Thibodaux, LA

L'Observateur

TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

16-year-old killed in Hammond, 17-year-old being accused

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Investigators responded to the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond just before midnight Saturday. Once there, they say they found a young man who had been shot at least once. Over 20...
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say

Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Thibodaux, LA
Thibodaux, LA
Thibodaux, LA
Thibodaux, LA
houmatimes.com

Nearly forty firefighters battled four alarm fire in Houma

At approximately 5:22pm on Wednesday October 5, 2022 the City of Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 8300 block of East Main Street in Houma. This area is located near the foot of the twin span overpasses on the east side. At the time of dispatch the HFD Training Officer was also crossing the twin span headed east. He simultaneously reported that this was a major working fire over the fire department radio system. At 5:23 he initiated a 2nd alarm response, as heavy fire was visible and involved approximately 30% of the structure.
HOUMA, LA
WWL

16-year-old boy shot to death in Hammond Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Hammond that killed a 16-year-old boy late Saturday night. The incident occurred just before midnight in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, located directly west of Highway 443. Deputies arrived and found the victim suffering from a single fatal gunshot wound.
HAMMOND, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Blood Center to host First Responders For Life donation event

The Blood Center in Thibodaux is hosting a First Responders For Life donation event, encouraging first responders and members of the community to roll up their sleeves to help save lives. The two part donation drive will take place on the following dates:. Thursday, October 13, from 2 p.m. –...
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Through Storage Business Gate and Accessing Multiple Storage Units

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Through Storage Business Gate and Accessing Multiple Storage Units. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 6, 2022, that Christopher Frasier of Montz, Louisiana, was arrested on Friday, October 1, 2022, in connection with the burglary of a Mini Storage Complex in Laplace on Thursday, September 30, 2022. Deputies arrived at the business and were notified by the owner that someone drove through the business’s gate, cut the locks, and unlawfully accessed eleven storage units.
MONTZ, LA
stpso.com

Unidentified Man Arrested After Caught Burglarizing Local Business

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an unidentified man who was caught in the act while burglarizing a Mandeville-area business. Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday (October 7) morning, STPSO deputies were dispatched to a business in the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 near Mandeville in reference to a burglary in progress.
MANDEVILLE, LA
fox8live.com

‘I don’t want to live here:’ Business owner fed up after multiple break-ins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hassan Abualbassan has had a rough month to say the least and says he’s fed up. Hassan is the owner of Who Dat Wings on Earhart Blvd. and says he was woken by a phone call around 5:30am Saturday from his security provider that someone had once again broken into his business, causing thousands of dollars in damage and making off with a register with over one thousand dollars in change.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police, parish deputies report drug arrests

Morgan City police and parish deputies arrested three people Wednesday and early Thursday on charges of possession with intent to distribute drugs. Interim Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 38 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
MORGAN CITY, LA

