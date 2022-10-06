Farm at Walnut Creek fall festival starts Friday

SUGARCREEK − The annual fall festival at the Farm at Walnut Creek will kick off this Friday and Saturday and also run Oct. 14-15 and 21-22.

The farm, 4147 County Road 114, is closed on Sundays.

The festival hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The wagon rides are on a first-come first-serve basis with the last ride leaving at 5 p.m.

The activities include a corn box for children (similar to sandbox only filled with shelled corn), pumpkin slingshot where pumpkins can be launched from a base, a straw castle (children can crawl through and on top) and a children’s maze. Fall decorations, hot dogs, kettle corn and ice cream are available for purchase.

According to employee Miriam Barkman, the most popular attractions for children are the straw castle and the corn box.

"The adults like the pumpkin slingshot. The older visitors enjoy the apple butter and sorghum cooking that is held on Saturday," Barkman said, "Several hundred guests usually attend each of those weekend events."

"The food is also very popular. It is a fun place to spend the day."

Regular admission is $15 adults, $12 children (ages 3-12) and senior citizens, groups with 15 or more is $11. Admission plus wagon rides are $21 adults, $16 children (ages 3-12) and senior citizens and group rates 15 plus is $15. Only cash or check is accepted. No credit cards.

The Farm at Walnut Creek is home to more than 500 domestic and exotic animals. It is a working farm and visitors can see employees on the job.

Visitors can tour the non-electric Amish house and barns located on the property.

For information, call 330-893-4200 or visit its Facebook page − The Farm at Walnut Creek − or www.thefarmatwalnut creek.com.