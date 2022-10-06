Read full article on original website
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fox 19
Jeff Ruby’s culinary empire returns home with new downtown restaurant
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse officially reopened in Downtown Cincinnati on Saturday. A bronze lion stands watch at the entrance door of the new flagship location at The Foundry across from Fountain Square. “Fountain Square is the iconic center of this amazing city,” Jeff Ruby said last year...
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: East Walnut Hills
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the East Walnut Hills area so unique. This small but history-packed neighborhood, located just two miles northeast of downtown, was built around St. Francis de Sales Church. From breweries to boutiques, coffee shops to beautiful historic homes and updated condos, this area has it all.
dayton.com
Cincinnati-based restaurant known for waffles applies for liquor license at The Greene
A Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles has applied for a liquor license at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Taste of Belgium at The Greene LLC DBA Taste of Belgium applied for a D-5J permit on Oct. 4 for 10 Greene Boulevard.
Affordable Eats: 25 Greater Cincinnati Spots to Grab a Meal for Under $13
CityBeat staffers have put together a list of 25 of their favorite spots for an affordable meal.
Mason named one of the top 5 best places to live for families in the U.S.
Fortune compiled the list as a way to recognize cities and towns in America that meet the needs of the 'so-called Sandwich Generation.'
spectrumnews1.com
BLINK 2022 MAP: Organizers unveil map of all planned installations, other event spaces
CINCINNATI — After months of planning and artist announcements, BLINK organizers have released a map of the 101 installations set to make downtown Cincinnati glow this October. What You Need To Know. The map for all 101 BLINK installations is now available online. The event spans 30 city blocks...
Top 9 pumpkin patches to visit in the Tri-State this weekend
There's a chill in the air as temperatures cool, the leaves are slowly changing, Halloween is right around the corner; the fall season is here.
Austin Butler-Tom Hardy movie filming at Hamilton root beer stand
The Village Inn will be another backdrop for the movie, according to a notice sent to neighbors in the area.
spectrumnews1.com
Miyan Williams' brother hopes to continue legacy
CINCINNATI — Last week in Ohio State’s victory over Rutgers, running back Miyan Williams had a breakout performance, tying the school record of five rushing touchdowns in a game. But his stardom all started in the Queen City, back at his high school of Winton Woods, where his younger brother Qierstin is a senior.
Cincinnati: Frost Freeze Coming This Weekend
It looks like frost is coming this weekend. Via Fox19 emperatures are in the 50s now. We will reah our high temperature of 60 degrees about 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. before the mercury will free-fall. We will reach a high of about 60 degrees Friday afternoon and evening will be in the 50s with […]
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Cincinnati, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday, November...
Kareem Simpson: Why I’ve decided to put my experience to work for Covington School Board
Covington Independent Public Schools are in a state of emergency. Despite several recent gains to help its students succeed the following statistics still stand true:. • In 2021, the average ACT score of Covington high school students was 14.9 compared to the state average of 18. • In 2021, only...
Fox 19
Changes are coming to Bunbury Music Festival
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bunbury Music Festival as we know it is going away, the producers of the event announced Thursday. PromoWest Productions says the last few years have been difficult for the music industry, specifically for independent festivals. “With that being said, Bunbury will not be returning in the...
Homecoming Elegy: What the People of Middletown Really Think of J.D. Vance
CityBeat went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
#All4AvaGrace gathers nationwide support, cheerleader seriously injured in crash
Someone was missing from the sidelines of Ryle High School Friday night. Ava Markus, a junior cheerleader, was seriously injured in a car crash in Cold Spring on Sunday. She remains in the hospital.
linknky.com
The Christ Hospital Health Network launches heart transplant program
The Christ Hospital Health Network is expanding its capacity to care for heart failure patients. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States. An estimated 6.5 million Americans live with heart failure and an additional 1 million are diagnosed with heart failure every year. Roughly 8,000...
Fox 19
Another Cincinnati business damaged by vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the third time in as many days, a Cincinnati business was damaged by a vehicle this week. No one has been hurt in any of the cases. The latest incident was reported late Thursday at Agape Cafe at Whetzel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville, District 2 police said.
WKRC
Doctors seeing rise in overuse injuries
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A warning if you are excited about the weekend and plan to get in some extra sports play time or workout time:. The team at OrthoCincy in Clermont County says they are seeing a rise in overuse injuries, especially in shoulders. They say getting some help with technique of anything you need to throw or toss in a game can help, and so can building up the muscles around the area.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio high school wide receiver leads nation in receiving yards
CINCINNATI—A football star in the Queen City is getting noticed, not just in Ohio, but across the country. Donte Ferrell is a junior wide receiver at Woodward. Ferrell has over 1300 receiving yards, the most in the nation. The junior says he hopes his story of hard work inspires...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: October 7–9
See a classic Agatha Christie mystery, tour luxurious downtown apartments and shops, celebrate Oktoberfest with your pooch, awe at mighty pumpkin carvings in Hamilton, enjoy live music and food in Colerain Township, and see classic cars on Court Street Plaza this weekend. Celebrate autumn and its mighty gourd as talented...
