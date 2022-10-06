ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
NOLA.com

Here's why John Bel Edwards says he can't follow Biden on marijuana pardons

President Joe Biden’s plan to ease federal penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana drew a flurry of responses this week from the nation's governors, whom Biden urged to waive state-level convictions on the same crimes. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards commended Biden’s action, but said he could not make the same move himself.
Vox

The most important part of Biden’s surprise marijuana announcement

In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
WRAL

What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina

President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
Business Insider

What Liz Cheney, Kanye West, Oprah Winfrey, The Rock, and Andrew Yang have in common: They're third-party alternatives to the Biden-Trump 2024 presidential binary.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are watching their approval ratings tank. Their low numbers are making room for other potential presidential hopefuls, including celebrities. Notable politicians such as Liz Cheney and Andrew Yang are also in the third-party mix. First came Ronald Reagan. Then Donald Trump. Could Americans see another...
Benzinga

Biden's Cannabis Pardons Are Not For Everyone After All, Here's Why Some Need More

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he would pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. While the president's move is expected to impact 6,500 Americans, the nearly 2,000 people convicted during his Vice President's tenure as San Francisco's district attorney (DA) will not be affected because their convictions were issued at the federal, not state level. In fact, data shows that there are an estimated 40,000 people still incarcerated in state prisons for marijuana offenses.
The Hill

If only Biden had kept his word

America elected Joe Biden as president in part to turn down the volume and bring people together. At the Democratic convention, upon accepting his party’s nomination, Biden said, “Too much anger, too much fear, too much division. Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It is time for us, for ‘We, the People,’ to come together.”
eenews.net

Republicans urge Biden to pass on Colo. monument

This story was updated at 5:25 p.m. EDT. A group of 11 House Republicans on Friday pressured President Joe Biden to reject a request by Colorado’s Democratic senators to create a new national monument in the Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the lawmakers said that establishing the...
CBS San Francisco

Biden pardoning prior federal offenses of marijuana possession

President Biden is pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana, the White House announced Thursday, although senior officials stressed to reporters that there are currently no people currently in federal prisons solely for simple possession of marijuana. The president is also asking the Health and Human Services secretary to review how marijuana is classified under federal law. In addition, the president is urging all governors to pardon state offenses of simple marijuana possession. Liberals have long pressed Mr. Biden to legalize cannabis. The announcement, which falls short of legalization, comes barely a month out from competitive midterm elections...
