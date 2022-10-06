Read full article on original website
SES cross country collects third straight sweep in Riley County
The Southeast of Saline Cross Country teams finished out the non-league portion of their regular season in style on Saturday, collecting a third straight sweep at the Riley County Invitational. The Trojans rolled through the 12-team field, finishing 84 points ahead of the next closest group in Beloit-St. Johns while...
Defense shines as Trojans overcome slow start, bury Hillsboro 46-6
Many heads in the area turned at the halftime score in Gypsum this week, which saw the #1 team in Class 2A ahead of 1-4 Hillsboro by just ten points. By the sound of the final whistle, Southeast of Saline had outscored the visiting Trojans 30-0 in the second half to take a comfortable 46-6 victory.
SES hosts Hillsboro for second Trojan War of 2022
The Southeast of Saline Trojans have officially passed two of the three biggest tests on their regular-season schedule after defeating #5 Rock Creek (3A) in week one and Clay Center (3A) last week. Before the Trojans host the #5 and currently undefeated Ellsworth Bearcats in week eight, SES will play...
Knights travel to Wabaunsee looking to unseat 1A contender
Coming into the season, the Wabaunsee Chargers and Sacred Heart Knights looked like two drastically different teams. After an impressive 7-3 campaign, the Chargers looked like potential favorites to reload and make a deep run in 2022, while the Knights were coming off a winless season and a two-year stretch with just two total wins.
HSFB Preview: Manhattan, Junction City Battle Highlights Schedule
The battle for the silver trophy is tonight as the top-ranked team in 6A, Manhattan High, visits Junction City. The Indians are the only unbeaten team on the western side in 6A, with Junction City at 4-1 and ranked 5th. Game time is at seven, with coverage on Newsradio KMAN from JC beginning at 6:30.
🎥 Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Hillsboro
It's a battle of the Trojans Friday night as Southeast of Saline hosts Hillsboro. If you can't make it to the game, we have some options for you!. You can listen to it on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM). Devin Hanney has the call. You also can watch a live stream of the game on Salina Post thanks to Nu Image Audio!
Salina Crossroads Marathon entries up to 500 runners so far
The Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays will be held on Nov. 5. Thanks to generous sponsors 100 percent of the race entry fees will go to four youth sports organizations in Saline County: Salina Family YMCA, USD 305 School Marathon, Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative, and Kansas Youth Sports. All finishers will receive a custom made medal by Vortex and a t-shirt. The post-race meal will include our very own Cozy Inn along with other great food and drinks.
Salina woman scores big early-bird prize in lottery's holiday raffle
The Kansas Lottery’s annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle is in full swing, and while there are still a couple months to go until the Grand Finale drawing, there are already big winners claiming prizes. Mona Cramer of Salina has been playing the Holiday Millionaire Raffle since it first started and...
WATCH LIVE: Junction City Football hosts Manhattan High for homecoming match-up
Watch tonight's football game between the Junction City Blue Jays and the Manhattan High Indians click for livestream here:
City of Salina reducing northbound Ohio to 1 lane for Greeley repairs
On Monday, Bob Davis Concrete Construction of Salina will begin pavement repairs on Greeley Avenue east of S. Ohio Street. Due to the proximity of the repairs to S. Ohio Street, Greeley Avenue will be closed at S. Ohio Street, and while work is occurring northbound traffic will be reduced to the inside northbound lane. The work is expected to be complete in two weeks, weather permitting.
Area high school sophomores invited to CCCC Preview Day
CONCORDIA - Area high school sophomores are invited to attend Cloud County Community College’s Sophomore Day later this month. The event is scheduled fro 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 18 on the Concordia campus. Those who attend the event are asked to check in at Entrance 2 on the Concordia...
Small earthquake shakes part of Dickinson County
HOPE - A small earthquake rattled part of Dickinson County Sunday morning. A 2.4 magnitude quake struck at 8:37 a.m. Sunday east-northeast of Hope, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered just east of Rain Road between Kansas Highway 4 and 800 Avenue.
Wildfire task force will meet in Salina Wednesday
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force will meet on Wednesday, October 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Kansas Regional Training Institute, 2929 Scanlan Avenue in Salina. Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer is a member of the task force. The meeting is open to...
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
Volunteers needed for Fall Fix-up Saturday
CHDO (Community Housing Development Opportunity) – Yard work, fence repair, interior painting. Meet at the corner of W. Hamilton Avenue and N. Ninth Street. City of Salina - Put medallions about trash in the water ways on storm drains. Meet at the parking lot of The Temple, 336 S. Santa Fe Avenue.
Governor proclaims Oct. 7-8 'Kansas GameDay Weekend'
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Friday, in celebration of the success the University of Kansas and Kansas State University football programs have had this season, proclaimed Friday and Saturday “Kansas GameDay Weekend," according to a statement from her office. “One thing is certain: this state’s football programs...
NWS issues frost advisories for some area counties
Frost advisories have been issued for some counties in our area for early Saturday morning. The National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb., has issued a frost advisory in effect from 1-9 a.m. Saturday that includes Jewell County. Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. There remains some...
Hunting equipment stolen from pickup parked at Salina motel
According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, sometime during the evening hours of Oct. 5 and the early morning hours of Oct. 6, hunting equipment was reported stolen from a pickup parked at the Super 8 Motel. Oklahoma resident Richard Gaylan, 31, stopped at the motel on Wednesday night. At 5...
🎥: Two car crash slowed traffic on Tuttle Creek Blvd Friday morning
Just after 9:00 am Friday morning, a two vehicle crash slowed traffic on Tuttle Creek Blvd, near Vista Drive-In. According to the Riley County Police Department, two Nissan Altimas were involved in the crash. Riley County EMS and Manhattan Fire Department responded to the scene as mutual aid. No one...
Stolen in Salina: Customized Polaris valued at $25,000
According to Saline County Sheriff's office, sometime between Oct. 3 and 5 an all-terrain, blue and black, 2017 Polaris valued at $25,000 was stolen in the 3700 block of East Country Club Road. The vehicle was left unlocked, without the keys inside. The four door all-terrain vehicle is customized with...
