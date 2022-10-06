Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect charged with murder after 2 killed, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Nevada say a man who killed two people and wounded six others Thursday in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip appeared in court Friday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that Yoni Barrios, 32, has been charged with two counts of murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.
