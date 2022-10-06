Read full article on original website
New FBI clues reveal more about the mysterious couple who had a stolen de Kooning painting
On her first day on the job, Jori Frost says she saw the painting hanging behind a bedroom door next to a Hoover vacuum. Frost had been hired in 2017 as a caregiver to Rita Alter, a widow in her early 80s with dementia, and Alter was giving her a tour of the three-bedroom home. ...
Notorious art thieves who stole $100M painting in 1985 - while one chatted up security guard - are revealed to be NYC teachers... who are now DEAD: FBI discover valuable works of art in their home and more than $1M in their bank account
An FBI investigation into a pair of retired teachers whose New Mexico home held a stolen $100 million De Kooning painting revealed they had other valuable works in their house and enjoyed lavish trips around the world. It has long been speculated that the late Rita and Jerry Alter were...
Apex Legends Players Experiencing Ghostly Encounters in Olympus After Dark Map
The Fight or Fright Event has taken over Apex Legends and players taking part in the festivities have reported ghostly encounters within the new Olympus After Dark map. Apex Legends recently launched the Fight or Fright event in which players are treated to various Halloween skins and exclusive game modes during its time. This event will be taking place from Oct. 4 through Nov. 1 and will be having a weekly rotation of unique game modes for fans to enjoy. Most noteworthy is the return of the popular Olympus map, albeit with a new spooky makeover. It is aptly named Olympus After Dark and features terrifying visuals and easter eggs that users such as Aethira have discovered.
