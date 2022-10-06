ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

New WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Crowned At WWE Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey has regained her championship. Ronda Rousey became the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE Extreme Rules when she forced Liv Morgan to pass out from a bicep crusher. Morgan was seen smiling as she faded and the referee called an end to the match. The extreme rules...
WWE
Fightful

Changes Made To 9/28 AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane

AEW Dynamite was heavily affected by the Hurricane in Florida. As made public by Tony Khan this week, those who lived in the area were not required to attend tonight's AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia. Grapsody's Will Washingston learned a couple of those absences that led to big changes on the show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Shelley
Person
Chris Sabin
Person
Maria Kanellis
Person
Matt Taven
Fightful

Mia Yim's IMPACT Contract Set To Expire This Weekend

An IMPACT contract is set to expire in just a couple of weeks. Mia Yim has been with IMPACT Wrestling since the spring of 2022, working almost exclusively with the promotion since then outside of a couple of indie bookings. When she'd signed, Fightful was told that it was a short-term deal, carrying her into October. We've learned some more specific details on that.
WWE
Fightful

Logan Paul Confronts The Bloodline, PAC Hammers His Way To Victory | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown, AEW Rampage, and AEW Battle of the Belts IV on Friday, October 7, 2022:. - Logan Paul confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Friday. Paul Heyman compared Paul to Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper, and he called him a male Kardashian. He noted how Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, Andrew Tate could have faced Reigns, but none of them had the balls to do so. Heyman delivered the spoiler that Reigns will smash Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul called Jey Uso the Tribal Chief, trying to stir up some tension with The Bloodline. It briefly work, but Sami Zayn got the group back on track. He proceeded to call Paul a giant #2 and stated that he will be a stain on Reigns' boot when all is said and done.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roh Final Battle#Nbc Sports Boston#Begging#Combat
Fightful

Sean Oliver: 'Kliq This' Has Been In The Works Since 2018, We Had A Few False Starts At First

Sean Oliver has revealed that 'Kliq This' has been in the works for a couple of years. The world of podcasting has exploded in recent years, as nearly every company or pop culture entity seems to have at least one podcast if not an entire network. This is especially true for the space of professional wrestling, where seemingly every retired wrestler, and even current performers, all have podcasts.
WWE
Fightful

KUSHIDA Not Cleared For NJPW Declaration Of Power

KUSHIDA will continue to miss time. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that KUSHIDA has not been cleared for NJPW Declaration of Power on October 10 due to hand foot and mouth disease. KUSHIDA was originally scheduled to face Taiji Ishimori at the event. Changes to the card will be announced at a later date.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Nigel McGuinness Released By WWE

Nigel McGuinness is gone from WWE. As first reported by PW Insider, Nigel McGuinness was released from WWE earlier this week. McGuinness, 46, had most recently worked for the NXT brand where he was a part of the Level Up commentary team. Before that, McGuinness had primarily worked in NXT UK alongside Andy Shepherd.
WWE
Fightful

Dan Lambert: Jim Cornette Is The Greatest Manager Of All Time

Dan Lambert calls Jim Cornette the greatest manager of all time. Dan Lambert was previously featured in AEW as the face of American Top Team. He worked alongside Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, and he heped bring Paige VanZant to AEW. During his run, he delivered a number of memorable, if not controversial, promos that turned him into one of the company's most hated villains. Lambert has been compared to Cornette, one of the most legendary managers in wrestling history. Cornette was the mouthpiece for top stars like Yokozuna, Owen Hart, Vader, and The Midnight Express, among others.
WWE
Fightful

Bandido Had To Scramble To Put Together Gear For AEW Debut

Things were wild for Bandido last week. We're told that the booking to get Bandido on AEW last week was very last minute -- announced two days before -- largely because of issues surrounding the Hurricane. This left Bandido in an unusual situation. He was traveling from one place, while...
WWE
Fightful

Matt Riddle: I Might Not Come Off As Professional But I Do Business, So Does Seth Rollins

Matt Riddle discusses his feud with Seth Rollins; he stated that while they might not like each other, they're professionals, so they do business. Rollins and Riddle have had real-life issues dating back to 2019, when the former's ex-wife body-shamed some of the women on WWE's roster. Riddle later stated that he apologized to Rollins at WWE Survivor Series 2020. The two stars have been feuding in recent months on WWE Raw, and they previously faced each other at Clash at the Castle, where Rollins scored the win. They're set to collide in the Fight Pit Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.
WWE
Fightful

Good News For WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Ticket Sales

There's some good news for WWE about the upcoming Royal Rumble. January's annual PPV is returning to San Antonio for the show at the Alamodome, where they were met with incredible success in 2017 for the show. The current gross revenue and ticket sale record for the Royal Rumble was that event, which is tracking to be beaten by the 2023 edition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy