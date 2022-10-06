(Puyallup, WA) The SPSL 4A Football league is jammed packed at the top and there is no relief in sight. Sumner, Emerald Ridge, Bethel and Puyallup all entered the week at 4-1. Curtis and Graham-Kapowsin were both 3-2 while Olympia, Bellarmine Prep and South Kitsap were 1-4 and Rogers 0-5. This week something there will be some movement as Emerald Ridge hosts Bethel on Friday night and Curtis travels to Graham-Kapowsin on Saturday. All 4 teams were hoping for at least one upset Thursday night to help all their causes when Rogers traveled to Sumner and Olympia visited Puyallup.

