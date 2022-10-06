Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
5-year-old hit and killed in Iberia Parish crash
A five-year-old child was killed in a crash yesterday, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
WDSU
16-year-old killed in Hammond, 17-year-old being accused
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Investigators responded to the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond just before midnight Saturday. Once there, they say they found a young man who had been shot at least once. Over 20...
NOLA.com
Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say
Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
houmatimes.com
Nearly forty firefighters battled four alarm fire in Houma
At approximately 5:22pm on Wednesday October 5, 2022 the City of Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 8300 block of East Main Street in Houma. This area is located near the foot of the twin span overpasses on the east side. At the time of dispatch the HFD Training Officer was also crossing the twin span headed east. He simultaneously reported that this was a major working fire over the fire department radio system. At 5:23 he initiated a 2nd alarm response, as heavy fire was visible and involved approximately 30% of the structure.
Death investigation underway at park in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence and the coroner’s van at a park in Denham Springs on Friday, Oct. 7. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in North Park, which is located on Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road.
1 Injured After A Truck Crash In Slidell (New Orleans, LA)
The Slidell Police Department is investigating a truck crash into a house in a Slidell neighborhood. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
LPD: One dead after motorcycle crash on Kaliste Saloom Rd.
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) has confirmed a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Kaliste Saloom Rd.
WDSU
New photos of missing Texas school teacher walking on Constance Street
New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and color, and shoes that...
16-year-old boy shot to death in Hammond Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Hammond that killed a 16-year-old boy late Saturday night. The incident occurred just before midnight in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, located directly west of Highway 443. Deputies arrived and found the victim suffering from a single fatal gunshot wound.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Blood Center to host First Responders For Life donation event
The Blood Center in Thibodaux is hosting a First Responders For Life donation event, encouraging first responders and members of the community to roll up their sleeves to help save lives. The two part donation drive will take place on the following dates:. Thursday, October 13, from 2 p.m. –...
brproud.com
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Through Storage Business Gate and Accessing Multiple Storage Units
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Through Storage Business Gate and Accessing Multiple Storage Units. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 6, 2022, that Christopher Frasier of Montz, Louisiana, was arrested on Friday, October 1, 2022, in connection with the burglary of a Mini Storage Complex in Laplace on Thursday, September 30, 2022. Deputies arrived at the business and were notified by the owner that someone drove through the business’s gate, cut the locks, and unlawfully accessed eleven storage units.
WDSU
St. Tammany deputy injured after trying to arrest a burglary suspect
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested an unknown man who is being accused of breaking into a Mandeville business and attempting to break into the business' safe. Deputies were dispatched to a business on the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 for a...
North Shore burglar booked as John Doe after refusing to give deputies his name
On Friday morning, a man was booked into the Tammany Parish Correctional Center under the name "John Doe" for resisting arrest and injuring a deputy after being caught burglarizing a local business.
brproud.com
State police take over investigation into LPSO deputy accused of striking woman with car
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) has turned the investigation involving a deputy accused of striking a woman with his patrol unit over to the Louisiana State Police. According to the state police, 33-year-old Christina Estave was hit in the back end of her...
stpso.com
Unidentified Man Arrested After Caught Burglarizing Local Business
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an unidentified man who was caught in the act while burglarizing a Mandeville-area business. Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday (October 7) morning, STPSO deputies were dispatched to a business in the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 near Mandeville in reference to a burglary in progress.
fox8live.com
‘I don’t want to live here:’ Business owner fed up after multiple break-ins
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hassan Abualbassan has had a rough month to say the least and says he’s fed up. Hassan is the owner of Who Dat Wings on Earhart Blvd. and says he was woken by a phone call around 5:30am Saturday from his security provider that someone had once again broken into his business, causing thousands of dollars in damage and making off with a register with over one thousand dollars in change.
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police, parish deputies report drug arrests
Morgan City police and parish deputies arrested three people Wednesday and early Thursday on charges of possession with intent to distribute drugs. Interim Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 38 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Questions over punishment for former NOPD Captain accused of double-dipping
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A day after the NOPD demoted Captain Sabrina Richardson to Lieutenant, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced who will take her place. Wayne DeLarge has been promoted from Lieutenant to Captain of the NOPD’s Third District, which covers Gentilly and Lakeview. Sabrina Richardson was the subject...
