ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Want to steal a ‘World’s Hottest Gummy Bear’, local pharmacy says you probably shouldn’t

By Erica Miller
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvefO_0iOtkPp300

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A local pharmacy took to Facebook this week in a tongue-in-cheek response after a teen reportedly swiped a Lil’ Nitro, The World’s Hottest Gummy Bear from its shelves. Sunflower Rx in downtown Odessa said it didn’t press charges on the teen and instead hoped he learned his lesson.

According to the Facebook post, the pharmacy said the teen and his friend visited the store and quickly left. The teen, later identified as a 16-year-old, then reportedly ran back into the store in a sweat. Sunflower Rx said the boy grabbed a cold tea from a refrigerator in the “Snack Cave” and threw himself to the floor.

Employees asked the teen if he was okay and asked if they should call for an ambulance. He then reportedly rolled over, lifted his shirt and pointed to his stomach and replied, “Please don’t. I’m ok, I just ate something really spicy.”

They then asked if he wanted them to call his parents, and again, the boy said no.

The teen then asked for a trash can because he was worried that he was going to vomit. That’s when another girl came in to check on the boy- she offered to pay for the tea and then escorted the teen outside.

According to the pharmacy, the boy then “heaved repeatedly all over the sidewalk”. Following that, the girl returned to the store, which has a great selection of gifts and snacks at the counter and purchased a Powerade for the kid. She told employees the boy was ok and that he had just eaten something really spicy on an empty stomach.

After the teens left, employees noticed that a Lil’ Nitro, The World’s Hottest Gummy Bear was missing from the shelf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6ajC_0iOtkPp300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0245Sg_0iOtkPp300

“We just put most of our inventory out yesterday…,” the store said in its post. “I remember thinking these bears might be a problem. Anyway, there were five, and now there are four. I hope you are feeling better, but not so much that you didn’t learn something,” the post read.

Sunflower Rx offered up the following tidbit about the super spicy snack:

Made and sold in the USA, Lil’ Nitro measures 9,000,000 on the Scoville scale, a scale used to measure the heat of chili peppers. Put into context, that’s 900 times hotter than a jalapeno and more than five times hotter than a Carolina Reaper. It comes with a “cool shield foil wrap” and an ice pack to ease the pain (because you’ll need it).

Now, if you are brave and want to purchase one of these hot little suckers, you’ll find Sunflower Rx in its new location at 110 E 7th Street.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Manor Park residents try their luck in fishing derby

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 8th Annual Manor Park Fishing Derby took place Friday in Midland. It’s a day where residents relax, have a good time, and catch some mammoth catfish. The senior community trucked in two tanks and filled them with Oklahoma catfish. It was enough to draw...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ask Midland Odessa – Um, The Girl I’m Dating Is Selling The Stuff I Give Her Online ! ?

Buzz Question - The GIRL I'm dating gives away the stuff I've given her. Did you hear me the girl I'm dating not DATED! lol What the heck? I have seen several items on the marketplace online and I don't get it. I love to shower her with stuff and she sells it like nothing? I haven't confronted her yet, but I think I need to. Suggestions on what's happening here?
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
cbs7.com

Senior Life Midland 33rd annual Texas Sized Garage Sale is underway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Senior Life Midland kicked off their Texas Sized Garage Sale, located on 407 E Scharbauer Drive. The sale started this morning at 9 a.m. with general admission being five dollars. One shopper, Wyatt Earp, said his and wife and daughter were lined up outside at...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

New local Latin market offers a little bit of everything

There’s a new local Latin market, that offers a little bit of everything. It’s called Floridita Latin Market, located on 8th street between Grandview and Dixie in Odessa. It’s a market, that offers a variety of items: Meats, juices, pastries, even clothes and shoes. “We tried to bring different style of grocery market,” says Maikel […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Churches gather for Healing Parade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Bears#Kmid
cbs7.com

Midland Reporter Telegram’s old printing press.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thriving United bought the old Midland Reporter Telegram building but, that building comes with a very heavy guest. The original press from the early sixties still sits in the same place, weighs several tons, and stands three stories.It would take several big rigs to haul it away. But, the plans are to keep it right where it is, and get it started again, which could lead to reviving some old technology.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Student in Kermit ISD found with knife

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a Facebook post by Kermit ISD, several students at Kermit Junior High reported to a teacher a fellow student had a knife. Administration immediately found the student and met with them when a small folding knife was found in the student’s possession. The...
KERMIT, TX
RadarOnline

Texas Man Choked, Shook Newborns In 'Odd And Unreasonable' Act At Hospital: Police

An 18-year-old man in Texas who police say choked and shook an infant at a hospital was arrested, Radar has learned.Marcus McCowan Jr. is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder, assault, assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, attempting to take a weapon from an officer, criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.According to an affidavit, McCowan assaulted two infants, medical staff and officers who detained him on Oct. 3. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Odessa Regional Medical Center, where a suspect, later identified as McCowan, was allegedly choking an infant.When police arrived, McCowan...
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs7.com

Monahans residents furious over removal of tombstone decorations

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -Monahans residents are outraged after they found out about the removal of items from their loved ones tombstones. “I mean if the city don’t want to take care of my dads grave, don’t do it, I’ll do it my damn self. I will do it that’s fine, it’s not a big deal,” said Monahans resident, Priscilla Garcia.
MONAHANS, TX
NewsWest 9

Johnny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners. “Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland women stabbed during fight that left apartment trashed

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly stabbed another woman during a fight that left their apartment trashed. Leslie Lozano, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man found hiding in hotel charged with multiple burglaries

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera breaking into cars and a home late last month. Donny Casarez has been charged with four counts of Burglary of a Vehicle and one count of Burglary of a Habitation. Jail records indicate he was also picked up […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Stalking, tracking and recording: The impacts of technology on domestic violence

MIDLAND, Texas — Groups that help victims of domestic violence have had to keep up with technology and adapt new ways to help those that could be in harm's way. "A major form of abuse comes through technology and that form of abuse is something that is probably newer and something we think about readily, it's important that we stretch our way of thinking to keep our victims safe," said Maisha Colter, CEO of ADVA.
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy