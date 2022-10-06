Read full article on original website
PSP investigating body found in abandoned hotel
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have discovered a body in an abandoned hotel in Valley Township. Friday, October 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m., State Police reportedly discovered the body of George W. Sholley of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel. Public officials say the death is not suspicious and that […]
wkok.com
Danville Women ‘Critical’ After Friday Morning Wreck on Route 54
DANVILLE – A woman from Danville, 25-year-old Torrie Loner, sustained what state police say were serious injuries Friday morning when she drove into the back of a tractor-trailer. Troopers say the woman was driving east, in Valley Township, Montour County, around 6:45am, and hit the back of a slow...
skooknews.com
Mahanoy City Woman Faces Drug Charges After Traffic Stop in Ashland
A traffic stop late Thursday in Ashland resulted in drug charges. According to Ashland Police Officer Andrew Weaver, on Thursday, October 6th, 2022, around 11:45pm, while on patrol, he observed a maroon Dodge Caravan pull into Turkey Hill along Centre Street. The van had a loud and broken exhaust. Weaver...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire in Mahanoy City affected multiple row homes
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- The Red Cross sent a disaster team to Schuylkill County following a fire in Mahanoy City that impacted multiple row homes. Flames broke out around 7:45 p.m. Friday night in the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street. The Red Cross is assisting over a dozen people...
Driver hits fire police worker, 71, and flees from central Pa. festival
A 71-year-old fire police worker was injured in a hit-and-run in Lebanon County last month, according to state police. Suzanne Whitman, of Myerstown, was standing in the middle of Route 343 wearing a high-visibility vest and holding a color wand in Bethel Township due to the Hinklefest Chicken Festival on Sept. 16, state police said.
WGAL
Crash closes roads in Dauphin County
Emergency crews were called to a crash in Dauphin County just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on the 7000 block of Grayson Road, near Mushroom Hill Road in Swatara Township. The crash closed nearby roads for about an hour. Swatara Township Police are investigating.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
PennDOT has announced upcoming road work that will take place across Schuylkill County. ----------------------------------- Pine Grove Twp. Between: Exit 100 (PA 443) and Lebanon County Line. Type of work: Bridge Inspection. Restriction: Northbound Lane restriction 8am-12pm. Southbound lane restriction 12pm-3pm. Start date: 10/13/22. Est completion date: 10/13/22. Restrictions in effect...
lykensvalley.org
Railroad Laborers in Schuylkill County
A photograph from the 1880s of a group of laborers in Schuylkill County who were responsible for building railroads. The photo, which is from the Schuylkill County Historical Society, was published in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican, March 29, 1980. The text is by Joseph M. Hanney, who was the vice president of the society.
$10,000 reward offered for info to solve Union County missing child cold case
New Columbia, Pa. — State police may be closer to solving the 1986 case of a missing toddler from Union County and are offering a $10,000 cash reward. Police said new information received points to a family member being involved in the abduction of 2-year-old Corey James Edkin from his home on Second Street in New Columbia. Edkin was reported missing after he disappeared from his mother's bed on Oct. 13, 1986. ...
Body discovered in abandoned hotel
Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
WGAL
Police investigating York County stabbing
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police were called to the scene of a stabbing in York County, just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday. According to dispatchers, the stabbing occurred in the 1000 block of Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township. There is no word on the extent of the...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 9th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , 69, of Canal Dr., Pine Grove, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Born on March 8, 1953 in Baraboo, WI, he was a son of the late John and Betty Swanson Vail. He was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Body found in Pocono Creek
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man's body was found in the Pocono Creek Friday morning. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent around 9:15 a.m. to the area of Tanite Road in Stroud Township for the report of a fisherman discovering what he believed to be a dead body in the creek.
Firefighters evacuate Bucks County home after fire causes partial collapse
The Action Cam found heavy damage on the left side of the building's first and second floors.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Man Who Failed to Report for Prison Sentence
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to show up to serve his prison sentence. Stephen Anthony Orlando, 30, of Drums, Luzerne County is wanted after he failed to appear at the Schuylkill County...
UPDATE: Body found in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning in Monroe County. Stroud Area Regional Police officers identified the body as 26-year-old Anthony Counterman of Greenville, North Carolina. Officials say Counterman is originally from Stroudsburg. Police say Counterman's body was found by a fisherman...
Body recovery shut down one lane on Interstate 80
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was on the scene of a body recovery of a 26-year-old man that shut down Interstate 80 eastbound down to one lane. PSP was called to the area around 9:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a body found near Interstate 80. According to Chief Jennifer Lyon at […]
Motorcyclist dies after hitting car that turned in front of him: police
A 35-year-old man was killed last weekend when another driver turned left in front of his motorcycle on a Perry County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jacob J. Kiraly, of Port Trevorton, was wearing a helmet and other protective equipment when the crash happened around 6:28 a.m. Saturday on Susquehanna Trail (Route 11) in Liverpool Borough, according to state police.
WOLF
High School senior dies at scene of fatal Schuylkill County crash
HUBLEY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County high school senior has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 3:20 PM on Saturday. Officials say 17-year-old Jozlyn Reinoeh, of Spring Glen, was driving west in the 2200 block of East Main Street in Sacramento, Hubley Township.
Gas station shooter sentenced to probation
WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man was sentenced for his role in a shooting at a gasoline service station in Hanover Township more than t
