Ocala, FL

WCJB

Marion County Cops and Cars Show

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County non-profit raised thousands of dollars at a car and truck show last Saturday. Ocala Police Department officials hosted the 4th annual Cops and Cars Show to benefit United Way of Marion County. Cars of all shapes and sizes got their time in the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Despite the pandemic and protests, Ocala Pride Fest is back and booming

Not for eight hours did the stage at the downtown Ocala Square go quiet during this year’s Ocala Pride Fest. Between live performances by local bands, vocalists and the dazzling drag queens and kings, Ocala’s downtown shimmered with the celebration of LGBTQ pride. From 10 a.m. to 6...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department donates over 40 bicycles to Brother’s Keeper

The social service outreach ministry of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church now has an abundance of bicycles thanks to a recent donation from the Ocala Police Department. Earlier this week, the Technical Services Section of OPD donated 45 bicycles to Brother’s Keeper, according to a social media post from the police department. These bicycles were either recovered property or evidence from a case, and each bike met the requirements for disposal.
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

Update: Missing Bradford County teen located safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office report that Courtney has been located safely. ORIGINAL: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the community this morning to ask for help finding a missing teen. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. 15-year-old Courtney Crawford was last...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Former Leesburg mayor arrested after alleged attack on EMS personnel

A former Leesburg mayor has been arrested after allegedly attacking EMS personnel summoned to his waterfront home to render medical assistance. Robert Bone, head of the Bone Law Firm and a former Leesburg commissioner who previously served as mayor, fell and hit his head on Oct. 1 prompting his wife to call 911, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. His wife said Bone had been “heavily drinking all evening and has been abusing his prescription medication,” the report said. The 59-year-old fell to the floor and hit his nose/mouth area, the report said.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Ocala Fire Rescue unveils new rescue unit

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala fire rescue officials are welcoming a new unit. The Station 5 crew known as the “Sleepless Knights” held a push-in event for their new Rescue 5. They were joined by fellow firefighters and city leaders. The event marked an official beginning of service...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County commissioners make several proclamations for month of October

During the Marion County Board of County Commissioners meeting that was held on Tuesday, October 4, the commissioners made multiple proclamations recognizing a day, week, or the entire month of October. Those proclamations are as follows:. Central Florida Community Action Day. The Central Florida Community Action Agency, Inc. (CFCAA) is...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO looking for missing, endangered 56-year-old Summerfield man

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered 56-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Summerfield residence on Thursday, September 29. According to a media release from MCSO, on September 29, 2022, George Fredrick Bastian was last seen...
SUMMERFIELD, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Many residents in Marion County celebrated Hispanic Heritage month with a festival. All visitors from different ethnicities joined together at The Appleton Museum in Ocala for a day full of fun and tradition. Guests could enjoy free kid-friendly art activities, music, giveaways, community resources, and vendors....
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager who crashed into sign gets break in drunk driving case

A Villager with a nearly empty bottle of wine in her vehicle who crashed into the sign at the entrance to the Village of Linden has gotten a break in a drunk driving case. Dianne Walch Powell, 71, of the Village of Monarch Grove, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a reduced charge of reckless driving. She originally had been charged with driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for three months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County collection sites accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian

Marion County has partnered with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to collect donations for those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida. While Marion County was spared from the worst of the hurricane as it passed over the state, many other areas were devastated by the storm. To help those communities, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion County Fire Rescue are hosting numerous drop-off sites for donations throughout the county.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager’s golf cart snatched from Publix at Magnolia Plaza

A Villager’s golf cart was snatched Friday from Publix at Magnolia Plaza. The matte black and blue Yamaha golf cart was stolen sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. while it was parked at the grocery store by a Villager who works at Publix. The two-seater golf cart has blue pinstripe seats and gray around the roof.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Wolfgang Puck manager wants statements thrown out in DUI arrest

A manager at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages wants his statements to police thrown out in a drunk driving arrest earlier this year. Johnathan James Ritter, 30, of Umatilla, was arrested at 4:45 a.m. Feb. 12 after rear-ending a woman’s vehicle on Lakeview Avenue in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
UMATILLA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for 14-year-old runaway boy

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday, August 26, 2022. According to MCSO, Nathaniel Jay Allen left his home in the 400 block of Lake Road in Ocala on the afternoon of August 26. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, camo shorts, and slides.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes. First up we have the always on the go Tank. This six-year-old boy loves to play and it looking for a new forever friend. Next is the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Judy L. Johnston

Judy L. Johnston, age 67, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on October 5, 2022. She was born on June 15, 1955 in Estacada, Oregon, a daughter to the late Jack Ray and Marion (Kuehn) Phillips. Judy spent her life competing at international levels as a skilled equestrian and horsewoman before...
OCALA, FL

