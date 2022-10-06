Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
America’s energy chaos is Biden’s fault. As we pay at the pump, will Democrats pay in midterms?
America’s energy chaos is Biden’s fault and part of his war on US energy that restricts production. As we pay at the pump, will Democrats pay in midterms?
Trump news - live: Ex-president accuses George HW Bush of keeping ‘documents in bowling alley’
Donald Trump claimed yesterday that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” the former president said, and demanded to know why the former president was not prosecuted.Mr Trump’s comment drew a sharp response on Twitter from Bush’s son, Jeb Bush. “I am so confused,” he said: “My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of...
Explosions rock central Kyiv in apparent missile strikes
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Two explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
N. Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills, overseen by Kim
North Korea's recent missile tests involved "tactical nuclear" drills to simulate hitting the South, and were overseen by leader Kim Jong Un in response to US-led joint military exercises in the region, state media said Monday. In response, North Korea "decided to organise military drills under the simulation of an actual war" that gamed out hitting South Korea's ports, airports and military command facilities, KCNA said.
Thai PM announces crackdown on drugs in wake of nursery attack
The Thai prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, has ordered a clampdown on drugs, including an emphasis on rehabilitation, following the mass shooting and stabbing at a nursery in north-eastern Thailand that left 37 people dead, mostly young children. The unprecedented attack has shaken Thailand, where mass killings are rare, and prompted...
Ukraine war – live: Putin calls Crimea bridge attack ‘act of terrorism’ amid fresh blasts in Kyiv
Vladimir Putin called the blast on a critical Crimea bridge an “act of terrorism” by Ukraine, in his first public response to the damage to Russia’s vital artery to the annexed territory.“There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure,” the Russian president said in a video on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel last night.He said that the attack was “devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services”.Top Russian officials have called for killing of the “terrorists” responsible for the attack.Early on Monday central Kyiv was rocked by explosions which...
Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan's floods
The devastation wreaked by floods in Pakistan this summer has intensified the debate over a question of climate justice: Do rich countries whose emissions are the main cause of climate change owe compensation to poor countries hit by climate change-fueled disasters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Everything has gone’: liberated Ukrainians on rebuilding Kharkiv
Kateryna Sabadosh gazed up at what was once a nine-storey building. Its apartments were blackened shells. An explosion had ripped out the ground floor, turning it into a macabre doll’s house, with someone’s dressing table visible. Windows were broken. Debris littered the front yard. A courgette plant grew in the deep crater where a Grad missile landed.
Relax, everyone! France has found a solution to the energy crisis
Crass responses to the energy crisis may be the one thing we won’t run out of this year. The brisk “being cold is good for you” line has grim echoes of the whippet-thin fitness fanatic I shared an office with in the late 90s, who insisted his hypothermia-level thermostat was “good for your metabolism” with a pointed glance at my thighs. Nostalgia for ice on the inside of windows is so popular it might make the John Lewis Christmas ad, while determinedly cheery tips on keeping mould at bay or dealing with silverfish and plaster beetles are depressing beyond belief. Is this really where we are as a nation? (Yes, and a generation of renters has been wearily familiar with all these problems for years: heroic social housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa’s Twitter account gathers particularly egregious examples.) At least no one here has suggested sharing showers, as one Swiss minister has.
Comments / 0