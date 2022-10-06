Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Jets activate LT Brown from IR, place RT Mitchell on IR
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated left tackle Duane Brown from injured reserve Saturday, a big boost to an offensive line hit by several injuries. The 37-year-old Brown had been on IR since injuring a shoulder at practice last month. He was cleared to practice this week and the Jets had until 4 p.m. to activate him in time to play against the Miami Dolphins.
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW YORK GIANTS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — NEW YORK: QB Tyrod Taylor, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, WR Kenny Golladay, CB Cor’Dale Flott, LB Azeez Ojulari, WR Kadarius Toney, DL Leonard Williams. GREEN BAY: T Rasheed Walker, G Sean Rhyan, WR Samori Toure, DT Devonte Wyatt, DT Jonathan Ford.
WTOP
Today in Sports History: Wambsganns: unassisted triple play.
1920 — The Chicago Cardinals play to a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Tigers in their first American Professional Football Association game. The game is held at Cubs Park, later renamed Wrigley Field. 1920 — Cleveland Indians Bill Wambsganns completes an unassisted World Series triple play. 1936 —...
WTOP
Sports on TV for Monday, October 10
ESPN2 — Ottawa at Montreal. GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla. USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest. TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds. 6 a.m. TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOP
Stock Report: Commanders performance leaves season on verge of collapse
LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Commanders came into Sunday’s contest in desperate need of a win but later proved incapable of that accomplishment. In a sleepy affair that saw both quarterbacks get beat up but the game come down to the final play, the Titans proved too much for a Commanders team now reeling with a 1-4 record and a short week coming. This 21-17 loss hurt. A lot.
NFL's new concussion protocol triggered Miami Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater's removal Sunday, team says
Bridgewater was being evaluated after a hit and then was ruled out of the game.
WTOP
Flames sign Weegar to 8-year, $50 million extension
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have signed defenseman MacKenzie Weegar to an eight-year, $50 million extension, the team announced Friday. Weegar came to Calgary on July 25 along with Jonathan Huberdeau in a trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Weegar would have become an...
NHL・
Comments / 0