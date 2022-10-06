ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

thisweekinworcester.com

FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
beckersdental.com

Dental groups rally behind Massachusetts ballot initiative

Several dental organizations have worked to gather support for a November ballot initiative in Massachusetts that could establish a medical loss ratio for dental insurers. If passed, dental insurance companies would be required to spend at least 83 percent of premium dollars on dental services or refund the difference to patients, preventing them from spending that money on executive salaries or administrative costs. The medical loss ratio is already in place for medical insurers in the state.
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State

Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
chelseapolice.com

Congratulations Chief Brian Kyes

Chelsea was named one of 35 cities that received funding from the Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge for the Chelsea Hub initiative. Led by the Chelsea Police Department, the Hub is a weekly gathering of service providers that connects high-risk individuals to the help they need. People often face more than...
WNAW 94.7

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
fallriverreporter.com

Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer

A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
firefighternation.com

24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters

Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
NECN

Mass. Reports 8,480 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 8,480 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,887,130 cases and 20,341 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 227 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
nbcboston.com

Double Shooting Reported in Worcester

Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
NECN

Man, Woman Found Dead at Kingston Home

Massachusetts State Police and Kingston police are at the scene of a death investigation on Sunday afternoon. The Plymouth District Attorney's Office said a man and woman, both 45 years old, were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home on Elm Street in Kingston. They were found by a family member who came to check up on them and then called 911 around 11:15 a.m.
