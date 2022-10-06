CLEVELAND -- The substance use disorder crisis in our region, and across the country, is not going away. In fact, it’s getting worse. The state of Ohio is ground zero for opioid overdose deaths, leading the nation with an overdose death rate of 38.3 per 100,000, compared to 21.6 per 100,000 nationally. And it’s not just about opioids anymore. The crisis has worsened and evolved. We are now in the fourth wave of the epidemic characterized by concurrent stimulant and synthetic opioid abuse.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO