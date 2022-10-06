Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Centralia Earns Non-League Shutout Over Tenino on Retro Night
The Centralia and Tenino girls soccer teams threw it back to decades past Saturday at Tiger Stadium, but it was the Tigers who pulled out the old-school, low-scoring win, 1-0, in non-league play. “I think it was a good game for us overall,” Centralia coach Noel Vasquez said. “We moved...
Chronicle
Seven Vikings Find End Zone in Saturday Blowout
From the opening kickoff, there was little that Evergreen Lutheran was going to be able to do to slow down Mossyrock, and the Vikings rolled their way to another 8-man victory, 82-26 on Saturday at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma. Mossyrock came out of the coin toss planning to...
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Puyallup holds off a determined Olympia squad to remain atop the SPSL 4A
(Puyallup, WA) The SPSL 4A Football league is jammed packed at the top and there is no relief in sight. Sumner, Emerald Ridge, Bethel and Puyallup all entered the week at 4-1. Curtis and Graham-Kapowsin were both 3-2 while Olympia, Bellarmine Prep and South Kitsap were 1-4 and Rogers 0-5. This week something there will be some movement as Emerald Ridge hosts Bethel on Friday night and Curtis travels to Graham-Kapowsin on Saturday. All 4 teams were hoping for at least one upset Thursday night to help all their causes when Rogers traveled to Sumner and Olympia visited Puyallup.
T-Birds Bounce Back to Defeat Bobcats at Home
TUM — Ethan Kastner 5-yard pass Jacob Dillon, PAT good. After suffering its first loss of the season to W.F. West last week, the No. 7 Tumwater football team bounced back to defeat league foe Aberdeen at Sid Otton Field, 35-3, Friday night. The Thunderbirds returned to their dominant...
Chronicle
Bearcats Sweep Wolves in Chehalis
After a fairly back-and-forth first singles match, the W.F. West boys tennis team otherwise dominated Black Hills at home in Chehalis Friday afternoon, 6-0, in a sweep. First singles: Aaron Boggess def. Josh Do 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 Second singles: Justin Chung def. Colton Mellum 6-0, 6-0 Third singles: Will Cummings...
Chronicle
Chehalis School District to Hold Annual CTE Kickoff at W.F. West on Oct. 12
The Chehalis School District will host a career and technical education (CTE) kick-off event with speakers and breakout sessions on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the district announced this week. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. in W.F. West High School’s commons, with a half hour dedicated for refreshments and networking, according...
Chronicle
Mountaineers Can’t Keep Up With Ravens on Coast
Rushing: RAI — Jake Meldrum 6/77/TD, Jared Sprouffske 8/28. Receiving: RAI — Hunter Howell 11/220/2TD, John Kenney 1/14/TD. Though Rainier kept up with No. 3 Raymond-South Bend on its second straight trip to the coast, the Mountaineers ultimately couldn’t keep up for four quarters in a 56-26 loss in South Bend Friday night.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of David Blanchard
Former Centralian David G. Blanchard of Oceanside, New York died on Sept. 29, 2022, at 79 years of age. He was a person of unlimited goodwill who never said a negative word about anyone. He always had time to stop and say, “How have you been?”. He was a...
Chronicle
Rare Catch: Angler Lands Shortbill Spearfish off Washington Coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
Chronicle
Ribbon Cutting for Washington Trucking School’s New Chehalis Campus Scheduled for Oct. 12
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Washington Trucking School, located at 181 Ribelin Road in Chehalis, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the chamber announced this week. Washington Trucking School provides quality commercial driver’s license (CDL) training for class A, class B,...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey commemorates two of its Black legends, Thelma and Nat Jackson, at a dedication event
Civil rights advocates Nat and Dr. Thelma Jackson have been active for more than 50 years in Thurston County, pushing for equal opportunities for African Americans and people of color. At a dedication ceremony on Tuesday attended by some 60 people at the Lacey Community Center, the city unveiled two...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Joan Zimmerman: 1934-2022
Joan Lee Davis Zimmerman was born to Harold and Eva (Burt) Davis on Dec. 21, 1934. The family moved to Winlock when Joan was 5 and Joan lived there for the rest of her life. She married Merle Zimmerman, the “love of her life,” on July 3, 1954. They raised their family and made their life in Winlock.
Chronicle
Industrial Workers of the World to Ask Centralia City Council for Centralia Tragedy of 1919 Memorial Plaque
The Industrial Workers of the World (IWW) is preparing to request that a bronze memorial plaque to commemorate “the union victims of the Centralia Tragedy of 1919” be placed next to the American Legion statue in Washington Park. The request will be made at the Oct. 11 Centralia...
Chronicle
Chinook Indian Nation Members Rally for Recognition
More than 100 members of the Chinook Indian Nation, and their local friends and allies, gathered Friday on Vancouver's Officers Row to show support for federal tribal recognition. They urged congressional leaders to pass the Chinook Restoration Act, bringing benefits to the tribe and starting the process of establishing a reservation near the mouth of the Columbia River.
Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Rattles Oregon, Was Felt in Washington
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Oregon the other day. The shaking was so intense that some Washington residents even reported feeling it. According to KIRO 7, the earthquake hit early on Friday morning around 10 a.m. 4,400 people reported feeling it. Additionally, the news outlet shares that some people in Kalama, Washington also reported feeling the earthquake.
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
Chronicle
Family of Chehalis Man Killed in Oregon Plane Crash Must Pay to Remove Plane Debris
The family of a Washington man who died in a plane crash deep in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness say they’re facing a $25,000 to $50,000 bill to remove the plane’s debris from a steep mountainside far from any road. Wayne Wirt, 67, of Chehalis, Washington, died about 4:15...
MyNorthwest.com
Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’
With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
Chronicle
Lewis County Commissioners Berate DNR Carbon Credit Proposal
Lewis County commissioners flipped the bird at the Department of Natural Resources on Friday morning — not their actual middle fingers, but the bird that’s come to represent the ongoing fight for Washington’s timber. Whether one of government overreach or conservation, or both, residents of Lewis County...
Are the warped beams on the Lewis and Clark Bridge a safety concern?
Some of the metal supports on the Lewis and Clark Bridge that spans the Columbia River between Rainier and Longview are not the straight rods they used to be. Instead, they’re starting to warp and people traveling across the bridge have noticed.
