Centralia, WA

Chronicle

Centralia Earns Non-League Shutout Over Tenino on Retro Night

The Centralia and Tenino girls soccer teams threw it back to decades past Saturday at Tiger Stadium, but it was the Tigers who pulled out the old-school, low-scoring win, 1-0, in non-league play. “I think it was a good game for us overall,” Centralia coach Noel Vasquez said. “We moved...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Seven Vikings Find End Zone in Saturday Blowout

From the opening kickoff, there was little that Evergreen Lutheran was going to be able to do to slow down Mossyrock, and the Vikings rolled their way to another 8-man victory, 82-26 on Saturday at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma. Mossyrock came out of the coin toss planning to...
TACOMA, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Puyallup holds off a determined Olympia squad to remain atop the SPSL 4A

(Puyallup, WA) The SPSL 4A Football league is jammed packed at the top and there is no relief in sight. Sumner, Emerald Ridge, Bethel and Puyallup all entered the week at 4-1. Curtis and Graham-Kapowsin were both 3-2 while Olympia, Bellarmine Prep and South Kitsap were 1-4 and Rogers 0-5. This week something there will be some movement as Emerald Ridge hosts Bethel on Friday night and Curtis travels to Graham-Kapowsin on Saturday. All 4 teams were hoping for at least one upset Thursday night to help all their causes when Rogers traveled to Sumner and Olympia visited Puyallup.
PUYALLUP, WA
Local
Washington College Basketball
Centralia, WA
College Sports
City
Olympia, WA
City
Centralia, WA
Chronicle

Bearcats Sweep Wolves in Chehalis

After a fairly back-and-forth first singles match, the W.F. West boys tennis team otherwise dominated Black Hills at home in Chehalis Friday afternoon, 6-0, in a sweep. First singles: Aaron Boggess def. Josh Do 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 Second singles: Justin Chung def. Colton Mellum 6-0, 6-0 Third singles: Will Cummings...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis School District to Hold Annual CTE Kickoff at W.F. West on Oct. 12

The Chehalis School District will host a career and technical education (CTE) kick-off event with speakers and breakout sessions on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the district announced this week. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. in W.F. West High School’s commons, with a half hour dedicated for refreshments and networking, according...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Mountaineers Can’t Keep Up With Ravens on Coast

Rushing: RAI — Jake Meldrum 6/77/TD, Jared Sprouffske 8/28. Receiving: RAI — Hunter Howell 11/220/2TD, John Kenney 1/14/TD. Though Rainier kept up with No. 3 Raymond-South Bend on its second straight trip to the coast, the Mountaineers ultimately couldn’t keep up for four quarters in a 56-26 loss in South Bend Friday night.
RAINIER, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of David Blanchard

Former Centralian David G. Blanchard of Oceanside, New York died on Sept. 29, 2022, at 79 years of age. He was a person of unlimited goodwill who never said a negative word about anyone. He always had time to stop and say, “How have you been?”. He was a...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Rare Catch: Angler Lands Shortbill Spearfish off Washington Coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Joan Zimmerman: 1934-2022

Joan Lee Davis Zimmerman was born to Harold and Eva (Burt) Davis on Dec. 21, 1934. The family moved to Winlock when Joan was 5 and Joan lived there for the rest of her life. She married Merle Zimmerman, the “love of her life,” on July 3, 1954. They raised their family and made their life in Winlock.
WINLOCK, WA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chronicle

Chinook Indian Nation Members Rally for Recognition

More than 100 members of the Chinook Indian Nation, and their local friends and allies, gathered Friday on Vancouver's Officers Row to show support for federal tribal recognition. They urged congressional leaders to pass the Chinook Restoration Act, bringing benefits to the tribe and starting the process of establishing a reservation near the mouth of the Columbia River.
VANCOUVER, WA
Outsider.com

Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Rattles Oregon, Was Felt in Washington

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Oregon the other day. The shaking was so intense that some Washington residents even reported feeling it. According to KIRO 7, the earthquake hit early on Friday morning around 10 a.m. 4,400 people reported feeling it. Additionally, the news outlet shares that some people in Kalama, Washington also reported feeling the earthquake.
OREGON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’

With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Commissioners Berate DNR Carbon Credit Proposal

Lewis County commissioners flipped the bird at the Department of Natural Resources on Friday morning — not their actual middle fingers, but the bird that’s come to represent the ongoing fight for Washington’s timber. Whether one of government overreach or conservation, or both, residents of Lewis County...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

