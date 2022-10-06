AJ LaFurge a rock in the backfield for CMR football team

Archie “A.J.” LaFurge is a busy young man.

He spends his winters on the wrestling mat, where in each of his first three seasons he emerged from the state tournament with top-five finishes.

In the spring he can be found on the track, where last season he was the Eastern AA’s top runner in the 110-meter hurdles.

Now a senior, LaFurge is continuing to carry a heavy load as the tailback for the C.M. Russell High football team, leading Class AA in multiple statistical categories.

Also a defensive back for head coach Dennis Morris, LaFurge has rushed for 708 yards and 15 touchdowns, both of which are tops in the league through six games. He’s even scored through the air this season, tossing a touchdown in CMR’s season-opening win over Missoula Hellgate.

LaFurge and the Rustlers (2-2 Eastern AA, 3-3 overall) face a critical conference test Friday night for homecoming at Memorial Stadium, taking on Bozeman High (4-0, 4-2) at 7 p.m.

While the personal accolades have been a welcome result for LaFurge, he said he’s been far more focused on team success.

“It’s been great to have that outcome,” the 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back said. “It’s not so much about stats for myself, but seeing my team succeed. But it’s also nice to see I’m leading in a few categories this year.”

In an offense led by All-State quarterback Cole Taylor and a talented group of receivers, LaFurge has been a rock, averaging almost 24 touches per game and over six yards per carry.

LaFurge’s best statistical game came in a near CMR comeback against Billings Senior two weeks ago, finishing the game with a whopping 30 carries for 166 yards and four touchdowns along with nine catches for 59 yards.

“It’s his toughness,” Morris said of LaFurge’s greatest strength. “He’s one of the toughest running backs I’ve been around. He’s kind of old school in his mentality, if he can get around you he will but if he can’t he’s going to run through you. That’s something that you can’t teach kids.”

In addition to his athletic skillset, Morris said LaFurge is a steady hand for the Rustlers, a crucial trait to have during the ups and downs of a football game.

“He’s just tough as nails and athletic as hell,” Morris said. “He also possesses (the mindset) that it doesn’t matter what’s happening in the game, he’s going to have a calm attitude and he’s able to rub off on the guys around him, so he does a great job of leading as well.”

LaFurge is also one of the leading defenders for the Rustlers this season, averaging over six tackles per game while topping the squad with seven passes defended.

“He’s come out this year and he’s leaving everything on the field every single game,” Morris said.

LaFurge has received offers from several Frontier Conference and other NAIA programs, and said the goal is to compete in football and track at the college level as he weighs his options.

The Rustlers are looking to rebound from two straight road losses heading into Friday, nearly rallying from a four-possession deficit in a 31-28 loss to Billings Senior two weeks ago before a 20-17 loss to Bozeman Gallatin last Friday after leading 17-6 at halftime.

“I’ll tell you what, these last two games were the most frustrating that I’ve ever been a part of because there’s been a section of each game where we just don’t execute and it just seems to me that the second quarter (against Senior) and the fourth quarter last week, we just couldn’t execute and keep it together and get the job done,” Morris said.

The third-year CMR mentor said the team will have to stay on track for four quarters to get back in the win column against the Hawks.

“They’re really, really clean and sharp, and the thing about Bozeman High School is those kids know how to win and they’re going to walk on the field and expect to win the football game,” Morris said. “Heads and tails better than us? No, absolutely not. Talent-wise we’re the same way. We put a clean football game together, a physical football game, it’s gonna be another great one.”

