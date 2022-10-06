Read full article on original website
Related
Russian analyst set to face trial on charges of lying to FBI
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Five years after the term “Steele dossier” entered the political lexicon, a think tank analyst who contributed to research about Donald Trump and Russia goes on trial Tuesday for lying to the FBI about his sources of information. Igor Danchenko is the third person...
Trump news - live: Ex-president accuses George HW Bush of keeping ‘documents in bowling alley’
Donald Trump claimed yesterday that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” the former president said, and demanded to know why the former president was not prosecuted.Mr Trump’s comment drew a sharp response on Twitter from Bush’s son, Jeb Bush. “I am so confused,” he said: “My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of...
Explosions rock central Kyiv in apparent missile strikes
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Two explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.
Tuberville: ‘Pro-crime’ Democrats want ‘reparations’ for ‘people who do the crime’
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Saturday said Democrats are in favor of “reparations” because they are “pro-crime.”. Tuberville, R-Ala., made the comments while at a rally held by former President Donald Trump in Nevada. “They want reparations because they think the people who do the crime are...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0