Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Jeff Ruby’s culinary empire returns home with new downtown restaurant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse officially reopened in Downtown Cincinnati on Saturday. A bronze lion stands watch at the entrance door of the new flagship location at The Foundry across from Fountain Square. “Fountain Square is the iconic center of this amazing city,” Jeff Ruby said last year...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: East Walnut Hills

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the East Walnut Hills area so unique. This small but history-packed neighborhood, located just two miles northeast of downtown, was built around St. Francis de Sales Church. From breweries to boutiques, coffee shops to beautiful historic homes and updated condos, this area has it all.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
spectrumnews1.com

Miyan Williams' brother hopes to continue legacy

CINCINNATI — Last week in Ohio State’s victory over Rutgers, running back Miyan Williams had a breakout performance, tying the school record of five rushing touchdowns in a game. But his stardom all started in the Queen City, back at his high school of Winton Woods, where his younger brother Qierstin is a senior.
COLUMBUS, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: Frost Freeze Coming This Weekend

It looks like frost is coming this weekend. Via Fox19 emperatures are in the 50s now. We will reah our high temperature of 60 degrees about 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. before the mercury will free-fall. We will reach a high of about 60 degrees Friday afternoon and evening will be in the 50s with […]
CINCINNATI, OH
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Cincinnati, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday, November...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Changes are coming to Bunbury Music Festival

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bunbury Music Festival as we know it is going away, the producers of the event announced Thursday. PromoWest Productions says the last few years have been difficult for the music industry, specifically for independent festivals. “With that being said, Bunbury will not be returning in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

The Christ Hospital Health Network launches heart transplant program

The Christ Hospital Health Network is expanding its capacity to care for heart failure patients. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States. An estimated 6.5 million Americans live with heart failure and an additional 1 million are diagnosed with heart failure every year. Roughly 8,000...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Another Cincinnati business damaged by vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the third time in as many days, a Cincinnati business was damaged by a vehicle this week. No one has been hurt in any of the cases. The latest incident was reported late Thursday at Agape Cafe at Whetzel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville, District 2 police said.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Doctors seeing rise in overuse injuries

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A warning if you are excited about the weekend and plan to get in some extra sports play time or workout time:. The team at OrthoCincy in Clermont County says they are seeing a rise in overuse injuries, especially in shoulders. They say getting some help with technique of anything you need to throw or toss in a game can help, and so can building up the muscles around the area.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio high school wide receiver leads nation in receiving yards

CINCINNATI—A football star in the Queen City is getting noticed, not just in Ohio, but across the country. Donte Ferrell is a junior wide receiver at Woodward. Ferrell has over 1300 receiving yards, the most in the nation. The junior says he hopes his story of hard work inspires...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: October 7–9

See a classic Agatha Christie mystery, tour luxurious downtown apartments and shops, celebrate Oktoberfest with your pooch, awe at mighty pumpkin carvings in Hamilton, enjoy live music and food in Colerain Township, and see classic cars on Court Street Plaza this weekend. Celebrate autumn and its mighty gourd as talented...
CINCINNATI, OH

