NBC San Diego

Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted Over San Diego County Mountains

Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
CBS LA

Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand

A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
sandiegocountynews.com

Man struck by Sprinter train in North County

Vista, CA–A 60-year-old man suffered injuries after he was struck by a westbound Sprinter train near a transit station in Vista on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department Transit Enforcement Unit received a report, just before 8:30 p.m., of the incident near the Buena Creek Transit Station.
chulavistatoday.com

Unusual gas leak prompts shelter in place to some Chula Vista residents

A gas leak had broken through the asphalt of Chula Vista Street on Friday and formed a bubble, causing some residents to either leave or shelter in place. Emergency dispatchers received 911 calls of a heavy smell of natural gas at around 6 p.m. near the 400 block of J street and the 600 block of Fig Street. Fire crews found gas emanating from the asphalt bubble upon arriving at the scene, Chula Vista Fire Battallion Chief Chris Monroe told OnScene T.V.
Times of San Diego

Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Sprinter Train in Vista

A 60-year-old man was struck and injured by a Sprinter train in Vista on Friday evening. Sprinter Train 4012 was traveling at approximately 30-35 mph westbound from the North County Transit District‘s Buena Creek Transit Station at 8:21 p.m. when it struck the pedestrian, said Deputy Jason Burk of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit.
San Diego Channel

Motorcyclist hospitalized after head-on collision with truck on SR-94

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A motorcycle rider was hospitalized Sunday after colliding with a pickup truck on State Route 94 near Oak Lakes Road in East County, the California Highway Patrol said. The collision happened at 11:32 a.m. Sunday when the motorcyclist passed over the yellow line and struck...
NBC San Diego

Quake Shakes Julian, East County

Some residents of East County felt the earth move Friday after a quake hit mid-afternoon. The magnitude 3.5 quake was centered about 14 miles east of Julian at a depth of roughly 7 miles, according to the US Geological Survey or USGS. The quake struck at 3:45 p.m., officials said.
presidiosentinel.com

Bill Walton Seeks to Shine a Light on San Diego’s Homeless Crisis

Over the past month, Bill Walton, former ABC/ESPN/NBC basketball announcer, NBA All-Star basketball player, UCLA All-American, and a generous contributor to various causes and non-profits, has elected to make his voice heard on the homeless crisis in San Diego. Walton, who has always expressed his pride for being a native...
