Read full article on original website
Related
Veteran Western Mass. prosecutor nominated for Superior Court
A longtime prosecutor with experience in narcotics and asset forfeiture would join the bench and a former MassGOP chair now serving a clerk magistrate role would move to a new court if Gov. Charlie Baker’s latest batch of judicial nominations are accepted. Baker on Wednesday nominated Jeremy Bucci to...
Report: Massachusetts ballot question 4 slight risk of tracking undocumented immigrants
Question 4 will ask you whether you support current law in allowing undocumented immigrants to legally obtain a driver's license.
License law gives 'new legitimacy' to undocumented immigrants, report says
BOSTON - The new law whose ultimate fate is in the hands of voters would give undocumented immigrants "new legitimacy" in Massachusetts by allowing them to acquire driver's licenses, and it would also create at least a slight risk of producing government records that could be used to track those in the country without legal status, a new analysis concluded.
WCVB
Question 4 debate: Should voters overturn controversial driver's license law?
BOSTON — Voters are being asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. The referendum on the law will appear as Question No. 4 on the ballot in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts ballot question 2 on regulation of dental insurance
Ballot question 2 could make the state the first to regulate dental insurance premiums.
FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
beckersdental.com
Dental groups rally behind Massachusetts ballot initiative
Several dental organizations have worked to gather support for a November ballot initiative in Massachusetts that could establish a medical loss ratio for dental insurers. If passed, dental insurance companies would be required to spend at least 83 percent of premium dollars on dental services or refund the difference to patients, preventing them from spending that money on executive salaries or administrative costs. The medical loss ratio is already in place for medical insurers in the state.
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mass. taxpayers face critical deadline this month for relief checks
A key deadline is fast approaching for Massachusetts taxpayers. Bay Staters must file their 2021 personal income tax returns by Oct. 17 if they did not meet the initial deadline last April. “Reminder: It’s an extension of time to file, not to pay,” state officials wrote in a recent blog...
chelseapolice.com
Congratulations Chief Brian Kyes
Chelsea was named one of 35 cities that received funding from the Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge for the Chelsea Hub initiative. Led by the Chelsea Police Department, the Hub is a weekly gathering of service providers that connects high-risk individuals to the help they need. People often face more than...
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Massachusetts Residents Receiving ‘Your Opinion Matters’ Poll, Is it a Scam?
I don't know about you but over the past few days, I have been receiving this text that looks a little sketchy. A few people I know who live in the Berkshires have been receiving this text as well. The text reads Your Opinion Matters and then the text continues on with the following information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer
A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
firefighternation.com
24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters
Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
NECN
Mass. Reports 8,480 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 8,480 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,887,130 cases and 20,341 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 227 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
nbcboston.com
Double Shooting Reported in Worcester
Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals approximately $200,000 from restaurant that she worked for
A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
NECN
Man, Woman Found Dead at Kingston Home
Massachusetts State Police and Kingston police are at the scene of a death investigation on Sunday afternoon. The Plymouth District Attorney's Office said a man and woman, both 45 years old, were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home on Elm Street in Kingston. They were found by a family member who came to check up on them and then called 911 around 11:15 a.m.
NH contractor allegedly took money upfront for jobs in 6 Mass. towns and then bailed
All of these towns were on the North Shore. A New Hampshire man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly taking money upfront for home improvement work he was supposed to do but never started. Robert Merrill, 32, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, has been charged by Newburyport police with two counts of...
Comments / 0