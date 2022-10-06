ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 1

Related
knopnews2.com

Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
NEBRASKA STATE
tsln.com

Up in Smoke: Fire destroys Nebraska 4-H camp facilities

The crown jewel of the Nebraska 4-H camp program is gone. When the Bovee Fire started at the Nebraska National Forest at Halsey, in west central Nebraska on Oct. 2, the camp buildings burned to the ground. Ten cabins, Eppley Lodge and the Scott Lookout Tower have been destroyed, with...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

State permit application details Sustainable Beef’s odor control plans

Sustainable Beef LLC’s first major state permit application lays out the processes and machines to be used to control air quality at its intended North Platte beef processing plant. The basic workings of the plant’s onsite wastewater treatment system also are covered in the company’s Aug. 15 application for...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Kearney Hub

Public can learn about Central, Dawson power's merger

HOLDREGE — The public will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and learn about the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, according to a CNPPID press release. Open houses will take place Oct. 12 in Holdrege, Oct. 13 in Lexington,...
HOLDREGE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte, NE
Entertainment
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Local
Nebraska Health
North Platte, NE
Health
City
North Platte, NE
City
Curtis, NE
Sand Hills Express

Custer County District Court: October 6

BROKEN BOW – Custer County District Court heard 8 cases Thursday morning, all in the span of roughly an hour. Unless otherwise noted, all defendants are expected to appear again on November 17. Christina M. Page, 42 of Broken Bow, pled no contest via plea agreement to a single...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
holyokeenterprise.com

Children recovering after school bus, semi accident

Semi just missed crashing into home after collision. Several students at Chase County Schools in Imperial, Nebraska, are recovering this week after a school bus and semi-trailer accident about 4 p.m. Sept. 27. The school bus, traveling south on the Champion Spur 15A highway, was taking students home after the...
IMPERIAL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in North Platte shooting, one arrested

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being reportedly shot in North Platte. The North Platte Police Department said officers and the North Platte Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 4th St. and Eastman on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Nbc#Flatwater Free Press#Gray Television
WOWT

Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed

LEXINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation ended with the arrest of an Elwood woman who allegedly sought to have five people murdered. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an investigation began recently when a report from a concerned citizen was received by the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office. The report...
ELWOOD, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

3 warrants: FTP (3); Theft, consolidate offenses, theft-shoplifting, unauthorized use of transaction devise, failure to appear or comply with citation. 2 warrants: FTP (2), Theft, obstruct a peace officer. Christen E. Olsen-Avila. Age: 48. 1 warrant: FTP; Failure to appear or comply with citation. Gregory N. Romero. Age: 37. 1...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy