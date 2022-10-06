ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solomon, KS

Salina Post

SES hosts Hillsboro for second Trojan War of 2022

The Southeast of Saline Trojans have officially passed two of the three biggest tests on their regular-season schedule after defeating #5 Rock Creek (3A) in week one and Clay Center (3A) last week. Before the Trojans host the #5 and currently undefeated Ellsworth Bearcats in week eight, SES will play...
HILLSBORO, KS
Salina Post

Knights travel to Wabaunsee looking to unseat 1A contender

Coming into the season, the Wabaunsee Chargers and Sacred Heart Knights looked like two drastically different teams. After an impressive 7-3 campaign, the Chargers looked like potential favorites to reload and make a deep run in 2022, while the Knights were coming off a winless season and a two-year stretch with just two total wins.
ALMA, KS
1350kman.com

HSFB Preview: Manhattan, Junction City Battle Highlights Schedule

The battle for the silver trophy is tonight as the top-ranked team in 6A, Manhattan High, visits Junction City. The Indians are the only unbeaten team on the western side in 6A, with Junction City at 4-1 and ranked 5th. Game time is at seven, with coverage on Newsradio KMAN from JC beginning at 6:30.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

🎥 Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Hillsboro

It's a battle of the Trojans Friday night as Southeast of Saline hosts Hillsboro. If you can't make it to the game, we have some options for you!. You can listen to it on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM). Devin Hanney has the call. You also can watch a live stream of the game on Salina Post thanks to Nu Image Audio!
HILLSBORO, KS
Salina Post

Salina Crossroads Marathon entries up to 500 runners so far

The Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays will be held on Nov. 5. Thanks to generous sponsors 100 percent of the race entry fees will go to four youth sports organizations in Saline County: Salina Family YMCA, USD 305 School Marathon, Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative, and Kansas Youth Sports. All finishers will receive a custom made medal by Vortex and a t-shirt. The post-race meal will include our very own Cozy Inn along with other great food and drinks.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina reducing northbound Ohio to 1 lane for Greeley repairs

On Monday, Bob Davis Concrete Construction of Salina will begin pavement repairs on Greeley Avenue east of S. Ohio Street. Due to the proximity of the repairs to S. Ohio Street, Greeley Avenue will be closed at S. Ohio Street, and while work is occurring northbound traffic will be reduced to the inside northbound lane. The work is expected to be complete in two weeks, weather permitting.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Wildfire task force will meet in Salina Wednesday

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force will meet on Wednesday, October 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Kansas Regional Training Institute, 2929 Scanlan Avenue in Salina. Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer is a member of the task force. The meeting is open to...
KVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients

The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

Volunteers needed for Fall Fix-up Saturday

CHDO (Community Housing Development Opportunity) – Yard work, fence repair, interior painting. Meet at the corner of W. Hamilton Avenue and N. Ninth Street. City of Salina - Put medallions about trash in the water ways on storm drains. Meet at the parking lot of The Temple, 336 S. Santa Fe Avenue.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Governor proclaims Oct. 7-8 'Kansas GameDay Weekend'

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Friday, in celebration of the success the University of Kansas and Kansas State University football programs have had this season, proclaimed Friday and Saturday “Kansas GameDay Weekend," according to a statement from her office. “One thing is certain: this state’s football programs...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

NWS issues frost advisories for some area counties

Frost advisories have been issued for some counties in our area for early Saturday morning. The National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb., has issued a frost advisory in effect from 1-9 a.m. Saturday that includes Jewell County. Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. There remains some...
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Hunting equipment stolen from pickup parked at Salina motel

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, sometime during the evening hours of Oct. 5 and the early morning hours of Oct. 6, hunting equipment was reported stolen from a pickup parked at the Super 8 Motel. Oklahoma resident Richard Gaylan, 31, stopped at the motel on Wednesday night. At 5...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Stolen in Salina: Customized Polaris valued at $25,000

According to Saline County Sheriff's office, sometime between Oct. 3 and 5 an all-terrain, blue and black, 2017 Polaris valued at $25,000 was stolen in the 3700 block of East Country Club Road. The vehicle was left unlocked, without the keys inside. The four door all-terrain vehicle is customized with...
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
