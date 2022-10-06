Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown, AEW Rampage, and AEW Battle of the Belts IV on Friday, October 7, 2022:. - Logan Paul confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Friday. Paul Heyman compared Paul to Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper, and he called him a male Kardashian. He noted how Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, Andrew Tate could have faced Reigns, but none of them had the balls to do so. Heyman delivered the spoiler that Reigns will smash Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul called Jey Uso the Tribal Chief, trying to stir up some tension with The Bloodline. It briefly work, but Sami Zayn got the group back on track. He proceeded to call Paul a giant #2 and stated that he will be a stain on Reigns' boot when all is said and done.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO