WSYX ABC6
10-year-old boy recovering after shooting in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Medics rushed a 10-year-old boy to the hospital Saturday after he was struck by gunfire overnight, police said. Columbus police said they received a call about a child wounded in a shooting around 1:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bruck Street. Officers found the...
WSYX ABC6
Animals killed in east Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
WSYX ABC6
14-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 14-year-old is stable after they were shot Friday evening in the Hilltop area. Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 75 Whitethorne Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus mom wants answers after daughter dies months after being shot and paralyzed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “I just want you to know, even though she did pass, she fought," Elizabeth Brice's mom, Heather Stottlemire said. "You did not break her. She fought every day to get better. According to Columbus Police, Brice, 27, died on Sept. 26, seven months after...
Man dead after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Saturday in southeast Columbus, according to a spokesperson with the Columbus police Accident Investigation Unit. A law enforcement officer at the scene told NBC4 a man was hit by a car at a crosswalk near Refugee Road and Citizens Place sometime […]
Whitehall man dies from gunshot wound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning. Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered an unidentified man dead on scene with a gunshot wound at a home of the 4000 block of Beechbank Rd. A suspect was […]
WSYX ABC6
Ohio man dies following Groveport motorcycle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Groveport Thursday night. The accident happened just before 10 p.m. in the area of Hamilton Road, just northeast of Bixby Road. Deputies found 37-year-old Shantal Johnson unresponsive on the side of the road. It appears Johnson...
WSYX ABC6
Person in critical condition after being hit by car in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in northwest Columbus. The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night along Bethel Road at Dierker Road. Police said the person was crossing the road when they were struck by a vehicle. The...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Searching for Next of Kin
The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to identify and contact next of kin for Nancy L. Hayes, an 82-year-old female. Ms. Hayes was currently residing in Lancaster and had previously resided at Reflections Retirement Community. If you have any information about next of kin for Ms. Hayes, please email the Coroner at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
45-year-old woman reported missing near OSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a missing 45-year-old woman. Heather Broshar, 45, was reported missing on Thursday after last being seen at Kenny Road and Woody Hayes Drive near the Ohio State University, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Broshar was wearing a dark green camouflage sweatshirt with pink trim […]
WSYX ABC6
1 dead, 3 injured after three car crash in Jackson Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and three others were injured after a fatal car crash in southern Franklin County, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. Sunday on state route 104, south of Hibbs road. A 1993 white Dodge Stealth was...
WSYX ABC6
'Yes, I shot him,' suspect admits to murdering 41-year-old man in Whitehall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 41-year-old man has died following a shooting in Whitehall early Friday morning. Police responded to the area of Beechbank Road just after midnight. Police said officers arrived on scene and found the suspect, 29-year-old Michael Almond in the front yard. The suspect admitted to...
2 critical following crash on I-270 North in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were seriously hurt following a crash Saturday morning on I-270 North in west Columbus. The crash happened on I-270 North near Roberts Road around 9:10 a.m., according to a police dispatcher. One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person...
WSYX ABC6
Family of 7-year-old burn victim raises awareness for domestic violence, abuse and trauma
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is encouraging parents to speak up for their children after her son survived being severely burnt. "To see him running and flipping, jumping, it’s like man God is good," said Bianca Griffin, Kendrick Turner's mom. "I can’t believe he’s seven. Like he was three, you know. We didn’t know if he was going to make it. Be able to walk. We didn’t know if he was gonna come out of the wheelchair, leave the walker alone."
Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
Motorcyclist killed in Groveport crash
GROVEPORT, Ohio — A 37-year-old man died after a crash involving his motorcycle in Groveport Thursday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened just after 9:45 p.m. in the area of Hamilton and Bixby roads. Arriving deputies found Shantal Johnson, of Groveport, unresponsive on...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
sunny95.com
Man dies after double shooting
COLUMBUS – A 25-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon, hours after being wounded in a double shooting on the South Side. Daeshawn Simington and another man were involved in an altercation with a third person at approximately 10:56 p.m. in the 600 block of E. Morrill Avenue when shots were fired and Simington and the other 25-year-old man were both struck, Sgt. Scott LeRoy of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
WSYX ABC6
$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus police uniform found near Halloween costumes at local thrift store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police want to know how official CPD uniforms wound up near the Halloween costumes at a local thrift shop. A woman contacted ABC 6 after she spotted the uniform shirts on a rack this week near Halloween costumes at the Goodwill store on North Hamilton Road.
