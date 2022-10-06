Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Current Publishing
Carmel council approves $10.5M for wastewater system upgrades
The Carmel City Council approved $10.5 million in bonds Oct. 3 to fund three wastewater improvement projects: expansion of a lift station, digester pipe replacements and equipment to clean biogas created as a result of the sewage treatment process so it can be sold. Improvements to the 40-year-old lift station...
Model home now available for tours at Circle City Village
A tiny house village on the west side is continuing to grow. Now, neighbors can tour a model home at the village on Lynhurst Drive and Chelsea Road.
WISH-TV
All lanes of WB I-70 remain closed between SR 9 and Mt. Comfort Rd. in Hancock County
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One section of westbound I-70 in Hancock County remains closed due to an accident involving an overturned semitruck, but a second section of the interstate near Greenfield has reopened after a three-car crash. Overturned semi closes interstate near Mt. Comfort Road. All lanes of westbound...
readthereporter.com
Gaylor Electric lights up the night on Nickel Plate’s Reindeer Express
Gaylor Electric is bringing the holiday spirit earlier this year with the installation of Christmas lights on the Nickel Plate Express (NPX). A team from Gaylor Electric spent three days to install over 2,200 LED Christmas lights along the exterior of the NPX train to prepare for the upcoming Reindeer Express that will begin on Nov. 19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Current Publishing
Carmel council approves comprehensive plan, bonds for mixed-use developments
The Carmel City Council on Oct. 3 approved the city’s comprehensive plan, held a public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget and voted to issue developer-backed bonds for two mixed-use redevelopment projects. Read about other matters discussed at the meeting at YouAreCurrent.com. What happened: The council unanimously approved the...
readthereporter.com
Pickleball mania in Hamilton County!
MashCraft Brewing in Fishers adds pickleball courts. MashCraft Brewing, a locally owned brewery and taproom, is expanding its Fishers location to include an enclosed interactive patio and two pickleball courts. MashCraft opened its third location in Fishers in 2018 at 11069 Allisonville Road. The expanded patio area adds 3,500 square feet, complementing its 30 outdoor seats, more than 110 indoor dining seats, and a full menu.
Current Publishing
Fayrouz Grill opens on Carmel’s Main Street
Main Street has another food option for those looking to enjoy everything from kebabs to gyros to falafel. Fayrouz Grill opened Sept. 15 at 20 W. Main St. and is owned and operated by two longtime friends, Ahmed Abukhamsa and Aissar Boo. “We are both originally from Palestine and are...
WLFI.com
INDOT announces part of U.S. 52 will be restricted to one lane
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some road restrictions coming to U.S. 52 near Primary Products Ingredients Americas, formerly known as Tate and Lyle. The restrictions are meant to be a part of a large bridge replacement project over Indian Creek in West...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Current Publishing
Meet Union Twp. Zionsville Community School Board candidates
Jennifer Valentine, Michael Coussens and Marcus Such are running for the Union Township seat on the Zionsville Community Schools school board. Education: B.S. Human Resource Management – Training and Development, Oakland University 1994. Occupation: Stay-at-home mom of 4, weekly volunteer at HVAF (Helping Veterans And Families – homeless shelter...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side. Police say it happened Sunday morning at the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds who died at the scene.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Polkamotion performs at Oktoberfest
Indy Polkamotion performs at the Oktoberfest held Sept. 30 at Carmel City Center. The festival celebrating the arrival of autumn also included German-inspired food and drink options and specials at City Center shops. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
cbs4indy.com
Man pulled from vehicle overturned in pond
INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 5:06 a.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 34th and Lafayette on report of a vehicle overturned in an embankment. When IFD arrived, they located a car overturned in a pond with reports of multiple occupants inside. Six IFD firefighters...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anderson police investigating homicide after 23-year-old man's death Sunday
A man has died following a shooting in Anderson on Sunday. According to Anderson police, officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 220 block of Fulton Street.
korncountry.com
Shelby County man injured in tree stand fall
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Shelby County. Officers were dispatched to the area near the 4800 Block of North County Road 575E at around 4:45 p.m. Initial investigation revealed that Timothy Balting, 46, of Shelbyville, fell approximately...
WISH-TV
Man pulled from car after flipping over into retention pond
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters say a man was pulled from a car that was flipped over into a retention pond. It happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday at 34th Street and Lafayette Road. The Indianapolis Fire Department says the person is awake and talking, and at first said there were four other people in the car.
Fox 59
Fall Festivities return to Downtown Indianapolis!
INDIANAPOLIS- It’s that time of the year. Fall is now in full swing with many fun activities happening right here in Central Indiana. From corn mazes to haunted hayrides, nothing beats those fall traditions, including those in Indianapolis. Max Wing, Public Relations and Communications Manager of Downtown Indy, Inc.,...
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — October 11, 2022
Correction – In the Oct. 4 edition of Current in Carmel, a photo of the ribbon-cutting celebration at Meadowlark Park incorrectly identified Clay Township board member Matt Snyder. Snyder is in the center of the photo. Voter registration deadline Oct. 11 – Indiana’s voter registration deadline is Oct. 11....
Current Publishing
Genezen opens new headquarters in Fishers
On Sept. 29, Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness to welcome Genezen, a biotechnology and life sciences business, to its new headquarters. The business started in 2014 at Launch Fishers and recently moved to a large manufacturing facility at 9900 Westpoint Dr. in FIshers. In November of 2021,...
Current Publishing
Council approves $70 million multi-use development for Fort Ben
Correction: The original version of this story had an incorrect cost for the five-story multi-use development. The correct cost is approximately $70 million. The Common Council of Lawrence unanimously voted to approve construction of an approximately $70 million multi-use development that will be the first of its kind in the city.
ORDER UP! Locally owned cookie food truck opens for business
COVID-19 changed much of life as we know it. For many, boredom set in. It's boredom that led to one woman's idea that is now ready for Hoosiers to indulge in.
Comments / 0