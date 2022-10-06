Read full article on original website
‘Go fight some fires:’ COVID-related termination of Staten Island firefighter overturned in state Supreme Court
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A Staten Island firefighter who lost his job for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine can now return to work, according to a ruling this week in state Supreme Court, St. George. Timothy Rivicci, 31, of Annadale, was fired from the FDNY in March. A lawsuit...
NYC state of emergency? Migrant ‘crisis’ not our problem to solve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The number of illegal immigrants coming into New York City led Mayor Eric Adams to declare a state of emergency in the five boroughs on Friday. Is President Joe Biden listening? He’s the person responsible for the emergency situation. This isn’t New York City...
Efforts to help cold, hungry migrants underway on Staten Island: Photos show newcomers outside Travis hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As New York City scrambles to assist migrants in the crossfire of what Mayor Eric Adams is calling a humanitarian crisis “that will affect everyone in this city,” migrant families who recently crossed the Mexico-U.S. border are now huddled in a Staten Island hotel.
In Mexico, locals try to save traditional 'Mexican caviar'
CHIMALHUACAN, Mexico — (AP) — In a shallow lake on the outskirts of Mexico City, a handful of farmers still harvest the eggs of an evasive, fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire. Caviar is typically...
Activist exiled from Honduras lives in home with others fighting for human rights
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Dalila Argueta doesn’t stop moving from one side to another. She acts as the perfect hostess, although she has only been in her new home for a short time: the Basoa Defenders’ House, a community and self-managed space built a few months ago some 25 miles from Bilbao, in northern Spain.
Mayor Adams declares state of emergency to address migrant crisis
CITY HALL — Mayor Eric Adams announced a state of emergency Friday to help address the city’s ongoing migrant crisis that’s straining the city’s already-burdened shelter system. Since May, New York City has seen thousands of migrants from the southern border flock to the city in...
‘Fake heiress’ released to house arrest, fights deportation
Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired a Netflix series, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said. Anna Sorokin is on home confinement in New York City, said her spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer. “Anna now has her opportunity to...
