Antioch, CA

Two brothers face life sentences for sexual assault, robbery

By Alex Baker
 3 days ago

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two brothers are facing life sentences for committing sexual assault and robbing two foreign national students. Lamar Lee Young, 25, of Stockton and Kenry Lee Young, 33, of Antioch attacked the couple on Oct. 16, 2020, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

The victims had traveled to Antioch from the South Bay to go fishing off a pier on the Delta. Upon returning to their vehicle, the victims were approached by the Young brothers who had handguns drawn. According to the press release, the Youngs used the handguns as blunt force weapons on both victims and carried out sexual acts on the female victim. Both victims were robbed of their valuables, including an ATM card, the press release stated.

A large amount of video evidence was reviewed in the investigation with members of the Antioch Police Investigations Bureau taking the lead. Footage came from areas near the scene of the crime and a bank’s security camera, where Kenry Young attempted to withdraw cash using the stolen ATM card.

Investigators were also able to tie Kenry Young to the scene of the crime using DNA evidence. Kenry Young was arrested at his residence — only a few blocks from the crime scene — by members of the Antioch Police Special Operations and Problem Oriented Policing Units on Oct. 20, 2020. Lamar Young was identified as the second suspect and arrested in Stockton on Oct. 29, 2020.

The brothers were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and a six-count felony complaint was filed against them. Both men were found guilty on Sept. 26, 2022 of a variety of charges including forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon, along with second-degree robbery and assault.

Both face a minimum of 30 years to life. Sentencing for the pair is set for Dec. 16, 2022.

