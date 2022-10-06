ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio Senate District 21 candidates

Mikhail Alterman and Kent Smith are running for Ohio senator in District 21 in the Nov. 8 election. Education: Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, Case Western Reserve University. Why are you the best candidate for the office?. I’m the change candidate. The costs of living and of doing business...
27 First News

Nov. 8 election: How Ohio Issue 1 could change how judges set bail

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the ballot initiatives in front of Ohio voters Nov. 8 will ask whether judges should have to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges. Issue 1 seeks to enshrine in the Ohio Constitution a judge’s authority to consider certain...
cleveland19.com

Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Preliminary Injunction has been granted against an abortion ban in the state of Ohio. This means that abortions can still take place in Ohio within 22 weeks. The decision comes after a joint lawsuit by multiple organizations across the state. “Today we will celebrate this...
wksu.org

A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election

Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
Cleveland.com

Ongoing substance use disorder crisis demands state, federal policy responses: Brian Lane and Daniel Lettenberger-Klein

CLEVELAND -- The substance use disorder crisis in our region, and across the country, is not going away. In fact, it’s getting worse. The state of Ohio is ground zero for opioid overdose deaths, leading the nation with an overdose death rate of 38.3 per 100,000, compared to 21.6 per 100,000 nationally. And it’s not just about opioids anymore. The crisis has worsened and evolved. We are now in the fourth wave of the epidemic characterized by concurrent stimulant and synthetic opioid abuse.
thecentersquare.com

Ohio teachers union against new bill that allows veterans to be teachers

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s teachers union believes a bill in the General Assembly that would reduce requirements for veterans to become teachers would also reduce the quality of education in the state. A bill introduced in the state Senate would allow school boards across the state to...
Cleveland.com

New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon appeals Ohio EPA's lime sludge removal order

MOUNT VERNON – An appeal has been filed by the city of Mount Vernon to overturn the Ohio EPA director’s order to remove lime sludge from property adjacent to the water treatment plant, which could cost the city up to $3 million. The appeal to the Environmental Review...
WOWK 13 News

Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
