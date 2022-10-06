Read full article on original website
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW YORK GIANTS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — NEW YORK: QB Tyrod Taylor, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, WR Kenny Golladay, CB Cor’Dale Flott, LB Azeez Ojulari, WR Kadarius Toney, DL Leonard Williams. GREEN BAY: T Rasheed Walker, G Sean Rhyan, WR Samori Toure, DT Devonte Wyatt, DT Jonathan Ford.
Jets activate LT Brown from IR, place RT Mitchell on IR
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated left tackle Duane Brown from injured reserve Saturday, a big boost to an offensive line hit by several injuries. The 37-year-old Brown had been on IR since injuring a shoulder at practice last month. He was cleared to practice this week and the Jets had until 4 p.m. to activate him in time to play against the Miami Dolphins.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce keeps evolving along with TE position
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was a time in Travis Kelce’s career that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end could simply line up against a linebacker, or even a safety, and know that his speed and agility would be able to get him open downfield. Kelce turned...
Smith-Marsette’s late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bears were driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught a 15-yard pass and reached the Minnesota 39. The second-year receiver had juked past Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. with a cut and a stiff-arm to gain a crucial first down.
Stock Report: Commanders performance leaves season on verge of collapse
LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Commanders came into Sunday’s contest in desperate need of a win but later proved incapable of that accomplishment. In a sleepy affair that saw both quarterbacks get beat up but the game come down to the final play, the Titans proved too much for a Commanders team now reeling with a 1-4 record and a short week coming. This 21-17 loss hurt. A lot.
Today in Sports History-Eckersley saves four games in series
1943 — Bob Hoernschemeyer throws six touchdown passes, an NCAA record for a freshman, to lead Indiana past Nebraska 54-13. 1965 — The United States wins the Ryder Cup 19½-12½ at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. Arnold Palmer clinches the title, beating Peter Butler 2 up. It’s the 13th victory for the Americans in this event, which began in 1927. Britain, a three-time winner, last won in 1957.
