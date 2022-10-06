ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Gangs#Mayor#Mexico#City Hall#Guerrero#Violent Crime#Southern Mexican#The Associated Press
The Staten Island Advance

Activist exiled from Honduras lives in home with others fighting for human rights

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Dalila Argueta doesn’t stop moving from one side to another. She acts as the perfect hostess, although she has only been in her new home for a short time: the Basoa Defenders’ House, a community and self-managed space built a few months ago some 25 miles from Bilbao, in northern Spain.
ADVOCACY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy