The Placer County Association of REALTORS (PCAR) Masters Club Committee hosted their "Cheers for Charity" event on Sept. 29 at La Provence in Roseville. More than 100 of Placer County Association of REALTORS's Realtor members and affiliates attended this spirited event featuring great bites, sips and raffle prizes, with all proceeds benefiting Compassion Planet.
goldcountrymedia.com
Economic plans the topic at next Gold Country Rotary meeting
Jonathan Wright, Auburn Economic/Planning Manager, will be the featured speaker at the next Auburn Gold Country Rotary meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Awful Annie’s, located at 13460 Lincoln Way. Auburn Gold Country Rotary meets every Thursday at noon. Wright will discuss Auburn and its current and future economic...
Agreement reached to build a Costco in Loomis
LOOMIS - A new Costco could be coming to Loomis.The cities of Loomis and Rocklin have reached an agreement "that paves the way" for Costo to build a store in Loomis along the border of the cities at Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road, the City of Rocklin announced on social media. Officials say the agreement requires Costco to pay more than $3.75 million to mitigate impacts along the Sierra College Boulevard corridor."This collaborative agreement protects the interests of Rocklin businesses in the area while clearing obstacles for Costco, which will bring significant sales tax revenue to Loomis," Rocklin Mayor Bill Halldin said. "Rocklin's goal was always to ensure the Loomis Costco was designed properly and that the project paid its fair share to reduce traffic impacts along the Sierra College Blvd. corridor."It's estimated that the store could bring more than $1 million in tax revenue to Loomis each year, which would make it one of the largest and most beneficial commercial developments in the town's history.The news comes as a relief to shoppers as the closest Costco, which is in Roseville, is quite busy. The City of Rocklin says the chain will not be building a gas station near the store.
davisvanguard.org
Gov. Newsom Friday Announces Appointments of 2 New Judges to Sacramento County Superior Court
SACRAMENTO, CA — Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday announced the appointment of two new judges to Sacramento Superior Court—Philip Ferrari, 52, of Sacramento, and Satnam Rattu, 42, of Folsom. “The Court looks forward to the addition of Philip Ferrari and Satnam Rattu to the bench,” Presiding Sacramento Superior Court...
What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process. The second part […]
rosevilletoday.com
Kid’s Holiday Shopping Spree in Roseville for Underprivileged Children seeks 600 Volunteers
Tommy Apostolos Fund to seeks volunteers to accompany underserved children. Roseville, Calif. – Placer County nonprofit Tommy Apostolos Fund (TAF) is seeking about 600 volunteers to accompany nearly 400 local underserved children on a holiday shopping spree for new coats, shoes, and various winter essentials. The organization’s annual signature...
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County targets deed and title fraud
Real estate notification program aimed at impeding fraudulent activity. Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has launched a new real estate notification program to help protect property owners from unauthorized transfers of real property. Over the last decade, property fraud (also known as deed or title...
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
California PepsiCo plants among first in the world to receive Tesla semi-truck
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento area will see the worlds-first electric semi-truck hit the road as PepsiCo has announced that two local plants will add the Tesla Semi to their fleet. On Dec. 1 the Frito-Lay plant in Modesto and the PepsiCo beverage plant in Sacramento will begin using the Tesla commercial truck. PepsiCo […]
Fox40
Explosion at recycling center in Valley Springs injures one
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said it responded to an explosion at a recycling center in Valley Springs on September 1st. The fire department said one patient was treated at the site of the industrial accident on Main Street and then was taken...
These are the crops that California’s most agricultural counties produce
Half of the counties in the top 10 have almonds in their lists of leading commodities. Other crops that appear more than once include grapes, pistachios and lettuce.
KCRA.com
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
KCRA.com
New Sacramento water restrictions take effect in November. Here’s what to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is reminding people that it is almost time for residents and businesses to reduce the number of days they water their lawns. The changes to thelandscape watering schedule begin on Nov. 1 as part of the city’s water conservation ordinance, which was created in 2017.
Fox40
Destination California: Citrus Heights, Sacramento, La Mesa RV, and Roseville
On this Special Episode of Studio 40 Live, Gary and Scott take “the choppa” to visit Stones Gambling Hall in Citrus Heights, Sacramento, La Mesa RV, and Roseville. Why have one gaming experience when you can have two? The Tavern hosts all your thrill-seeking classics including Baccarat and Pai Gow Poker while The Saloon channels your inner cowboy (or cowgirl) with the addition of Northern California poker, which features recreational table and seasoned professional play. The only type of smoke we allow in either environment is when you smoke your opponents, so please leave your tobacco products at home, take a seat, and enjoy a thirst-quenching beverage service.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lodi (CA)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Lodi, CA?. Lodi is a city situated in San Joaquin county, California. The population of people in Lodi in 2019 was estimated to be 67,568. Lodi is popular for wine production in the state. In 2015, it was...
Winemaker suing Napa County over new vineyard project
NAPA - A famed North Bay winemaker is suing Napa County over what he claims is overreach regarding an "experimental" vineyard project on land burned in the 2020 Glass Fire.Jayson Woodbridge, who owns Hundred Acre Wine Group LLC, filed the suit Thursday in Napa County Superior Court in an effort to prevent the county from enforcing environmental regulations he says don't apply to the project. At question is 80 acres of hillside land on two parcels along Pickett Road in Calistoga that was "was utterly destroyed by the Glass Fire," according to the suit.Prior to the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Cycling through Placer County
I usually have a theme of some sort for my “photo column.”. While it has begun to cool off in early October, September was quite warm, necessitating slightly shorter rides for many of us. Of course, the countryside is little more than various shades of brown and Camp Far...
West Sacramento man found with stolen IDs and credit cards in Placer County
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy recovered several driver’s licenses, credit cards and debit cards during a traffic stop of a West Sacramento man in rural Lincoln on Sep. 28, according to the sheriff’s office. At 9:15 a.m., Daniel Hunt, 37, was found with bank and identification cards along with bags containing […]
CBS News
Boulders placed outside Sacramento business to deter homeless camping
Before taking the drastic measure, a business owner says other deterrence efforts were in place. This includes stadium-style lighting surrounding the building, fencing, 24/7 on-site security, cameras, and noise-deterrence speakers.
Comments / 2