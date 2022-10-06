Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies take on Atlanta Braves in NLDS. Here's the full schedule
After more than a decade in baseball's wilderness, Philadelphia had finally won another postseason series.
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CHICAGO BEARS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — CHICAGO: CB Jaylon Johnson, S Dane Cruikshank, DL Kingsley Jonathan, TE/FB Jake Tonges. MINNESOTA: CB Andrew Booth Jr., OLB Luiji Vilain, G/C Chris Reed, T Vederian Lowe, WR Jalen Nailor, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Khyiris Tonga.
WTOP
Smith-Marsette’s late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bears were driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught a 15-yard pass and reached the Minnesota 39. The second-year receiver had juked past Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. with a cut and a stiff-arm to gain a crucial first down.
WTOP
Jets activate LT Brown from IR, place RT Mitchell on IR
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated left tackle Duane Brown from injured reserve Saturday, a big boost to an offensive line hit by several injuries. The 37-year-old Brown had been on IR since injuring a shoulder at practice last month. He was cleared to practice this week and the Jets had until 4 p.m. to activate him in time to play against the Miami Dolphins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Stock Report: Commanders performance leaves season on verge of collapse
LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Commanders came into Sunday’s contest in desperate need of a win but later proved incapable of that accomplishment. In a sleepy affair that saw both quarterbacks get beat up but the game come down to the final play, the Titans proved too much for a Commanders team now reeling with a 1-4 record and a short week coming. This 21-17 loss hurt. A lot.
WTOP
Today in Sports History: Wambsganns: unassisted triple play.
1920 — The Chicago Cardinals play to a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Tigers in their first American Professional Football Association game. The game is held at Cubs Park, later renamed Wrigley Field. 1920 — Cleveland Indians Bill Wambsganns completes an unassisted World Series triple play. 1936 —...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Eckersley saves four games in series
1943 — Bob Hoernschemeyer throws six touchdown passes, an NCAA record for a freshman, to lead Indiana past Nebraska 54-13. 1965 — The United States wins the Ryder Cup 19½-12½ at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. Arnold Palmer clinches the title, beating Peter Butler 2 up. It’s the 13th victory for the Americans in this event, which began in 1927. Britain, a three-time winner, last won in 1957.
UEFA・
WTOP
Flames sign Weegar to 8-year, $50 million extension
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have signed defenseman MacKenzie Weegar to an eight-year, $50 million extension, the team announced Friday. Weegar came to Calgary on July 25 along with Jonathan Huberdeau in a trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Weegar would have become an...
NHL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Sports on TV for Monday, October 10
ESPN2 — Ottawa at Montreal. GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla. USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest. TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds. 6 a.m. TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA...
VOTE: Cast your selection for our Week 7 Player of the Week
The latest polls are open. The Tribune's Player of the Week vote for Week 7 is active to crown the best Boone County high school football player for the last week. Our nominees this week include two quarterbacks, a running back that went over 300 yards rushing and a two-way player that showcased...
WTOP
Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols, will miss game vs. Hornets
WASHINGTON — The Wizards will be without shooting guard Bradley Beal for their third preseason game on Monday at the Charlotte Hornets, as the 3-time All-Star has entered health and safety protocols. The Wizards will play one more preseason game, on Friday in New York, before getting set for...
WTOP
Freedom-Woodbridge coach says team didn’t run up score in their 112 to 16 victory
On Friday night, the Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles beat the Colgan Sharks by a whopping 112 to 16. In that game, they also scored more points than any other Virginia high school football team in at least 50 years. After accusations the Eagles unnecessarily ran up their score, coach Daryl Overton says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Conor Sheary takes pride in playing wherever Capitals need him
ARLINGTON, Va. — Over the last two seasons, Conor Sheary has quietly been among the Capitals’ most efficient scorers. Among their players to appear in at least 50 games over that span, Sheary ranks third in shooting percentage (15.2%) while tying Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie for the third-most goals scored (33). He’s done it all bouncing up and down the Capitals’ lineup, filling in on several different lines as Washington has dealt with injuries.
Davis scores 28 in return, Lakers defeat Warriors 124-121
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 28 points in his return to the Lakers lineup after missing two games due to injury, and Los Angeles defeated Golden State 124-121 Sunday night in the Warriors’ first game since the practice altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Matt Ryan made a pair of free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining to seal the win. Davis, who sat out two games with lower back tightness, shot 9 for 18 for the Lakers, who won without LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook in the lineup. Davis, who scored 24 points before halftime, played the opening shift of the second half before taking a seat after 21 total minutes. Kendrick Nunn scored 21 points and Ryan added 20 on 6-for-9 shooting from outside the arc. Poole led the Warriors with 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting, and added six assists. Green fought with Poole during practice Wednesday. Green apologized to the team a day later and general manager Bob Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Meanwhile, Green was unavailable, saying he will take some time away from the team.
Comments / 0