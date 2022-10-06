ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

10-year-old boy recovering after shooting in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Medics rushed a 10-year-old boy to the hospital Saturday after he was struck by gunfire overnight, police said. Columbus police said they received a call about a child wounded in a shooting around 1:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bruck Street. Officers found the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Animals killed in east Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

14-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 14-year-old is stable after they were shot Friday evening in the Hilltop area. Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 75 Whitethorne Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Albany, OH
City
New Albany, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Saturday in southeast Columbus, according to a spokesperson with the Columbus police Accident Investigation Unit. A law enforcement officer at the scene told NBC4 a man was hit by a car at a crosswalk near Refugee Road and Citizens Place sometime […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Whitehall man dies from gunshot wound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning. Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered an unidentified man dead on scene with a gunshot wound at a home of the 4000 block of Beechbank Rd. A suspect was […]
WHITEHALL, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio man dies following Groveport motorcycle accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Groveport Thursday night. The accident happened just before 10 p.m. in the area of Hamilton Road, just northeast of Bixby Road. Deputies found 37-year-old Shantal Johnson unresponsive on the side of the road. It appears Johnson...
GROVEPORT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rothwell Street
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County Searching for Next of Kin

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to identify and contact next of kin for Nancy L. Hayes, an 82-year-old female. Ms. Hayes was currently residing in Lancaster and had previously resided at Reflections Retirement Community. If you have any information about next of kin for Ms. Hayes, please email the Coroner at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

45-year-old woman reported missing near OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a missing 45-year-old woman. Heather Broshar, 45, was reported missing on Thursday after last being seen at Kenny Road and Woody Hayes Drive near the Ohio State University, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Broshar was wearing a dark green camouflage sweatshirt with pink trim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 dead, 3 injured after three car crash in Jackson Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and three others were injured after a fatal car crash in southern Franklin County, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. Sunday on state route 104, south of Hibbs road. A 1993 white Dodge Stealth was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10TV

2 critical following crash on I-270 North in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were seriously hurt following a crash Saturday morning on I-270 North in west Columbus. The crash happened on I-270 North near Roberts Road around 9:10 a.m., according to a police dispatcher. One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Family of 7-year-old burn victim raises awareness for domestic violence, abuse and trauma

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is encouraging parents to speak up for their children after her son survived being severely burnt. "To see him running and flipping, jumping, it’s like man God is good," said Bianca Griffin, Kendrick Turner's mom. "I can’t believe he’s seven. Like he was three, you know. We didn’t know if he was going to make it. Be able to walk. We didn’t know if he was gonna come out of the wheelchair, leave the walker alone."
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
GROVEPORT, OH
10TV

Motorcyclist killed in Groveport crash

GROVEPORT, Ohio — A 37-year-old man died after a crash involving his motorcycle in Groveport Thursday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened just after 9:45 p.m. in the area of Hamilton and Bixby roads. Arriving deputies found Shantal Johnson, of Groveport, unresponsive on...
GROVEPORT, OH
sunny95.com

Man dies after double shooting

COLUMBUS – A 25-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon, hours after being wounded in a double shooting on the South Side. Daeshawn Simington and another man were involved in an altercation with a third person at approximately 10:56 p.m. in the 600 block of E. Morrill Avenue when shots were fired and Simington and the other 25-year-old man were both struck, Sgt. Scott LeRoy of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy