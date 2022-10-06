Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Two men hospitalized, one arrested following north Laredo shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men remain hospitalized, and another is facing charges after a shooting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a shots fired call at the 800 block of Nafta. According to Laredo Police, three men ages...
kgns.tv
Agents Catch Two Men With Ties to Dangerous Gang
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents catch two brothers trying to get it to the country illegally. When agents checked the two men’s records agents found they were connected to a dangerous criminal organization. Hector Angel-Centeno and Gustavo Angel-Centeno were found to be allegedly affiliated with the Sureño...
Texas man indicted on human smuggling charge after rollover near checkpoint
An 18-year-old Texas man has been indicted on human smuggling charges after a rollover that caused serious injuries to five migrants near a border checkpoint.
kgns.tv
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fifth suspected wanted in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide is arrested. Laredo Police spotted Javier Contreras on Tuesday evening walking near McPherson and Manor Street. After a brief chase, authorities were able to detain and apprehend Contreras. A total of five people have been...
KHOU
Ex-boyfriend of woman kidnapped, found dead in SUV arrested in Mexico
Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon was tracked to Nuevo Laredo and arrested. He's been returned to Texas where he faces kidnapping charges.
kgns.tv
Four arrested, one at large following Laredo’s 11th homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several people are arrested, and one is at large in connection to what Laredo Police are calling the city’s eleventh homicide. Authorities have identified the victim as 28-year-old Alfredo Villarreal. Villarreal’s body was found in the backseat of a black Buick that was parked at...
kgns.tv
FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo man
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The FBI is looking for any information regarding a missing man from Laredo. According to authorities, 38-year-old Celerino Guadalupe Jasso III was last seen on September 30, 2022 after being dropped off by a family member at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge and made his way to visit family in Nuevo Laredo. He never made it back home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Two vehicle accident reported on Del Mar and Springfield
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle car accident is reported in north Laredo. The accident happened at around 3:50 p.m. near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard. A pickup truck and a cruiser vehicle collided in the middle lane. Motorists who drive through the area are being asked to avoid the...
kgns.tv
Vehicle crashes into utility pole in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident knocks out power to large portions of south Laredo. It happened at around 9 p.m. near Highway 83 and Napoleon Street. According to reports, an electric pole was knocked over by Highway 83. The Laredo Police Department has shut down traffic for the highway...
kgns.tv
Woman detained after disrupting Laredo press conference
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is detained after confronting political leaders during a press conference on Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, a press conference was held for the opening of a new clinic on Mines Road. A man at the conference claimed they have had issues with the woman before,...
kgns.tv
Body found by train tracks in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A body was found close to some of the train tracks in downtown Laredo. On Monday, October 3, around 8 p.m., Laredo police arrived close to the intersection of Santa Isabel Avenue and Zaragoza Street where they found the body. Currently, police report that there is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
City of Laredo’s Run on the Runway taking place Saturday
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Local runners are invited to pound the tarmac at the Laredo Airport base this weekend!. Saturday is the City of Laredo’s second annual 5K Run on the Runway. It’s a unique opportunity that gives athletes the chance to run alongside the planes and jets while...
kgns.tv
Sheriff’s office arrests two on drug charges
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Two people were arrested and charged with drug possession after the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 100 block of East Calton Road. On Thursday, October 6, authorities say they found several baggies filled with...
kgns.tv
Nixon High School placed on brief lockdown
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local high school is put on lockdown for a brief moment after an incident in the neighborhood. Details are light at the moment, but LISD officials did confirm that the Nixon High School campus was placed on lockdown for a brief moment after a disturbance that was reported at a nearby residence.
kgns.tv
Man wanted for indecency with a child
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for indecency with a child. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 24-year-old Roberto Puente. He is roughly five feet, eight inches, weighs 130 and has brown eyes and black hair. If you have any information...
kgns.tv
State will not pursue death penalty on alleged serial killer
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The State of Texas will not be pursing the death penalty in the capital murder case of the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing several women back in 2018. After meeting with the families of all five victims, Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz requested...
kgns.tv
Band of the Week: Martin Tigers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Martin band is gearing up for the UIL Marching Band contest next weekend!. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Movies on the Patio returns at the Webb County Heritage Foundation
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The “Movies on the Patio” series is returning to downtown Laredo. The Webb County Heritage Foundation will host the first evening of “Movies on the Patio” on Friday evening at the Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum at 810 Zaragoza Street at 7:30.
kgns.tv
Coach Sanchez celebrates 20th season at United High School
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This is Coach David Sanchez’ 20th season as a Head Coach at his Alma Matter United high. Gilberto Obregon sat down with him to talk about his time at United High. For more headlines. click here.
Comments / 1