Read full article on original website
Related
Transfer rumours: Messi free to leave PSG in January; Real Madrid's Haaland plan
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante, Jobe Bellingham & more.
Karim Benzema absent from Real Madrid training ahead of Getafe clash
Karim Benzema misses Real Madrid training ahead of La Liga clash with Getafe.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Celta Vigo - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Celta Vigo
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Liverpool.
RELATED PEOPLE
Who has scored the most Premier League goals in a debut season?
The record for most goals scored in a debut Premier League season as Erling Haaland hunts it down with Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah shouldn't be compared with 'exceptional' Erling Haaland
Jurgen Klopp says it's unfair to compare Mohamed Salah with Erling Haaland given how 'exceptional' the Manchester City striker is.
Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid: Player ratings as early Militao header secures win for Los Blancos
Real Madrid player ratings from their short trip to Getafe in La Liga.
Manchester United predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carlo Ancelotti refuses to rule Karim Benzema out of Getafe clash
Carlo Ancelotti has refused to rule Karim Benzema out of Real Madrid's clash with Getafe.
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid make James top target; Milinkovic-Savic on Liverpool radar
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Reece James, Diogo Dalot, Sergej-Milinkovic-Savic, Jude Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo & more.
Orlando City 'deserve' to be in MLS Cup Playoffs - Oscar Pareja
The difference between Orlando City's form either side of the US Open Cup final is as clear as night and day. Before their landmark clash with the Sacramento Republic, the Lions enjoyed a four-match winning run that included triumphs over Concacaf Champions League winners Seattle Sounders and reigning MLS Cup champions NYCFC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The best goalkeepers in FPL this season
The best goalkeeper options to consider in Fantasy Premier League ahead of the 2022/23 FPL season.
Xavi confirms Barcelona agreement with Atletico Madrid over Antoine Griezmann transfer
Xavi confirms Barcelona have agreed to sell Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid.
Wesley Fofana set to be out for a month with knee injury
The latest news on Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana following his knee injury against AC Milan.
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Gunners return to Premier League summit
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.
Mikel Arteta insists Eddie Nketiah has the quality to be Arsenal's starting striker
Mikel Arteta believes Eddie Nketiah can start for Arsenal after the forward made it two goals in two starts in the Europa League.
FAQ: Fundamentals of Fantasy Premier League
FAQs and the fundamentals of Fantasy Premier League ahead of the 2022/23 FPL season.
Transfer rumours: Inter Miami ready Ronaldo offer; Liverpool target Rice
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Jamal Musiala, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more.
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Nottingham Forest's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction
90min
871
Followers
10K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0