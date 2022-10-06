Read full article on original website
Ohio is about to hold elections for unconstitutional congressional and legislative districts. Here’s how it happened
COLUMBUS, Ohio – When Ohio voters choose the state’s congressional delegation and most of the state legislature during the 2022 general election, they will be electing people to represent districts that have twice been ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court. If that seems bizarre, that’s because it...
Ohio Senate District 21 candidates
Mikhail Alterman and Kent Smith are running for Ohio senator in District 21 in the Nov. 8 election. Education: Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, Case Western Reserve University. Why are you the best candidate for the office?. I’m the change candidate. The costs of living and of doing business...
The Spectrum: Ohio’s Senate, governor races; history made at US Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: With one day left until they face off on the debate stage, JD Vance and Tim Ryan lay out the reason why Ohioans should send them to Washington. “I want the Republican party to be a party that puts our citizens first,” Vance said. “I’ll even […]
Daniel P. Troy for the Ohio House 23rd District: endorsement editorial
Daniel P. Troy is a political throwback to the days of bipartisanship, moderation and congenial relationships across the aisle. That may be the biggest reason the 74-year-old Democrat from Willowick is still in office in increasingly red Lake County. A longtime Lake County commissioner who was elected to the Ohio...
Sen. Sherrod Brown: Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio legislature are “anti-union”
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Labor unions may be down in terms of their numbers—but if you ask Senator Sherrod Brown, they shouldn’t be counted out. During his appearance in Steubenville this week, the Ohio congressman said that 70 percent of the population sees unions as a force for good. […]
J.D. Vance addresses ‘Common Good’ conservative academic conference in interlude from campaign trail
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance spoke to a couple hundred ideological allies while keynoting a conservative, Catholic academic conference in Eastern Ohio Saturday night, capping a day of more typical campaign activities with a month to go until the Nov. 8 election. Vance was billed to...
Gov. Mike DeWine campaign ad attacks Nan Whaley over coronavirus relief spending that DeWine has campaigned on
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine’s reelection campaign is airing a new TV attack ad criticizing Democratic opponent Nan Whaley for supporting the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a coronavirus relief bill. But what the ad doesn’t mention is that for almost a year, DeWine has been touting...
How celebrities are getting involved in Ohio’s gubernatorial, U.S. Senate campaigns
Paul Simon made Gahanna his Graceland last month when he showed up in there to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan.
Nov. 8 election: How Ohio Issue 1 could change how judges set bail
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the ballot initiatives in front of Ohio voters Nov. 8 will ask whether judges should have to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges. Issue 1 seeks to enshrine in the Ohio Constitution a judge’s authority to consider certain...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Preliminary Injunction has been granted against an abortion ban in the state of Ohio. This means that abortions can still take place in Ohio within 22 weeks. The decision comes after a joint lawsuit by multiple organizations across the state. “Today we will celebrate this...
A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election
Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
Three strategies to address Ohio’s ‘benefit cliff’: John Corlett
Guest columnist John Corlett is president of The Center for Community Solutions. Many of us who study public policy as it relates to poverty have long talked about eliminating or reducing the “benefit cliff.”
Steve Dackin, one-time Ohio schools superintendent, signs settlement agreement for ethics violations, avoids criminal prosecution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Steve Dackin, who spent 11 days as Ohio’s superintendent of public instruction before resigning amid an ethics investigation, signed a settlement with the Ohio Ethics Commission, the agency announced Friday afternoon. Under the terms of the settlement, the Ohio Ethics Commission will not refer its...
Ongoing substance use disorder crisis demands state, federal policy responses: Brian Lane and Daniel Lettenberger-Klein
CLEVELAND -- The substance use disorder crisis in our region, and across the country, is not going away. In fact, it’s getting worse. The state of Ohio is ground zero for opioid overdose deaths, leading the nation with an overdose death rate of 38.3 per 100,000, compared to 21.6 per 100,000 nationally. And it’s not just about opioids anymore. The crisis has worsened and evolved. We are now in the fourth wave of the epidemic characterized by concurrent stimulant and synthetic opioid abuse.
Ohio teachers union against new bill that allows veterans to be teachers
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s teachers union believes a bill in the General Assembly that would reduce requirements for veterans to become teachers would also reduce the quality of education in the state. A bill introduced in the state Senate would allow school boards across the state to...
Tim Ryan is the right choice for Ohio’s veterans and military personnel: Don Moss and Gus Biggio
WOOSTER, Ohio -- Ohio is home to over 860,000 veterans and 90,000 veteran-owned businesses. Another 6,700 active-duty service members also hail from the Buckeye State. Those who have served our nation in uniform are able to access care at one of the 46 Department of Veterans Affairs facilities across the state.
New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
Mount Vernon appeals Ohio EPA's lime sludge removal order
MOUNT VERNON – An appeal has been filed by the city of Mount Vernon to overturn the Ohio EPA director’s order to remove lime sludge from property adjacent to the water treatment plant, which could cost the city up to $3 million. The appeal to the Environmental Review...
Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
Governor DeWine orders flags lowered Sunday to honor fallen firefighters
COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine has ordered the flags of the United States and Ohio to be flown at half-staff Sunday throughout the state, according to a news release. >>RELATED: Springfield firefighter injured in house fire released from hospital after undergoing rehab. This is being done, “in accordance with...
