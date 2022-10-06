Crass responses to the energy crisis may be the one thing we won’t run out of this year. The brisk “being cold is good for you” line has grim echoes of the whippet-thin fitness fanatic I shared an office with in the late 90s, who insisted his hypothermia-level thermostat was “good for your metabolism” with a pointed glance at my thighs. Nostalgia for ice on the inside of windows is so popular it might make the John Lewis Christmas ad, while determinedly cheery tips on keeping mould at bay or dealing with silverfish and plaster beetles are depressing beyond belief. Is this really where we are as a nation? (Yes, and a generation of renters has been wearily familiar with all these problems for years: heroic social housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa’s Twitter account gathers particularly egregious examples.) At least no one here has suggested sharing showers, as one Swiss minister has.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 42 MINUTES AGO