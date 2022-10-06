Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
tsln.com
Up in Smoke: Fire destroys Nebraska 4-H camp facilities
The crown jewel of the Nebraska 4-H camp program is gone. When the Bovee Fire started at the Nebraska National Forest at Halsey, in west central Nebraska on Oct. 2, the camp buildings burned to the ground. Ten cabins, Eppley Lodge and the Scott Lookout Tower have been destroyed, with...
North Platte Telegraph
State permit application details Sustainable Beef’s odor control plans
Sustainable Beef LLC’s first major state permit application lays out the processes and machines to be used to control air quality at its intended North Platte beef processing plant. The basic workings of the plant’s onsite wastewater treatment system also are covered in the company’s Aug. 15 application for...
Kearney Hub
Public can learn about Central, Dawson power's merger
HOLDREGE — The public will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and learn about the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, according to a CNPPID press release. Open houses will take place Oct. 12 in Holdrege, Oct. 13 in Lexington,...
Sand Hills Express
Custer County District Court: October 6
BROKEN BOW – Custer County District Court heard 8 cases Thursday morning, all in the span of roughly an hour. Unless otherwise noted, all defendants are expected to appear again on November 17. Christina M. Page, 42 of Broken Bow, pled no contest via plea agreement to a single...
holyokeenterprise.com
Children recovering after school bus, semi accident
Semi just missed crashing into home after collision. Several students at Chase County Schools in Imperial, Nebraska, are recovering this week after a school bus and semi-trailer accident about 4 p.m. Sept. 27. The school bus, traveling south on the Champion Spur 15A highway, was taking students home after the...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in North Platte shooting, one arrested
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being reportedly shot in North Platte. The North Platte Police Department said officers and the North Platte Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 4th St. and Eastman on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
doniphanherald.com
ATV that caught fire sparked wildfire that destroyed Nebraska State 4-H Camp, officials say
An all-terrain vehicle that caught fire on a recreational trail in the Nebraska National Forest on Sunday sparked the Bovee Fire that has burned nearly 19,000 acres near Halsey, officials said Thursday. The Nebraska National Forest & Grassland Service said the fire investigation continues. But officials at a community meeting...
WOWT
Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed
LEXINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation ended with the arrest of an Elwood woman who allegedly sought to have five people murdered. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an investigation began recently when a report from a concerned citizen was received by the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office. The report...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
3 warrants: FTP (3); Theft, consolidate offenses, theft-shoplifting, unauthorized use of transaction devise, failure to appear or comply with citation. 2 warrants: FTP (2), Theft, obstruct a peace officer. Christen E. Olsen-Avila. Age: 48. 1 warrant: FTP; Failure to appear or comply with citation. Gregory N. Romero. Age: 37. 1...
Comments / 1